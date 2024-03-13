Corsair Launches New XH405i Custom Water Cooling Kits And XG7 RTX 4080-Compatible Water Blocks

Corsair has launched its latest Hydro X series iCUE LINK XH405i RGB custom open-loop water cooling kits, replacing the older XH305i kits from 2020. The new kits feature Corsair’s latest XD5 RGB ELITE pump and reservoir, the XC7 RGB ELITE CPU waterblock, three QX120 RGB fans, and a 360mm radiator. The pump, waterblock, and fans all have the namesake iCUE LINK integration, which Corsair has been pushing throughout its entire recent generation of products.

The biggest hardware-related difference between XH405i kits and previous generation XH305i kits is undoubtedly the inclusion of iCUE LINK hardware, which Corsair recently debuted with its iCUE LINK H150i RGB AIO cooler. iCUE LINK allows individual Corsair cooling components within a system to be directly connected, primarily cutting down on cable clutter, but also offering the promise of more and finer-grained control over individual components via the iCUE LINK Hub at the center of a system. For instance, each individual iCUE LINK-compatible fan connected to the iCUE LINK hub can be set to its own speed, rather than either requiring each fan to be connected to its own fan header on the motherboard or setting a common speed for all fans via a multi-headed cable.

The XH405i is offered in two themes: stealth gray and white. Outside of cosmetics, the two variants are the same and come with a combined pump and reservoir, a CPU waterblock compatible with the AM5 and LGA 1700 sockets, three 120mm fans, a 360mm radiator, and a central iCUE LINK Hub. The kits also come with all the accessory components needed to build a custom loop: hardline tubing, a bending kit, fittings, and XL8 clear-colored coolant. These kinds of kits are usually geared towards newcomers to custom liquid cooling and users who need a brand-new loop but don’t want to spend much time scouring for individual components.

Separately, Corsair has also launched the iCUE LINK XG7 RGB GPU waterblock for GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 Super graphics cards. As is typically the case for full-coverage GPU waterblocks, the XG7 has specific hardware compatibility requirements, and as a result Corsair is making four versions of the waterblock. The company is targetting ASUS’s ROG STRIX and TUF cards, as well as MSI’s SUPRIM and GAMING TRIO lineups, offering RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 blocks for each of those card families. Just like the other components in the XH405i kit, the GPU waterblock is also iCUE LINK-equipped.

Aimed at a premium market, the full XH405i kit doesn't come cheap: Corsair has set the MSRP at $700 for the complete cooling collection. Meanwhile, the XG7 GPU waterblock is priced at $230 for all four models.

The iCUE LINK XH405i kit is available now at Newegg and Amazon, as well as through Corsair’s own website.