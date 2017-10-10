AMD Releases Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1

Today, less than 2 weeks since 17.9.3, AMD has released Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1, bringing support for Middle-earth: Shadow of War (launching today) and The Evil Within 2 (launching this Friday). 17.10.1 is also adding Radeon Chill profiles for both games.

As a relatively minor update, 17.10.1 includes only two documented bug fixes. The first bug fix resolves issues where bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity could not be applied. The second addresses flickering of tire graphics in DiRT 4 during gameplay or particular terrain conditions under multi-GPU configurations.

Among the known issues, the two new ones concern crashing during Radeon Software upgrading on Windows 7 mGPU Vega configurations, and corrupted graphics on certain HDR displays in Forza Motorsport 7 when HDR is enabled in-game. The workaround for the former is a clean install of Radeon Software.

While on the topic of Forza Motorsport 7, this past week has seen both AMD and NVIDIA square off with claims of significant in-game performance; for 17.9.3, AMD cites RX Vega56 achieving up to 90FPS at 4K as one of several examples, while NVIDIA more generally cites performance improvements of 15 – 25% from 387.92.

The updated drivers for AMD’s desktop, mobile, and integrated GPUs are available through the Radeon Settings tab or online at the AMD driver download page. More information on this update and further issues can be found in the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 release notes.