AMD Rolls Out Radeon RX 7900 XT Promo Pricing Opposite GeForce RTX 40 Super Launch

In response to the launch of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards, AMD has announced that they are instituting new promotional pricing on a handful of their high-end video cards in order to keep pace with NVIDIA's new pricing.

Kicking off what AMD is terming a special "promotional pricing" program for the quarter, AMD has been working with its retail partners to bring down the price of the Radeon RX 7900 XT to $749 (or lower), roughly $50 below its street price at the start of the month. Better still, AMD's board partners have already reduced prices further than AMD's official program/projections, and we're seeing RX 7900 XTs drop to as low as $710 in the U.S., making for a $90 drop from where prices stood a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, AMD is also technically bringing down prices on the China and OEM-only Radeon RX 7900 GRE as well. Though as this isn't available for stand-alone purchase on North American shelves, it's mostly only of relevance for OEM pre-builds (and the mark-ups they charge).

Ultimately, the fact that this is "promotional pricing" should be underscored. The new pricing on the RX 7900 XT is not, at least for the moment, a permanent price cut. Meaning that AMD is leaving themselves some formal room to raise prices later on, if they choose to. Though in practice, it would be surprising to see card prices rebound – at least so long as we don't get a new crypto boom or the like.

Finally, to sweeten the pot, AMD is also extending their latest game bundle offer for another few weeks. The company is offering a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with all Radeon RX 7000 video cards (and select Ryzen 7000 CPUs) through January 30, 2024.