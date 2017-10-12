ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Intel Rebrands Kaby Lake Pentiums to Pentium Gold

 by Anton Shilov & Joe Shields on October 12, 2017 2:30 PM EST
Intel has announced plans to rebrand its current generation Pentium processors, and future generations, to 'Pentium Gold' chips. The rebranding reflects Intel’s intention to position the latest Pentium CPUs above the previous generation parts.

Starting from November 2nd, Intel’s boxed Pentium G4560, G4600, and G4620 processors will carry the Pentium Gold brand. These parts were launched in Q1 2017, and are dual-core CPUs with Hyper-Threading technology and an improved integrated GPU.

General Specifications of Intel's Pentium G-Series Processors
Kaby Lake Skylake
  Cores Freq. L3 iGPU TDP   Cores Freq. L3 iGPU TDP
Gold G4620 2/4 3.7GHz 3MB i630 51W G4520 2/2 3.6GHz 3MB i530 51W
Gold G4600 3.6GHz G4500 3.5GHz
Gold G4560 3.5GHz i610 54W G4400 3.3GHz i510 54W
G4600T 3.0GHz i630 35W G4500T 3.0GHz i530 35W
G4560T 2.9GHz i610 G4400T 2.9GHz i510
HD Graphics 610: 12 EUs at 900 - 1100 MHz
HD Graphics 630: 24 EUs at 1000 - 1150 MHz		 HD Graphics 510: 12 EUs at 950 MHz
HD Graphics 530: 24 EUs at 1150 MHz

With the name changes also comes a slight branding and retail packaging update. The first is with their “Piggyback label” (included sticker attached to the instructions), which changes from the ‘PCB’ die map as a background to gold. Instead of saying Pentium inside, it now says Pentium Gold with the Intel name above it.

The outside of the retail packaging carton some changes are made as well. Where it used to simply say “Desktop Processor” now says “Intel Pentium Gold Desktop Processor.”

There are unofficial reports claiming that Intel is also preparing Pentium Silver products, thus splitting the desktop Pentium lineup into two groups. The Pentium Gold family evidently consists of the mainstream desktop (MSDT) processors based on the high-performance Core-branded microarchitecture. According to some reports, the Pentium Silver lineup will use the ultra-low power (ULP) codenamed Gemini Lake microarchitecture, but we cannot confirm this independently.

Source: Intel

  • privater - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    Great, next one might Rose Gold? Reply

  • BedfordTim - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    The next one is Pentium Silver which represents an Atom based Pentium. Unusually there is a bit of logic to Intel's naming as the metal represents the architecture. Reply

  • ddriver - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    What logic? Atom is trash, silver is fairly valuable. Reply

  • iwod - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    LoL, This is Gold. Reply

  • Jhlot - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    Intel has reached peak lame marketing with all these precious metal references to their processors. Reply

  • ddriver - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    Gold... that's precious, pun definitely intended.

    "The rebranding reflects Intel’s intention to position the latest Pentium CPUs above the previous generation parts"

    So it's the same stuff as before, yet it somehow gets better just for slapping "gold" on the box? Geez, intel really must think their consumer base is dumb. Oh wait...     Reply

  • BedfordTim - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    It is to allow users to differentiate between Core i and Atom Pentiums. Reply

  • Flunk - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    Man, that logo looks cheap and tacky. Reply

  • ddriver - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    It combines the ugliness of basic outdated vector graphics with the compression artifacts of poorly optimized jpg raster graphics. Reply

  • cerberusss - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - link

    It shows off the full capabilities of the iGPU that comes with the Pentium Gold. Reply
