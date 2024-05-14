Supermicro E102-13R-H Review: A Raptor Lake-P 3.5" SBC System for Embedded Applications

Single-board computers in the 3.5" form-factor have become extremely popular for embedded applications involving a mix of high performance requirements as well as extended peripherals support. Typical use-case scenarios include digital signage, edge inferencing solutions, retail applications, and IoT gateways. The requirements in these deployments call for processors and components that can operate in a wide temperature range. The chassis and cooling solution handle other duties such as ruggedness and avoidance of moving parts.

The Supermicro X13SRN-H-WOHS is a 3.5" SBC with a soldered-down Intel Core i7-1370PE - a Raptor Lake-P embedded processor with vPro support. It has plenty of I/O support, including a SlimSAS PCIe expansion slot. Supermicro also offers a ready-to-deploy solution using the SBC in the actively-cooled SYS-E102-13R-H box PC. A majority of the motherboard ports are left un-used in this configuration, but the exposed ones should suffice for the most common use-cases.

The review below takes a detailed look at the features and performance profile of the SYS-E102-13R-H, along with an evaluation of the thermal solution.

Introduction and Product Impressions

Supermicro's SYS-E102-13R-H box PC is based on the company's X13SRN-H-WOHS 3.5" SBC board. WOHS stands for 'Without-Integrated-Heat-Sink'. The board is also available in a version with an integrated heat sink for users needing access to all of the motherboard's I/O features. The SYS-E102-13R-H box PC takes the WOHS board variant and places it in the CSE-E102TF2 - a compact enclosure with a single 40 x 40 x 15 mm fan on one side. The chassis provides support for external WLAN antennae, along with cut-outs for all the external I/O ports on the board. The front of the case has the power button alone, with all the other features relegated to the rear.

Despite the SYS-E102-13R-H being tagged as an IoT SuperServer, the system does not support ECC memory or in-band ECC. There is no separate BMC, but that is not a surprise for a machine based on a 3.5" SBC board. However, to make up for that, the SYS-E102-13R-H does support vPro and remote management capabilities use AMT. The system also supports Supermicro's monitoring utility 'SuperDoctor' - this allows Nagios integration for centralized infrastructure monitoring.

The box PC forsakes many of the interesting I/O capabilities of the internal board (such as the multitude of USB and SATA ports, as well as the PCIe SlimSAS port that can be used for additional expansion). The user gets two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (10 Gbps each). Two NBASE-T RJ-45 connectors (up to 2.5 Gbps) are available.

In addition to the main unit, Supermicro supplies a lockable 12V 7A (84W) DC power adapter and mounting hardware for the system.

Access to the SSD and RAM slots are via a removable panel on the underside kept in place with the aid of four screws.

The underside has three M.2 slots - two for M.2 2280 SSDs, and one for a M.2 2230 WLAN / BT card. A nano-SIM slot is also easily accessible near between the first two M.2 slots.

Our review system came pre-installed with 2x 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMMs and a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe drive (despite the system supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 drives in the M.2 slots). The full specifications of the review sample are provided in the table below.

Supermicro SYS-E102-13R-H Specifications

(as tested) Processor Intel Core i7-1370PE

Raptor Lake 6P + 8E / 20T, 1.9 - 3.7 GHz (E) / 4.8 GHz (P)

Intel 7, 24 MB L2, 28 W (PL1 = 28 W / PL2 = 44 W) Memory InnoDisk M5SV-AGM2N50P-A DDR5-4800 SODIMM

40-39-39-77 @ 4800 MT/s

2x16 GB Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

(96EU @ 1.4 GHz) Disk Drive(s) Innodisk M.2 (P80) 3TE6 DEM28-B56DD1GWAQF

(256 GB; M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4;)

(96L 3D TLC; Maxio MAP1002 NVMe 1.3 Controller) Networking 2x 2.5GbE RJ-45 (Intel I226-IT) Audio Realtek ALC888 Audio Codec On-board (Optional Audio Jack, N/A in Review System)

Audio Bitstreaming Support over HDMI Ports Video 1x HDMI 2.0b

1x HDMI 1.4b

2x DisplayPort 1.4 (via Type-C ports) Miscellaneous I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (Rear)

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Rear) Operating System Windows 11 Enterprise (22631.3257) Pricing (Street Pricing on May 9th, 2024)

US $1002 (Barebones)

US $1210 (as configured, no OS) Full Specifications Supermicro SuperServer SYS-E102-13R-H Specifications

The SSD and RAM supplied along with the review sample are both rated for wide-temperature operation. These are necessary for specific deployment scenarios.

In the next section, we take a look at the system setup and follow it up with a detailed platform analysis.