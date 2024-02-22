AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver Opening Keynote at Computex 2024

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of Computex, announced today that Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's chief executive officer, will give the trade show's Opening Keynote. Su's speech is set for the morning of June 3, 2024, shortly before the formal start of the show. According to AMD, the keynote talk will be "highlighting the next generation of AMD products enabling new experiences and breakthrough AI capabilities from the cloud to the edge, PCs and intelligent end devices."

This year's Computex is focused on six key areas: AI computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations. Being a leading developer of CPUs, AI and HPC GPUs, consumer GPUs, and DPUs, AMD can talk most of these topics quite applicably.

As AMD is already mid-cycle on most of their product architectures, the company's most recent public roadmaps have them set to deliver major new CPU and GPU architectures before the end of 2024 with Zen 5 CPUs and RDNA 4 GPUs, respectively. AMD has not previously given any finer guidance on when in the year to expect this hardware, though AMD's overall plans for 2024 are notably more aggressive than the start of their last architecture cycle in 2022. Of note, the company has previously indicated that it intends to launch all 3 flavors of the Zen 5 architecture this year – not just the basic core, but also Zen 5c and Zen 5 with V-Cache – as well as a new mobile SoC (Strix Point). By comparison, it took AMD well into 2023 to do the same with Zen 4 after starting with a fall 2022 launch for those first products.



AMD 2022 Financial Analyst Day CPU Core Roadmap

This upcoming keynote will be Lisa Su's third Computex keynote after her speeches at Computex 2019 and Computex 2022. In both cases she also announced upcoming AMD products.

In 2019, she showcased performance improvements of then upcoming 3rd Generation Ryzen desktop processors and 7nm EPYC datacenter processors. Lisa Su also highlighted AMD's advancements in 7nm process technology, showcasing the world's first 7nm gaming GPU, the Radeon VII, and the first 7nm datacenter GPU, the Radeon Instinct MI60.

In 2022, the head of AMD offered a sneak peek at the then-upcoming Ryzen 7000-series desktop processors based on the Zen 4 architecture, promising significant performance improvements. She also teased the next generation of Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs with the RDNA 3 architecture.