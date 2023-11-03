Arm Acquires Minority Stake in Raspberry Pi

Arm Acquires Minority Stake in Raspberry Piby Anton Shilov on November 3, 2023 8:00 AM EST
Arm Holdings has acquired a minority stake in Raspberry Pi Ltd, reinforcing a partnership that began in 2008. This strategic investment is designed to support development of Raspberry Pi's low-cost low-power Arm-based platforms aimed at edge computing and IoT applications, leveraging Raspberry Pi's ability to deliver affordable, high-performance computing globally.;
"Arm and Raspberry Pi share a vision to make computing accessible for all, by lowering barriers to innovation so that anyone, anywhere can learn, experience and create new IoT solutions," said Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, Internet of Things Line of Business, Arm.
Raspberry Pi's single-board-computers (SBCs) for students, enthusiasts, and commercial edge and IoT developers have historically been based exclusively on system-on-chips featuring Arm cores. This is a big deal for Arm as Raspberry Pi has sold more than 40 million SBC units as of 2022, a huge number for Arm, which has not seen much success with IoT, despite high expectations of Softbank.
The use of Arm technology has been quite beneficial for Raspberry Pi's product development, providing the necessary performance, energy efficiency, and software ecosystem to facilitate accessible computing for a wide range of users, from students to professional developers. But in the recent years competing SBCs based on RISC-V SoCs began to emerge, posing threat to Raspberry Pi's domination and to Arm's place in emerging edge computing, edge AI, and IoT markets.
In a bid to strengthen Raspberry Pi's positions, Arm is infusing the company with cash, possibly trying to speed up development of more versatile and competitive solutions (either in terms of performance, or in terms of power).
"With the rapid growth of edge and endpoint AI applications, platforms like those from Raspberry Pi, built on Arm, are critical to driving the adoption of high-performance IoT devices globally by enabling developers to innovate faster and more easily," said Williamson. "This strategic investment is further proof of our continued commitment to the developer community, and to our partnership with Raspberry Pi."
Source: Arm
dwillmore - Friday, November 3, 2023 - linkHmm, Raspberry Pi Ltd. joins RISC-V group (Jan 2019). Raspberry Pi Ltd. releases Rpi5 with a unified Rpi1 I/O chip (Oct 2023) freeing them from being tied to a particular SoC family. ARM Ltd. invests in Raspberry Pi Ltd. (Nov 2023). Hmmm...... Really seems like a "here's some cash, stay ARM."
Can you imagine the marketing impact of a RISC-V RPi board after all these years of it being ARM based? Sure, the number of boards effected isn't huge, but it's the marketing impact of losing a flagship product that needs to be considered. Reply
Sivar - Friday, November 3, 2023 - linkThis is a good observation. Reply
meacupla - Friday, November 3, 2023 - linkThere's already a RPi sized Risv-V SBC.
Milk-V Mars CM Reply
shadowjk - Friday, November 3, 2023 - linkIt's easy enough to churn out SBCs in RPi format. The hard part is the software support. Raspberry Pi, while not perfect, is miles and miles ahead of everyone else. This has become their greatest strength really. It doesn't matter much if someone releases some 20-core arm/risc-v/mips/whatever board when you have to spend weeks on getting a modern kernel and distro setup, and then it all stops working in a few months and the manufacturer never ever updates the software ever again. Reply
patel21 - Friday, November 3, 2023 - linkHopefully next Pi will use more newer ARM core than the 5 year old A76 used in pi5. Reply
shadowjk - Friday, November 3, 2023 - linkAs for IOT, RP2040 is definitely chipping away at the ESP dominance, but the missing bit is integrated WiFi/RF. A version of RP2040 with WiFi would probably become the dominant iot chip in a couple of years. Reply