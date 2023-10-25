Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Live Blog: Compute Spotlight

Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Live Blog: Compute Spotlightby Ryan Smith on October 25, 2023 2:55 PM EST
We're here in sunny Hawaii for day two of Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit.
Yesterday, of course, was the company's prime keynote, where they announced their forthcoming Snapdragon X Elite SoC for laptops, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for smartphones. As well, the company gave us our first look at their Oryon CPU architecture, which will be driving the X Elite, and eventually Qualcomm's smartphones, automotive chips, and more.
For day two of their event, today Qualcomm is going to take us through the technical side of their new chips, revealing a bit more about how they work and what new features and abilities have been added in this generation. So please join us for our live blog coverage of Qualcomm's technical track disclosures.
03:01PM EDT - And here we go. Qualcomm's day two keynote is kicking off
03:01PM EDT - Starting with an intro video. "The PC is not enough"
03:04PM EDT - Recapping yesterday's big 4 announcements
03:04PM EDT - Snapdragon X Elite
03:04PM EDT - Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
03:05PM EDT - Qualcomm S7 Pro audio ASIC
03:05PM EDT - Snapdragon Seemless multi-device connectivity
03:06PM EDT - (This keynote is scheduled to go for 3 hours. We'll just be covering the X Elite and 8 Gen 3 sections, which are first)
03:06PM EDT - Starting with Honor
03:07PM EDT - Honor's CEO is now on the stage
03:07PM EDT - Honor has a lot of talent. But innovation is slowing down. There are a lot of challenges
03:08PM EDT - But it's also an era of potential. AI models, battery technology, and more
03:09PM EDT - Honor has been a major partner of Qualcomm. They've made many, many devices based on Qualcomm's hardware
03:09PM EDT - Discussing the Honor Magic V2 foldable phone
03:09PM EDT - 9.9mm thick
03:10PM EDT - 4.7mm when unfolded
03:10PM EDT - 5000 mAh battery
03:11PM EDT - Now discussing some of the phone's features, such as parallel spaces
03:12PM EDT - Each space can have its own WhatsApp accounts
03:13PM EDT - Or playing the same game with two instances/accounts at once
03:14PM EDT - And, of course, Honor is big on developing more AI uses for smartphones
03:16PM EDT - And where to draw the line between on-device and cloud processing. Privacy versus performance
03:16PM EDT - On device AI performance is getting better quickly, thanks to recent hardware improvements such as Qualcomm's updated NPU
03:18PM EDT - 6 to 7 billion parmeters is needed to get a useful on-device AI. 1 billion parameters is "just a toy"
03:19PM EDT - And showing a demo of AI in action. Having a local model collate videos and cut them together
03:21PM EDT - In this case the AI is selecting for things such as the person to be in the videos, whether they're smiling, what they're doing (dancing), etc
03:22PM EDT - Announcing Magic 6
03:23PM EDT - 8 Gen 3 based phone
03:24PM EDT - Also demoing "MagicRing" multi-device sharing (based on Snapdragon Seamless, I'd expect)
03:25PM EDT - Sharing keyboard and mouse from the laptop over to the unfolded phone
03:26PM EDT - And confirmed, it's Snapdragon Seamless-based
03:27PM EDT - Honor will also be making a Snapdragon X Elite-based laptop
03:28PM EDT - And that's Honor. Now back to Kedar
03:29PM EDT - Now talking about Zoom and video calling
03:29PM EDT - And rolling a video from Zoom
03:29PM EDT - (Thus far this has been more of a partner showcase than a compute spotlight)
03:30PM EDT - Lauding the hardware encode capabilities of Qualcomm's SoCs
03:31PM EDT - Delivering good experiences for users requires working closely with partners like Honor and Zoom
03:31PM EDT - And now we're getting to the technical dive
03:32PM EDT - Starting with Snapdragon X Elite
03:33PM EDT - Users want a sleek form factor with good battery life. And Snapdragon X Elite can deliver that
03:34PM EDT - "A massive leap above anything else in its class"
03:34PM EDT - Recapping the Oryon announcement
03:34PM EDT - Wanted to deliver the ultimate performance without compromising on power efficiency
03:35PM EDT - Tri-cluster design, 4 cores each. Up to 3.8GHz under normal circumstances
03:35PM EDT - Or 2C turbo up to 4.3GHz
03:35PM EDT - First Arm architecture CPU to hit over 4GHz
03:36PM EDT - 42MB of total cache. Optimizations for virtualization and memory address translation
03:37PM EDT - "A sophisticated branch predictor"
03:37PM EDT - X Elite is designed to work in a range of laptop designs
03:38PM EDT - Ultraportables up to large format laptops
03:38PM EDT - Cinebench results
03:38PM EDT - 2x faster performance at the same power
03:39PM EDT - Now on to the GPU
03:40PM EDT - 2x peak performance, or iso-performance at 23% of the power
03:40PM EDT - First Snapdragon compute platform with updatable drivers
03:41PM EDT - (Sounds like out-of-band display driver updates, separate from what MS distributes?)
03:41PM EDT - Demo time with Blackmagic's Davinci Resolve
03:42PM EDT - Resolve is a complete video editing, grading, and post-production tool
03:42PM EDT - And Resolve has a suite of AI-based abilities these days
03:43PM EDT - Voice isolation, dialogue leveler, and more
03:43PM EDT - Blackmagic will be launching a native Arm version of Resolve next year for Windows
03:43PM EDT - Blackmagic has been working with Qualcomm to make this happen
03:44PM EDT - Briefly talking about performance versus a 12 core (Intel) processor
03:44PM EDT - And they're not done optimizing Resolve or adding new AI-based capabilities
03:45PM EDT - (Getting a native version of Resolve on Windows is a big win for Qualcomm. That is arguably the most important video editing tool on the market. It doesn't hurt that they offer the base version for free, either)
03:45PM EDT - Now on to AI performance
03:46PM EDT - Qualcomm has invested significant resources (and seemingly die space) on including a faster NPU
03:47PM EDT - Support for AI models over 13B parameters
03:47PM EDT - And with a smaller 7B model, X Elite can run at 30 tokens per second
03:47PM EDT - Stable diffusion benchmarks
03:48PM EDT - Over 2.5x faster with SD 1.5. More with highly optimized versions
03:48PM EDT - New power delivery system for the NPU
03:48PM EDT - (The tensor cores are on their own rail)
03:48PM EDT - And Qualcomm's secret sauce of micro tile inferencing
03:49PM EDT - 45 TOPS of AI performance
03:49PM EDT - 50% faster AI compute performance on the GPU as well
03:50PM EDT - UL Procyon benchmarks. Upwards of 10x faster than Intel/AMD chips
03:51PM EDT - (Checking the notes, it looks like this is an NPU vs. CPU comparison)
03:51PM EDT - The Hexagon NPU shows up in the Task Manager on Windows
03:52PM EDT - Now for another partner showcase. HP
03:54PM EDT - On-device local AI inference will bring new benefits
03:55PM EDT - HP is very excited about all of this
03:56PM EDT - And now switching over to talking about user experiences
03:56PM EDT - Users asking their phones to do more and more has driven so much of the innovation in Snapdragon
03:57PM EDT - X Elite brings the best of Qualcomm's mobile tech to the PC
03:57PM EDT - External QC Snapdragon 5G modems
03:57PM EDT - And Wi-Fi 7 (also external)
03:58PM EDT - QC leading the push from USB to MIPI interface for web cameras
03:58PM EDT - Which should deliver better phone-like front cameras
03:58PM EDT - Smartphone level video quality to the PC
03:59PM EDT - X Elite includes Snapdragon Sound for lossless spatial audio support
04:00PM EDT - Partner time again. Rolling a Lenovo video
04:01PM EDT - Talking about some of the Qualcomm-powered devices Lenovo has released over the years
04:01PM EDT - Such as previous 8cx-based devices
04:02PM EDT - Lenovo is going to expand their collaboration to take advantage of new AI abilities
04:02PM EDT - More personalized and intuitive devices for consumers
04:03PM EDT - And more efficient and collaborative teams for businesses
04:04PM EDT - Now switching to discussing Snapdragon devices for commercial customers
04:04PM EDT - Snapdragon for Enterprise and Ecosystem
04:04PM EDT - Half of PC sales are commercial
04:04PM EDT - So QC has been working with CIOs and IT leaders to address their needs
04:04PM EDT - Privacy and security are more important than ever
04:05PM EDT - Over 500 enterprises have tested/deployed Snapdragon devices
04:05PM EDT - Recapping thbe security features of Qualcomm's PC platform
04:06PM EDT - Pluton support. Secure enclave. Device resiliance. MS Secure Core certification
04:06PM EDT - AI is the key to drive new business opportunities
04:07PM EDT - Snapdragon X Elite is "the total package"
04:08PM EDT - Partner/demo time
04:08PM EDT - Uniphone
04:09PM EDT - Today Uniphone is running all of their AI processes in the cloud
04:09PM EDT - But with the latest Snapdragon hardware, they can run it on-device
04:09PM EDT - Working to bring it to X Elite laptops
04:10PM EDT - Voice-to-text transcription, senitment analysis, and more run locally
04:10PM EDT - Now rolling a demo video
04:11PM EDT - ~100ms latency on on-device transcription
04:12PM EDT - The application was built in a matter of weeks
04:12PM EDT - Praising Qualcomm's dev kit and toolset
04:13PM EDT - Now back to QC and the Snapdragon ecosystem
04:13PM EDT - "We couldn't have done it alone"
04:13PM EDT - "Every part of the value chain is optimized for snapdragon"
04:14PM EDT - QC wants to make it easier for devs to port their applications and enhance them for AI
04:14PM EDT - Performance metrics on early builds are looking promissing
04:15PM EDT - Now rolling a customer testamonial video
04:16PM EDT - Customers talking about what they've been doing with Snapdragon hardware, and how it's made their software faster
04:17PM EDT - QC has a rich ecosystem of partners ready to innovate on the next generation of devices
04:18PM EDT - "This will change the computing world"
04:18PM EDT - Now rolling another video. This time hardware partners
04:19PM EDT - Snapdragon X Elite will also be a capable gaming chip
04:20PM EDT - And QC is working with several studios on their games
04:20PM EDT - Rolling another clip video
04:21PM EDT - "We are on a mission to build the best PC platform in the world"
04:21PM EDT - Now recapping Snapdragon X Elite speeds and feats
04:22PM EDT - Coming mid-2024
04:23PM EDT - And that's a wrap on the Snapdragon X Elite session
04:23PM EDT - Up next: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 session. That should start in a few minutes
04:24PM EDT - While we're on intermission, here's a quck photo of the X Elite chip in a plastic shell
04:28PM EDT - Sadly, Qualcomm doesn't let us keep those chip packages. Which is probably for the best, as there's no shortage of geeks here who have screwdriver sets
04:28PM EDT - Or in Charlie Demerjian's (SemiAccurate) case: micro-calipers
04:31PM EDT - And the opposite view
04:32PM EDT - There's also a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 package floating around. However, it doesn't seem to have an actual silicon die in it; I'm pretty sure it's just the organic substrate
04:33PM EDT - For the SD 8G3 segment of today's keynote, Qualcomm is dubbing this their "Mobile Spotlight"
04:35PM EDT - With SD 8G3 phones launching tomorrow, there should be more to talk about in terms of final hardware. However, since QC dosen't make the phones, it's their customers who will reserve the right to make the big announcements
04:35PM EDT - And here we go
04:36PM EDT - Bringing the 8G3 product lead to the stage
04:37PM EDT - Talking about how phones and use cases have evolved since 2008
04:37PM EDT - A QC chip powered the very first Android phone
04:37PM EDT - Made on a65nm process
04:38PM EDT - AI will be the next disruptive technology
04:39PM EDT - 8G3 is "the titan" of on-device intelligence
04:39PM EDT - 8G3 dev started about 3 years ago
04:39PM EDT - Starting with the Hexagon NPU
04:39PM EDT - 98% faster than the previous-gen Hexagon
04:40PM EDT - 40% higher perf-per-watt
04:40PM EDT - Raised clockspeed of the vector unit
04:40PM EDT - And they have LPDDR5x memory support at 8.5Gbps
04:41PM EDT - The low-power sensing hub has also been updated
04:41PM EDT - On the CPU side of matters, new Arm Cortex cores, higher clockspeeds, and more
04:42PM EDT - 20% faster perf and 20% greater power efficiency
04:42PM EDT - Adreno GPU is 25% faster
04:42PM EDT - 40% faster in ray tracing
04:42PM EDT - 25% greater power efficiency as well
04:43PM EDT - And emphasizing heterogeneous computing, and being able to use different blocks for different tasks that they excel at (and accelerate)
04:44PM EDT - 10% improved power savings overall
04:45PM EDT - And that's the quick recap on 8 Gen 3's architecture
04:46PM EDT - Now for a deeper dive on AI for the 8G3
04:46PM EDT - Every generation has done more and been more efficient
04:47PM EDT - Generative AI is giving phones the ability to new new task they could not before
04:48PM EDT - QC wants to offer "best in class experiences" across all of their products
04:49PM EDT - The smartphone with reap the benefits of on-device AI, particularly when it comes to privacy
04:49PM EDT - Demo time. An on-device chatbot
04:49PM EDT - Asking the AI to plan a customized trip
04:50PM EDT - This is live back-and-forth with the phone
04:51PM EDT - 8G3 can support models up to 10B parameters
04:51PM EDT - Up to 20 tokens per second for LLMs
04:51PM EDT - And meanwhile smaller models are getting more capable
04:52PM EDT - Qualcomm is quantizing Llama 2 for INT4
04:52PM EDT - Scalar, vector, and tensor accelerators all working together
04:53PM EDT - QC is also doing speculative decoding
04:54PM EDT - First time it's been used on an edge device
04:54PM EDT - Allows for a much smaller graph model. Start in the CPU and then send it out to the NPU
04:55PM EDT - And QC isn't stopping there
04:55PM EDT - They want to bring more models over to run on 8G3
04:55PM EDT - Now running a demo against a chatbot model that speaks Mandarin, asking it how to surf
04:56PM EDT - The demo has failed. The phone application stalled
04:56PM EDT - (It's a live demo; it happens)
04:57PM EDT - Now on to another demo with an avatar-based chatbot
04:57PM EDT - And a Knight Rider reference
04:58PM EDT - The QC AI software stack has seen some major upgrades
04:58PM EDT - QC is releasing a suite of optimized models for various tasks
04:58PM EDT - Qualcomm AI Stack Models
04:58PM EDT - 30+ models at launch, with many more coming
04:59PM EDT - Adding PyTorch ExecuTorch(?) support
04:59PM EDT - Stable Diffusion can run in under 0.6 seconds
05:00PM EDT - Now for another demo, fast Stable Diffusion
05:01PM EDT - Make AI generation as quick as taking a photo so that it can seamlessly be integrated into camera apps
05:01PM EDT - And working with Snap for new Snapchat AI features
05:02PM EDT - Introducing new tech called "on device personalization"
05:03PM EDT - Essentially how to integrate information from the sensing hub to improve an on-device model's knowledge
05:04PM EDT - Having the model plan the presenter's weekend in Maui
05:04PM EDT - "You could not do this in the cloud"
05:05PM EDT - On-device AI can offer better experiences than the cloud
05:06PM EDT - Now transitioning to camera technology and AI
05:07PM EDT - 8 Gen 3 will deliver two big changes. A big boost to image quality in any image quality. And turning the camera into a powerful handheld imaging sensor
05:09PM EDT - Using the cognative ISP for depth separation
05:09PM EDT - And using AI to quickly remove unwanted objects from full resolution videos
05:10PM EDT - (Family gatherings will never be the same)
05:10PM EDT - There's a new framerate conversion engine to interpolate frames from 30fps to 60fps
05:11PM EDT - 8G3's can consume the output of 200MP sensors
05:11PM EDT - And QC is working with Samsung to deliver such a sensor
05:12PM EDT - And using dual conversion gain sensors to improve low-light sensitivity
05:13PM EDT - 8G3 will also introduce Dolby HDR photo capture technology
05:13PM EDT - 10bpc color, Rec.2020 color gamu
05:13PM EDT - Photos fully backwards compatible with JPEG
05:14PM EDT - And some of QCs partners are working on their own smartphone-sized sensors to detect additional information
05:15PM EDT - 8G3 has added a second sensing ISP for a second always-sensing camera
05:16PM EDT - Now on to gaming on 8 Gen 3
05:17PM EDT - Latest Snapdragon display controllers can support 240Hz displays
05:18PM EDT - QC's Adreno Frame Motion interpolation engine has also been updated to improve frame generation quality and performance. A new optical flow engine, among other changes
05:19PM EDT - QC also has their own spatial upscaling tech, Game Super Resolution (GSR)
05:19PM EDT - Quick demo upscaling from 4K to 8K (again, this is spatial-only)
05:20PM EDT - And talking about the game devs QC has been working with, and who is launching cross-platform games on day one
05:20PM EDT - 8 Gen 3 is capable of running Unreal Engine 5 Lumen at fully interactive framerates
05:21PM EDT - This is the first for a smartphone SoC
05:22PM EDT - Now rolling a game trailer
05:23PM EDT - That was Justice Mobile
05:23PM EDT - And that's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gaming
05:24PM EDT - Now wrapping up Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in general
05:25PM EDT - New CPU cores, NPU, faster GPU, and more (and a darn good modem)
05:25PM EDT - That's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
05:25PM EDT - 8G3 will be in flagship devices "in just a few weeks"
05:26PM EDT - (Or days, in the case of Xiamoi)
05:26PM EDT - And that's a wrap for the 8 Gen 3 session, and for us
05:26PM EDT - Thank you for joining us. I'm off to check out some demos
The Hardcard - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkI don’t think they have enough to compete in the mainstream laptop space. There isn’t anything Snapdragon X Elite is bringing that won’t already be on the market with AMD and Intel laptops which both now have silicon dedicated to inferencing.
While the core looks impressive, their inability to pair with a lower power, higher efficiency cores showed when they didn’t make any device battery life claims.I don’t see any technological incentive to buy Qualcomm laptops. Reply
brucethemoose - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - link> which both now have silicon dedicated to inferencing.
This is not really true with Intel until Meteor Lake.
As for AMD, as far as I know, the AI block is basically going unused because nothing supports it outside a few simple demos. I think Intel is in better shape here due to the wider proliferation of their AI frameworks even at this early stage. Reply
FWhitTrampoline - Thursday, October 26, 2023 - linkThe Snapdragon X Elite should be listed as a Microsoft Commissioned Processor as it's only made for Windows thin And lights. And AMD's AI support on Ryzen 7040 series APUs is limited to Windows currently as there's no Linux Support for that on Linux. And really I'm only interested in the Oryon Cores and Hopefully there will be other Oryon core based systems for Android and Linux as I'm not on Windows any longer.
And I was disappointed in the day 2 Qualcomm event lacking in any deeper dive into the Oryon core's workings and there being no CPU core block diagram like AMD and Intel present along with their new Core design presentations. So really Qualcomm disappoints there as far as actual technical details of the Oryon CPU core hardware. Reply