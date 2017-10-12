Intel Rebrands Kaby Lake Pentiums to Pentium Gold

Intel Rebrands Kaby Lake Pentiums to Pentium Goldby Anton Shilov & Joe Shields on October 12, 2017 2:30 PM EST
- CPUs
- Intel
- Pentium
- Kaby Lake
- Apollo Lake
- Pentium Gold
Intel has announced plans to rebrand its current generation Pentium processors, and future generations, to 'Pentium Gold' chips. The rebranding reflects Intel’s intention to position the latest Pentium CPUs above the previous generation parts.
Starting from November 2nd, Intel’s boxed Pentium G4560, G4600, and G4620 processors will carry the Pentium Gold brand. These parts were launched in Q1 2017, and are dual-core CPUs with Hyper-Threading technology and an improved integrated GPU.
|General Specifications of Intel's Pentium G-Series Processors
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Cores
|Freq.
|L3
|iGPU
|TDP
|Cores
|Freq.
|L3
|iGPU
|TDP
|Gold G4620
|2/4
|3.7GHz
|3MB
|i630
|51W
|G4520
|2/2
|3.6GHz
|3MB
|i530
|51W
|Gold G4600
|3.6GHz
|G4500
|3.5GHz
|Gold G4560
|3.5GHz
|i610
|54W
|G4400
|3.3GHz
|i510
|54W
|G4600T
|3.0GHz
|i630
|35W
|G4500T
|3.0GHz
|i530
|35W
|G4560T
|2.9GHz
|i610
|G4400T
|2.9GHz
|i510
|HD Graphics 610: 12 EUs at 900 - 1100 MHz
HD Graphics 630: 24 EUs at 1000 - 1150 MHz
|HD Graphics 510: 12 EUs at 950 MHz
HD Graphics 530: 24 EUs at 1150 MHz
With the name changes also comes a slight branding and retail packaging update. The first is with their “Piggyback label” (included sticker attached to the instructions), which changes from the ‘PCB’ die map as a background to gold. Instead of saying Pentium inside, it now says Pentium Gold with the Intel name above it.
The outside of the retail packaging carton some changes are made as well. Where it used to simply say “Desktop Processor” now says “Intel Pentium Gold Desktop Processor.”
There are unofficial reports claiming that Intel is also preparing Pentium Silver products, thus splitting the desktop Pentium lineup into two groups. The Pentium Gold family evidently consists of the mainstream desktop (MSDT) processors based on the high-performance Core-branded microarchitecture. According to some reports, the Pentium Silver lineup will use the ultra-low power (ULP) codenamed Gemini Lake microarchitecture, but we cannot confirm this independently.
Source: Intel
privater - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkGreat, next one might Rose Gold? Reply
BedfordTim - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkThe next one is Pentium Silver which represents an Atom based Pentium. Unusually there is a bit of logic to Intel's naming as the metal represents the architecture. Reply
ddriver - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkWhat logic? Atom is trash, silver is fairly valuable. Reply
iwod - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkLoL, This is Gold. Reply
Jhlot - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkIntel has reached peak lame marketing with all these precious metal references to their processors. Reply
ddriver - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkGold... that's precious, pun definitely intended.
"The rebranding reflects Intel’s intention to position the latest Pentium CPUs above the previous generation parts"
So it's the same stuff as before, yet it somehow gets better just for slapping "gold" on the box? Geez, intel really must think their consumer base is dumb. Oh wait... Reply
BedfordTim - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkIt is to allow users to differentiate between Core i and Atom Pentiums. Reply
Flunk - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkMan, that logo looks cheap and tacky. Reply
ddriver - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkIt combines the ugliness of basic outdated vector graphics with the compression artifacts of poorly optimized jpg raster graphics. Reply
cerberusss - Thursday, October 12, 2017 - linkIt shows off the full capabilities of the iGPU that comes with the Pentium Gold. Reply