Lian Li Releases PC-Q38 Chassis: Small and Versatile mITX Case

 by Joe Shields on September 29, 2017 2:00 PM EST
Lian-Li has announced their latest small form factor (SFF) chassis, the PC-Q38. Lian-Li calls the full aluminum, windowed Mini-ITX case one that focuses on performance per liter, offers liquid-cooling potential, and for those who find the PC-Q37 is too big for their needs. Outside of being smaller than the ITX supporting models surrounding it, the styling has changed. A single power button surrounded by a blue LED sits in the middle of the gray (or silver) brushed aluminum face The edges are rounded lending it to a more classic and subdued look. 

The PC-Q38 looks the part of an HTPC and does not take over the room with a flashy appearance. Due to its moveable rubber-padded aluminum feet, it is able to be oriented both vertically, with the windowed panel to the left, or laid horizontal with the window on top.  All panels, excluding the front and windowed panel, have long holes cut into them for ventilation purposes while all are easily removed for cleaning. Dust filters were not included, so more frequent cleanings may be required. 

The front panel is located on the top (while standing up) and has two USB3.0 ports as well as 3.5mm front panel microphone and speaker plugs. Though many of the latest mITX motherboards will have USB 3.1 (10 Gbps) Type-C port on their back panel IO, I would have liked to see it on the PC-Q38’s front panel as well considering motherboards are offering front panel connections in the latest chipsets already. 

Specifications show support for 2x 120mm fans up top and what looks to be another on the back. The top of the case is able to house up to a 240 x 120mm radiator, or if air cooling is the plan, a CPU cooler up to 145mm tall can fit. Graphics card support is up to (L)315mm x (D)142m (over 12.75” long); Enough room for most high-end GPUs. Users are able to mount three HDDs inside the case, two 2.5” and one 3.5”, which should be adequate for many users, particularly those using an M.2 drive. By default, the PC-Q38 requires a SFX based power supply up to 140mm. Lian-Li will offer an optional bracket in order to use the more common ATX form factor units. And with their footprint also coming down in size, options are available.

 

Lian-Li PC-Q38 Mini-ITX Chassis
Model PC-Q38
Case Type Mini Chassis
Dimensions (W)180mm x(H)295mm x(D)372mm
Color Black / Silver
Front/Side Panel Aluminum / (L/R) Acrylic
Body Material Aluminum
Net Weight 2.5kg
External Drive Bays None
HDD/SSD Bays 1 x 3.5", 2 x 2.5"
Expansion Slots 2
Motherboard Type Mini-ITX
System Fan (Optional) 2x 120mm(top)
I/O Ports 2x USB3.0, HD Audio
VGA Card Support (L)315mm x (D)145mm
CPU Cooling Support (H)140mm
PSU Support SFX PSU,(L)140mm
Radiator Support Top: 240mm x 120mm

The Lian-Li PC-Q38 is available at Newegg for $109.99. The SFX to ATX PC-Q38-1 PSU kit will be available soon (price was not mentioned). 

Gallery: Lian-Li PC-Q38

Source: Lian-Li

10 Comments

View All Comments

  • BrokenCrayons - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    "...front panel connections in teh latest chipsets already."

    Minor typo there with the word "teh" in that line.     Reply

  • feelingshorter - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    The text says "..a CPU cooler up to 145mm tall can fit" but the table says "(H)140mm" so which is it? Reply

  • Drumsticks - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    Getting smaller. Not a bad looking case, considering the radiator compatibility. One thought, by the way; is there any chance that a case's volume could be added to the spec sheet? It's a simple conversion to Literally, but it would make it easier to directly compare case sizes across many case reviews. Reply

  • Wardrop - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    I agree, if you could list "litres", that would be awesome. Reply

  • meacupla - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    It might be mITX, but it's still 19.75L, which is on the larger side, as far as "mITX that can accept longer video cards" goes. Reply

  • bill.rookard - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    Yeah, that's not small in the slightest. I built my own with a total internal volume of about 9.5L. Holds an ITX board, SFX PSU, dual slot GPU of about 12" long, and two 2.5 HDDs. Reply

  • Wardrop - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    Attractive, but again, I haven't been impressed by Lian Li's density. With m.2 drives, no optical drive requirement, SFX PSU's, a case like this shouldn't be any more than 12 litres, but I suppose the decision to include space for a chunky radiator dictated the dimensions. Otherwise, an attractive case in my opinion. I'd happily have this sitting on my desk. Reply

  • etamin - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    Lian Li has really fallen off in terms of market relevance with too many niche designs. They need to take a long hard look at Phanteks. Reply

  • sharath.naik - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    QBX case is better and 1/3 the price at the same size. Its better looking and more flexible

    https://www.anandtech.com/show/9757/the-cougar-qbx...     Reply

  • DavidBrees - Friday, September 29, 2017 - link

    An ugly version of the NCase M1. Reply
