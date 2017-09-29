Samsung Details 11LPP Process Technology: 10 nm BEOL Meets 14 nm Elements

Samsung Details 11LPP Process Technology: 10 nm BEOL Meets 14 nm Elementsby Anton Shilov on September 29, 2017 12:00 PM EST
Samsung has added a new manufacturing technology into its roadmap. The 11LPP fabrication process is designed for mainstream and higher-end smartphone SoCs. The technology will come online next year and will build upon the company’s 14- as well as 10 nm-branded process technologies.
The Samsung 11LPP process is another hybrid process technology designed to speed up migration from one node to another by Samsung Foundry. Notably, the new node is not another 14LPP-based offering featuring 20 nm BEOL (back end of line) interconnects. Instead 11LPP is based on Samsung’s 10 nm BEOL and therefore enables smaller chips than technologies based on Samsung's 14 nm-branded offerings. Meanwhile, the 11LPP still uses some of the elements featured by Samsung's 14LPP fabrication process.
Last October Samsung began to produce ICs using its 10LPE (10 nm low-power early) manufacturing tech and these days Samsung is getting ready to start producing semiconductors using its 10LPP (10 nm low power plus) process. The company uses both fabrication technologies to make leading edge SoCs for smartphones and other devices, whereas mainstream, low-power and compact chips are to be products using its 14 nm-branded technologies.
The 11LPP will fill the gap between the 10 nm and 14 nm-based offerings. The technology is designed primarily to increase transistor density and provide further improvements on the frequency, transistor count and, to some degree, power consumption fronts. Samsung promises that it will deliver up to 15% higher performance compared to the 14LPP at the same transistor count and power. Furthermore, the 11LPP will enable up to a 10% area reduction at the same transistor count when compared to the 14LPP. In addition, the 11LPP will enable higher transistor density when compared to the 14LPP fabrication process.
|Advertised PPA Improvements of New Process Technologies
Data announced by companies during conference calls, press briefings and in press releases
|Samsung
|14LPP
vs 28LPP
|10LPE
vs 14LPE
|10LPE
vs 14LPP
|10LPP
vs 10LPE
|11LPP
vs 14LPP
|Power
|60%
|40%
|30%
|~15%
|?
|Performance
|40%
|27%
|>10%
|~10%
|15%
|Area Reduction
|50%
|30%
|30%
|none
|10%
Sometime next year, the company intends to start producing its most advanced SoCs using its 8LPP technology featuring EUV for select layers and thus speeding up their cycle times. Meanwhile, the introduction of the first commercial EUV process is not going to stop evolution of DUV technologies. In the coming quarters, Samsung intends to introduce its 14LPU and 10LPU fabrication processes for ultra-low-power applications as well as its all-new 11LPP, which will enable existing customers to shrink their SoCs.
Samsung expects to begin production using its 11LPP manufacturing technology in the second half of 2018. Exact 11LPP high-volume manufacturing schedule of Samsung’s customers depends on their plans.
Source: Samsung
Gondalf - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkIt resembles much GloFo 12nm. The area reduction over 14nm is negligible, the speedup very likely between 5 and 10% on high power SKUs......my bet is on single digit.
High power devices always gain less clock speed in the node change. Reply
ImSpartacus - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkWhat, so why can't we just move to 10nm?
I mean, they are on a second gen 10nm, but we can just move 14nm designs to 10nm?
I feel like I'm missing something. Does this 11nm "halfway" point make it THAT much easier to upgrade a 14nm design? I know design costs have been going up. Reply
jjj - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkThe entire point with 8nm is that it's not using EUV, Reply
ImSpartacus - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkI get that EUV is a big deal, but it's that relevant here? I mean, Samsung's 10nm and 14nm aren't using EUV, right? Reply
Tabalan - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkNo, 14 nm, 11 nm, 10 nm and 8 nm are or will be using DUV. Samsung will start manufacturing with EUV during 7 nm. So no, it is not relevant.
It seems 10 nm is still not mature enough for bigger chips, these will be produced using 14 nm or 11 nm. This way 11 nm process node seems like worth considering option. Reply
jjj - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkMy post wasn't intended as a reply to yours.
11nm is in response to TSMC's 12nm and 11 is lower than 12 so LOL.
The naming schemes are getting out of hand and Samsung is just spamming with versions of their process.
They went with EUV at 7nm and that means it's rather late so TSMC got all the wins and now Samsung is just going nuts and confusing everybody. Reply
HStewart - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkI would like a comparison of technology - include transistor count per square area. Reply
FreckledTrout - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkI have seen a few done by engineers but the comparisons vary based on what you compare as some processes tend to make desnor simpler things like SRAM and some processes tend to made denser complex things like CPU. It's a difficult idea to try to predict the end result from process specifications. Reply
Ian Cutress - Friday, September 29, 2017 - linkSomething like this, but with processes labeled I'd imagine.
Check out @IanCutress’s https://twitter.com/IanCutress/status/899412301274... Reply