Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to Deliver Computex Keynote, Showcasing Next-Gen Products

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to Deliver Computex Keynote, Showcasing Next-Gen Productsby Anton Shilov on March 8, 2024 7:00 AM EST
Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of Computex, has announced that Pat Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel, will deliver a keynote at Computex 2024 on June 4, 2024. Focusing on the trade show's theme of artificial intelligence, he will showcase Intel's next-generation AI-enhanced products for client and datacenter computers.
According to TAITRA's press release, Pat Gelsinger will discuss how Intel's product lineup, including the AI-accelerated Intel Xeon, Intel Gaudi, and Intel Core Ultra processor families, opens up new opportunities for client PCs, cloud computing, datacenters, and network and edge applications. He will also discuss superior performance-per-watt and lower cost of ownership of Intel's Xeon processors, which enhance server capacity for AI workloads.
The most intriguing part of Intel's Computex keynote will of course be the company's next-generation AI-enhanced products for client and datacenter computers. At this point Intel is prepping numerous products that pose a lot of interest, including the following:
- Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors made on next-generation process technologies for desktop and mobile PCs and featuring all-new microarchitectures;
- Granite Rapids CPUs for datacenters based on a high-performance microarchitecture;
- Sierra Forest processors with up to 288 cores for cloud workloads based on codenamed Crestmont energy-efficient cores;
- Gaudi 3 processors for AI workloads that promise to quadruple BF16 performance compared to Gaudi 2.
- Battlemage graphics processing units.
All of these products are due to be released in 2024-2025, so Intel could well demonstrate them and showcase their performance advantages, or even formally launch some of them, at Computex. What remains to be seen is whether Intel will also give a glimpse at products that are further away, such as Clearwater Shores and Falcon Shores.
Source: TAITRA
Tilmitt - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkBattlemage will displace AMD Reply
nandnandnand - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkIn Pat's dreams. Reply
mukiex - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkIt would be nice if Battlemage displaced Alchemist.
VR is still a no-go, they're just barely keeping up with cards half the die size after a year of driver updates, and they quietly, angrily fired the literal head of the division.
If Intel graphics are going anywhere, they're being amazingly secretive about it because there's no signs that it's anything but a dying division. Reply
Threska - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkGraphics are hard. Maybe they should have started with 2D. Reply
lmcd - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkI know that it's split nowadays on Windows but I gotta admit, I was skeptical of their long-term viability when their Linux releases shared the code base (obviously different paths but still) with some pretty old Intel graphics products.
I'm not saying AMD's approach is better, but it's not reassuring to see there's things in common dating from when VLIW5 was the dominant architecture. I would expect to see some core things be very different. Reply
lmcd - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkIntel graphics are absolutely going places -- Intel has at this point realized that they need discrete-class performance to compete with future AMD high-end laptops.
Whether or not it is a natural extension of their current lineage is a totally different question! Intel graphics will continue but Intel Graphics might not. AMD would probably license their graphics to go onto an Intel Chiplet. ImgTech surely would. ARM could license Mali and would probably love the opportunity. Reply
meacupla - Friday, March 8, 2024 - linkThat's a dream for sure.
Battlemage is not looking too good right now. Rumors are they are behind schedule so badly that laptop makers have ditched the mobile variant. There is not even a rumor of what a finalized Battlemage lineup would look like and it's already March.
I'm kind of questioning if they can get products to stores in volume by the end of Q4. Reply