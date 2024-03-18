StarTech Unveils 15-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Dock with Quad Display Support

StarTech Unveils 15-in-1 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Dock with Quad Display Supportby Anton Shilov on March 18, 2024 12:30 PM EST
StarTech.com has introduced its latest Thunderbolt 4/USB4 docking station, which has a plethora of ports and supports four display outputs. This makes it suitable for 4Kp60 quad-monitor setups often used for professional applications. The Thunderbolt 4 Quad Display Docking Station can also deliver up to 98W of power to the host, which is enough to feed a high-end laptop, such as Apple's MacBook Pro 16.
StarTech's 15-in-1 docking (132N-TB4USB4DOCK) has pretty much everything that one comes to expect from a dock engineered explicitly for demanding professionals, such as those involved in photography, content creation, video production, and computer-aided design. The unit comes with one Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 port with a 98W power delivery capability to connect to the host, a 2.5 GbE adapter, six USB Type-A ports (three supporting 10 Gbps, two supporting 5 Gbps, and one being USB 2.0 for up to 7.5W charging), one USB Type-C connector (at 10 Gbps), four display outputs (two DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.1), an SD Card reader with UHS-II, a microSD card reader with UHS-II, and a 3.5-mm audio jack.
The dock's main selling feature is, its support for up to four displays. Of course, this is a valuable capability, but it has a couple of catches. The device can support four 4Kp60 displays when connected to a laptop featuring Intel's 12th or 14th Generation Core processor using a Thunderbolt 4 or USB 4 connector and with DSC enabled. With AMD Ryzen 6000 and Intel's 11th Gen Core-based systems, only three 4Kp60 displays are supported. Meanwhile, with MacBooks, users must get on with two 5Kp60 or one 6Kp60 display. The good news is that the Thunderbolt 4 Quad Display Docking Station requires no drivers and works seamlessly with MacOS, Windows, and ChromeOS.
The docking station has a 180W power supply, so it can simultaneously charge a laptop and power on all the remaining ports.
Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 docks with rich capabilities are not cheap as they have to pack loads of quite expensive controllers, and StarTech's 15-in-1 docking station is no exception, as it costs $330.99.
The StarTech.com Thunderbolt 4 Quad Display Docking Station is available for purchase directly from the company and through various IT resellers and distributors such as CDW, Amazon, Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and D&H.
Reflex - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkIf this was truly for content creation professionals it would have CFExpress as most of the newer enthusiast and pro cameras have moved to that standard over the past five years or so. I have no clue why devices like this, which have TB and thus PCIe lanes, have not added CFE slots. Reply
danbob999 - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkIt's already $330 USD. How much would CFE add?
Also I bet most people getting this won't even use the SD slot. They just want 4 monitors for whatever reason. Reply
Reflex - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkSure, but the point is that it's not so useful for content creators without it. If I have to buy this *and* an $80 Prograde CFe reader then it's not all in one, especially since that will take yet another USB-C port. Should be integrated. Reply
FL Guy - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkI see your point, however it seems to me that then the manufacturer would either have to offer both Type A (Sony users) _and_ Type B (everyone else) versions, or pick one version, leaving some group of users unsatisfied no matter what version they they choose.
I agree about the cost though - creators definitely will want CFE reader of one form or another which adds to the total cost. Of course many of us already have a USB version of reader at least. Reply
danbob999 - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkFirst, there are a lot of "content creators" who are not pro photographers.
Second, photographers may not be their target sector. By looking at the picture, stock traders might be a more important sector for such a product.
Third, bandwidth might be limited. Most people would rather have an extra USB-C port than a CFE slot. Some other people would want 10 GigE. You can't have it all. The main purpose of this box is for those who wants 4 monitors with a single cable to a computer (usually a laptop). Reply
SDLeary@mac.com - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkOWC produces something close to the spec out you just provided Reply
PeachNCream - Monday, March 18, 2024 - link"Content creation professionals" is a pretty vague category that could mean anything from some obese 35 year old trying to post copyrighted material on a monetized YouTube channel as his only attempt to generate income or could mean a member of a video editing and production crew so I think it's a bit unfair to state a specific capability's absence disqualifies it from what is already just a made-up marketing term that is intended to be interpreted by potential buyers in any number of different ways. Reply
kirsch - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkThe one thing all these new Thunderbolt docks seem to be short on is Thunderbolt and USB-C ports! Reply
Reflex - Monday, March 18, 2024 - linkYup, I'm struggling to find a good USB-C hub like the many 7+ port USB-A hubs I've owned. Reply
FL Guy - Monday, March 18, 2024 - link+1. It seems like most Thunderbolt hubs have several non-USB-C/TB ports, or USB-C/TB ports, but generally not both.
For the price that TB4 hubs sell for, it would be really nice to have multiple of both types of ports imho. Reply