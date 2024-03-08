Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to Deliver Computex Keynote, Showcasing Next-Gen Products

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of Computex, has announced that Pat Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel, will deliver a keynote at Computex 2024 on June 4, 2024. Focusing on the trade show's theme of artificial intelligence, he will showcase Intel's next-generation AI-enhanced products for client and datacenter computers.

According to TAITRA's press release, Pat Gelsinger will discuss how Intel's product lineup, including the AI-accelerated Intel Xeon, Intel Gaudi, and Intel Core Ultra processor families, opens up new opportunities for client PCs, cloud computing, datacenters, and network and edge applications. He will also discuss superior performance-per-watt and lower cost of ownership of Intel's Xeon processors, which enhance server capacity for AI workloads.

The most intriguing part of Intel's Computex keynote will of course be the company's next-generation AI-enhanced products for client and datacenter computers. At this point Intel is prepping numerous products that pose a lot of interest, including the following:

Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors made on next-generation process technologies for desktop and mobile PCs and featuring all-new microarchitectures;

Granite Rapids CPUs for datacenters based on a high-performance microarchitecture;

Sierra Forest processors with up to 288 cores for cloud workloads based on codenamed Crestmont energy-efficient cores;

Gaudi 3 processors for AI workloads that promise to quadruple BF16 performance compared to Gaudi 2.

Battlemage graphics processing units.

All of these products are due to be released in 2024-2025, so Intel could well demonstrate them and showcase their performance advantages, or even formally launch some of them, at Computex. What remains to be seen is whether Intel will also give a glimpse at products that are further away, such as Clearwater Shores and Falcon Shores.