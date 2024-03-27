GDDR7 Approaches: Samsung Lists GDDR7 Memory Chips on Its Product Catalog

Now that JEDEC has published specification of GDDR7 memory, memory manufacturers are beginning to announce their initial products. The first out of the gate for this generation is Samsung, which has has quietly added its GDDR7 products to its official product catalog.

For now, Samsung lists two GDDR7 devices on its website: 16 Gbit chips rated for an up to 28 GT/s data transfer rate and a faster version running at up to 32 GT/s data transfer rate (which is in line with initial parts that Samsung announced in mid-2023). The chips feature a 512M x32 organization and come in a 266-pin FBGA packaging. The chips are already sampling, so Samsung's customers – GPU vendors, AI inference vendors, network product vendors, and the like – should already have GDDR7 chips in their labs.

The GDDR7 specification promises the maximum per-chip capacity of 64 Gbit (8 GB) and data transfer rates of 48 GT/s. Meanwhile, first generation GDDR7 chips (as announced so far) will feature a rather moderate capacity of 16 Gbit (2 GB) and a data transfer rate of up to 32 GT/s.

Performance-wise, the first generation of GDDR7 should provide a significant improvement in memory bandwidth over GDDR6 and GDDR6X. However capacity/density improvements will not come until memory manufacturers move to their next generation EUV-based process nodes. As a result, the first GDDR7-based graphics cards are unlikely to sport any memory capacity improvements. Though looking a bit farther down the road, Samsung and SK Hynix have previously told Tom's Hardware that they intend to reach mass production of 24 Gbit GDDR7 chips in 2025.

Otherwise, it is noteworthy that SK Hynix also demonstrated its GDDR7 chips at NVIDIA's GTC last week. So Samsung's competition should be close behind in delivering samples, and eventually mass production memory.

Source: Samsung (via @harukaze5719)