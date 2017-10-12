Intel Rebrands Kaby Lake Pentiums to Pentium Gold

Intel has announced plans to rebrand its current generation Pentium processors, and future generations, to 'Pentium Gold' chips. The rebranding reflects Intel’s intention to position the latest Pentium CPUs above the previous generation parts.

Starting from November 2nd, Intel’s boxed Pentium G4560, G4600, and G4620 processors will carry the Pentium Gold brand. These parts were launched in Q1 2017, and are dual-core CPUs with Hyper-Threading technology and an improved integrated GPU.

General Specifications of Intel's Pentium G-Series Processors Kaby Lake Skylake Cores Freq. L3 iGPU TDP Cores Freq. L3 iGPU TDP Gold G4620 2/4 3.7GHz 3MB i630 51W G4520 2/2 3.6GHz 3MB i530 51W Gold G4600 3.6GHz G4500 3.5GHz Gold G4560 3.5GHz i610 54W G4400 3.3GHz i510 54W G4600T 3.0GHz i630 35W G4500T 3.0GHz i530 35W G4560T 2.9GHz i610 G4400T 2.9GHz i510 HD Graphics 610: 12 EUs at 900 - 1100 MHz

HD Graphics 630: 24 EUs at 1000 - 1150 MHz HD Graphics 510: 12 EUs at 950 MHz

HD Graphics 530: 24 EUs at 1150 MHz

With the name changes also comes a slight branding and retail packaging update. The first is with their “Piggyback label” (included sticker attached to the instructions), which changes from the ‘PCB’ die map as a background to gold. Instead of saying Pentium inside, it now says Pentium Gold with the Intel name above it.

The outside of the retail packaging carton some changes are made as well. Where it used to simply say “Desktop Processor” now says “Intel Pentium Gold Desktop Processor.”

There are unofficial reports claiming that Intel is also preparing Pentium Silver products, thus splitting the desktop Pentium lineup into two groups. The Pentium Gold family evidently consists of the mainstream desktop (MSDT) processors based on the high-performance Core-branded microarchitecture. According to some reports, the Pentium Silver lineup will use the ultra-low power (ULP) codenamed Gemini Lake microarchitecture, but we cannot confirm this independently.