Samsung Readies 990 EVO SSD: Energy-Efficiency with Dual-Mode PCIe Gen4 x4 and Gen5 x2

Samsung's launch of the 990 EVO M.2 2280 SSD appears to be imminent, as official product pages with specifications went live in certain regions a few days back before getting pulled down.
The most interesting aspect the 990 EVO is not the claimed speeds, but the fact that it can operate in either Gen 4 or Gen 5 modes with different number of lanes. The recently launched mobile platforms from both AMD and Intel use Gen 4 lanes for the storage subsystem. However, with progress in technology it is inevitable that this will move to Gen 5 in the future. In the meanwhile, thermal constraints in mobile systems may prevent notebook manufacturers from going in for desktop Gen 5 speeds (8 - 14 GBps). An attractive option for such cases would be to move to a two-lane Gen 5 implementation that would help in retaining the same Gen 4 x4 bandwidth capability, but cut down on the BOM cost by reducing the number of pins / lane count on the host side. It appears that Samsung's 990 EVO is a platform designed with such a scenario in mind.
PCIe PHYs / controllers have backward compatibility, and the 990 EVO's SSD controller incorporates a 4-lane Gen 5 controller and PHY. During the training phase with the host, both the link bandwidth and lane count can be negotiated. It appears that the SSD is configured to advertise Gen 5 speeds to the host if only two lanes are active.
Samsung appears to be marketing only 1TB and 2TB capacities of the 990 EVO. Based on the product photos online, the models appear to be single-sided units (making them compatible with a wider variety of mobile platforms). The flash packages appear to be 1TB each, and the EVO moniker / advertisement of Host Memory Buffer support / controller package markings in the product photos points to a DRAM-less SSD controller - the Piccolo S4LY022. The quoted performance numbers appear low for a 176L / 236L V-NAND product. TechPowerUp believes that these SSDs are using an updated V6 (133L, termed V6 Prime) with better efficiency and yields compared to the regular V6.
|Samsung 990 EVO Specifications
|Capacity
|1 TB
|2 TB
|Controller
|Samsung S4LY022 Piccolo
|NAND Flash
|Samsung 7th Gen. V-NAND (176L 3D TLC)
|Form-Factor, Interface
|Single-Sided M.2-2280, PCIe 4.0 x4 / 5.0 x2, NVMe 2.0
|Sequential Read
|5000 MB/s?
|5000 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|4200 MB/s?
|4200 MB/s
|Random Read IOPS
|680K
|700K
|Random Write IOPS
|800K?
|800K
|SLC Caching
|Yes
|TCG Opal Encryption
|Yes
|Warranty
|5 years
|Write Endurance
|600 TBW
0.3 DWPD
|1200 TBW
0.3 DWPD
Samsung is also touting much-improved power efficiency, with transfer rates being 2 - 3x per Watt compared to the 970 EVO. The Piccolo controller's 5nm fabrication process and the V6 Prime's efficiency improvements have a significant say in that aspect.
Pricing and concrete launch dates for the 990 EVO are not available yet. The delta in specifications for the 1TB and 2TB models will be updated in the table above once the drives are officially announced.
mukiex - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkIs it just me or is that the same DWPD as their QVO lineup? Reply
PeachNCream - Wednesday, January 10, 2024 - linkYes and that's based on loose math around the garbage TLC and QLC NAND we get to enjoy these days. Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkI think the 2x5.0 mode is only there for marketing purposes.
There is no desktop or laptop CPU that bifurcates down to 2x pcie lanes.
And these speeds are similar to budget 4.0 drives from other manufacturers. Reply
HaninAT - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkI believe this is actually to fix the compatibility issue with non-pcie 5.x devices on the same bus. It seems that any lower standard device on the bus will drop down all other devices to the lower standard. It's never really been an issue, as we've hardly had any devices that can saturate the PCIe bus, but some SSDs can now.
This is just my guess, I haven't actually looked in to it, but it makes sense. Reply
Billy Tallis - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkPCIe isn't a shared bus; there's no way to have other devices on the same bus. It's all point to point links. Reply
HaninAT - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkIt's point to point to a "hub". Does the hub drop down the link speeds for all devices if one device is a lower standard protocol device? Reply
JasonMZW20 - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkIt does not since all PCIe protocol specifications are backwards compatible and link speeds are auto-negotiated to connected hardware up to the maximum supported speed or artificially limited speed with firmware configuration.
Even on Intel and AMD desktop platforms, there's mixed 5.0 and 4.0 support. 4.0 is usually used for the chipset link. In that way, the chipset is only a 4.0 hub and muxed expander, but there are still at least x16 GPP lanes, and for AMD's AM5 (excl. 8000G), x8 lanes for SSDs that can be configured for 5.0 directly from the CPU. Reply
ballsystemlord - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkThe speeds do not need to be dropped as each connection is independent of the other connections to other devices. That being said, the PCIe implementation might be flawed in some products so that link speeds do get dropped. AFAIK no tech reviewer tests for this. Reply
ZoZo - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkProbably a chicken and egg situation. If motherboard makers see that kind of product start to appear, they might introduce bifurcation support for it, as well as M.2 x2 slots, maybe with some shared lanes (M2_1 is x4 unless M2_2 is populated, then both are x2). That would allow 4 7GB/s-class M.2 SSDs directly to the CPU on mainstream AM5, which would be pretty neat. Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - linkIt's a CPU limitation.
Desktop and laptop PCIe bifurcation is segmented so it doesn't eat into server and HEDT chips.
If you add bifurcation to the mobo, it's going to require a switch.
PCIe 5.0 switches are extremely expensive.
PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 switches multiplexers less costly, but then you've defeated the purpose of a 2x5.0 drive. Reply