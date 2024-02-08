The Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 AIO Cooler Review: Subdued Minimalism

Today we're looking at a all-in-one closed loop cooler from a face that's new to AnandTech: Geometric Future. Founded in 2020, Geometric Future is a PC components manufacturer with a goal of setting themselves apart in the crowded PC marketplace by redefining modern aesthetics. Their approach to design emphasizes the application of geometric elements and minimalist philosophy, as reflected in their slogan, "Simplify". They regard themselves as a potential future backbone in China's design industry, starting with a small step in the IT sector.

For such a new company, Geometric Future has already made significant strides in the realm of PC power and cooling products. One of their most notable products – and what we're reviewing today – is the Eskimo Junior 36, an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler available in 240mm and 360mm sizes. This cooler is designed with a minimalist aesthetic in mind, featuring a simplistic CPU block and equipped with high-performance Squama 2503 fans. Geometric Future pitches the Eskimo Junior 36 as being engineered to provide an optimal balance of cooling efficiency and aesthetics, making it able to achieve excellent cooling capabilities while maintaining low noise levels.

But marketing claims aside, we shall see where it stands in today’s highly competitive market in this review.

Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 360mm AIO CPU Cooler Specifications Type All-in-One Liquid Cooler Dimensions 397 x 120 x 52 mm (radiator with fan)

78 x 78 mm (main block)

55 x 55 mm (coldplate) Fans 3 x 120 mm Squama 2503B FDB Fans

2000 RPM (max) RGB Yes (ARGB) Supported Sockets Intel: LGA1700 / LGA1200 / LGA115x / LGA2066 / LGA 2011



AMD: AM5 / AM4 / TR4 Warranty 5 Years Price $120

Packaging & Bundle

The company ships the Eskimo Junior 36 in a long and large cardboard box that hints at the dimensions of the cooler. A detailed render of the cooler itself decorates the front side of the yellow/white box, with nothing but the compatibility badges suggesting that the cooler features RGB lighting. Inside the box, the cooler is securely placed within custom-designed cardboard inserts, ensuring its protection during transit.

Geometric Future supplies only the essential parts required to use the cooler right out of the box, with no extra items or accessories supplied. The notable part here is that they provide mounting hardware for practically all currently available consumer CPU sockets, including TR4 for Threadripper 5000 processors.

The Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 AIO Liquid Cooler

At first glance, the Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 cooler familiarly aligns with the standard design of most 360 mm AIO coolers in the market. This cooler adheres to the typical AIO configuration, featuring a single radiator, two hoses, and a combined block that integrates a copper CPU contact plate with a compact liquid pump. Geometric Future employs black sleeved low-permeation rubber tubing, with an eye towards enhancing both flexibility and aesthetic quality. This design choice underscores Geometric Future's commitment to blending functional cooling solutions with a sleek and more sophisticated appearance.

The substantial radiator of the Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 cooler, measuring 397 mm in length, necessitates a case that can house three 120 mm fans in sequence, along with adequate room for the radiator's extra dimensions. This radiator, with a thickness of 27 mm, requires a total clearance of 55 mm when paired with fans to ensure correct installation in a system. Design-wise, it adheres to the prevalent dual pass cross-flow configuration, characterized by small fins soldered onto thin, oblong tubes. A distinctive feature of this cooler is the company logo, subtly etched across the sides of the radiator, but is nearly invisible and most likely only the yellow “O” will be visible inside a PC case.

The main block of the Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 AIO cooler is designed with a minimalist approach. It is a very smooth and clean solid block of metal with a high-gloss plastic top cover. 90° fittings accommodate both hoses on its side and two cables exit from the same area, one 4-pin power cable and one for the RGB lighting that can be attached either to the included controller or any other compatible RGB controller. The focus of the design appears to be on achieving a balance between functionality and a clean, understated appearance, in line with Geometric Future's overall design ethos.

At the bottom of the main block assembly, we can see an octagonal contact plate that is attached to the plastic base cover with eight screws. Its surface is not polished down to a mirror finish but is adequately smooth and flat. The contact plate is 55×55 mm, significantly smaller than the overall 78×78 mm size of the entire block but adequate for currently available CPU dies, with the exception of the Threadripper processors that need a contact surface that is at least 70 mm long. Despite that, the Eskimo Junior 36 will still work on a Threadripper processor, just not optimally.

The three 120 mm fans supplied with the Eskimo Junior 36 probably are the highlight of the entire kit. The power and RGB cables of the fans are short, featuring both a male and a female connector. This allows multiple fans to be connected in parallel to each other (daisy-chain) and only one extension wire can be used to connect all three fans to the power and to the RGB controller. They feature a fluid bearing engine and have a maximum speed of 2000 RPM. The highlight of these fans is their scale-like “Squama” rubber surface that allegedly improves performance and reduces aerodynamic noise levels. The company’s performance specifications for the fans appear a little overconfident, especially the extremely low dB(A) rating, which would suggest that the pump is actually louder than the fan(s) and, as we will also see in the following pages, that is most definitely is not the case. These fans also feature RGB lighting, even though their all-black design conceals it even from trained PC builder eyes.

The RGB lighting of the Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 36 cooler is designed with subtlety in mind. It features a ring of RGB lighting around the top edge of the main block and on the fan frames. This design choice enhances the cooler's visual appeal without being overly conspicuous or detracting from its minimalist aesthetic. The RGB lighting on the Eskimo Junior 36 is a fine example of Geometric Future's commitment to combining functional performance with clean, sophisticated design elements.