ARRIS Announces 802.11ac Wave 2-capable SGB6950-AC2 & SBG7400-AC2 Cable Modem Gateways

ARRIS Announces 802.11ac Wave 2-capable SGB6950-AC2 & SBG7400-AC2 Cable Modem Gatewaysby Joe Shields on September 27, 2017 6:00 PM EST
ARRIS introduced two new Wave 2 Wi-Fi gateways to its Secure Home Gateway portfolio with its ARRIS SURFboard SBG6950-AC2 and SBG7400-AC2 gateways. The Secure Home Gateway series of devices merge the functionality of a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, 4-Port Gigabit Ethernet router, Ethernet hub, and dedicated security protection for any connected devices. The two devices promise multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi capability while the addition of the latest Wave 2 Wi-Fi technology in the Secure Home Gateway lineup allows more devices to share the increased bandwidth capabilities.
For those unfamiliar, Wave 2 technology was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance in late June 2016 with enterprise-grade products coming to market before that time. Wave 2's marquee feature is MU-MIMO beamforming, to enable improved performance and network utilization with multiple connected devices. While Gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi were achieved with Wave 1 standard, Wave 2 has an increased PHY (physical) rate at 2.34 Gbps (Wave 1 maxed out at 1.3 Gbps). Other features include evolutionary speed improvements such as 160Mhz channels (Wave 1 was 20, 40, and 80Mhz), four spatial streams (up from 3) and extended 5 GHz channel support. Assuming the channels are set for Wi-Fi use, it will support more users and devices overall. While Wave 2 isn't brand new, devices are still coming out now supporting the new standard.
The two ARRIS gateways offer Wave 2 Next-Gen Wi-Fi to deliver maximum bandwidth and performance across connected devices. Download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 2350 Mbps are possible with SBG7400-AC2 and its 24x8 channel setup, while the SBG6950-AC supports 686 Mbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900 Mbps through a 16x4 channel setup. Both gateways allow for up to 4 wired devices through the ethernet ports on the back.
With security such a paramount concern these days, both devices utilize ARRIS Secure Home Internet by McAfee to help keep all the connected items on your network safe from malware and phishing scams. The included software is free for 3 years, includes a mobile app, parental controls by user profiles, instant alerts of suspicious activity, and is able to manage your network remotely. The gateways themselves carry a 2-year warranty.
The devices are said to be compatible with major US cable providers including XFINITY, Cox, Charter, and Many others. Please contact your cable internet provider to confirm device compatibility. The SBG6950-AC2 is available now at major retailers for $179.99, while the SBG7400-AC2 is $199.99 and available both online at Amazon and other major retailers.
Source: ARRIS
457R4LDR34DKN07 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkCan it be configured in AP mode? I currently have my cable modem and router behind a ubiquity edge router X. Reply
457R4LDR34DKN07 - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkNever mind, I checked out the manual. Looks like it only has AP isolation. Reply
jardows2 - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkYou could configure it that way, but you wouldn't want to buy one of these to be just an AP. Wait for stand-alone routers or AP's to come out, so you won't be paying the extra for the cable modem that you won't use. Reply
csutcliff - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkAre these just as broken as previous intel puma chipset modems? Reply
Samus - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkwas wondering the same thing. and intel should really lose that mcafee shit. just go by intel security. Reply
jardows2 - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkThat would depend on the exact chip being used in these. I believe that the 16 channel version would be the previous Intel chip. Not for certain. Most if not all of the Puma problems were addressed by firmware updates, and since there are new products, the release firmware *should* have the fix! Reply
shabby - Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - linkWhats the point of all this advancement in modem/wifi when the fcc thinks 10mbps is considered broadband? Reply
iwod - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkDOCSIS 3.0 cable modem Still? Even Netgear has a 3,1 Modem ready. Reply
MajGenRelativity - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkARRIS has a 3.1 modem, but these are not that apparently Reply
jabber - Thursday, September 28, 2017 - linkI see 'Intel Inside', is this the same Intel chipset that they have used in other high end routers that locks up and crashes if it gets a little warm? Reply