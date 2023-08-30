MSI Goes Compact with New GeForce RTX 40-Series Gaming Slim Cards

MSI Goes Compact with New GeForce RTX 40-Series Gaming Slim Cardsby Anton Shilov on August 30, 2023 5:30 PM EST
Modern graphics cards are notorious for their massive cooling systems and dimensions that are hard to fit into mainstream PC chassis and almost impossible to fit into compact PC cases that are rather popular among gamers. MSI this week attempted to address these concerns by announcing a family of GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards called Gaming Slim that are meant to be slimmer than a typical add-in-board. But are they?
Judging by MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim (which measures 307×125×51 mm and weights 1086 grams), it is indeed considerably more compact than MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio (337×140×62 mm @ 1594 grams). What is no less important is that the Gaming Slim is nearly as fast as its full-fat counterpart with its maximum 2745 MHz GPU clock vs. 2760 MHz.
With that said, despite the "slim" designation, we're still looking at a graphics card that is 2.5 slots (51 mm) wide. So the most densely packed of systems that can't take a card over 2 slots will still need to look elsewhere. For everything else, it will certainly be easier to assemble a PC with MSI's Gaming Slim graphics card due to its squeezed dimensions.
MSI says that its Gaming Slim-badged graphics cards will provide signature features of its Gaming-branded graphics cards, including factory overclocked GPU and enhanced cooling system, but will be thinner and lighter, enabling 'flexible system assembly.' MSI further noted that it would offer all of its Gaming GeForce RTX 40-series products in Gaming Slim flavor, including GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070, and RTX 4060.
MSI says that its Gaming Slim graphics cards will come in black and white versions, will use the company's latest cooling solutions (Tri Frozr triple-fan cooling system with Fan Torx Fan 5.0 fans and up to eight pipes), and addressable RGB LEDs.
For now, the company has Gaming Slim versions of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, so the higher-end products will probably be available at a later date. Meanwhile, we can only wonder how compact will MSI manage to get NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 and whether the company's GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Slim will be more compact than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition.
Source: MSI
boozed - Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - link2.5 slots is "slim". American sizing. Reply
meacupla - Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - linkThey are like Slim jeans, except in 5XL size. Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, August 31, 2023 - linkSmaller GPUs are a nice idea, but its pretty clear space savings has limits due to the various competitive and technological forces that drive a company like MSI into marketing something that requires 3 slots of space (because really, slimmer or not, using the 3rd slot for expansion is just as unrealistic with "2.5" slots of width as it is with 3) as "slim" which just demonstrates one element of how stupid and pointless it is to chase PC performance.
Buy a PC that does your PC chores and keep the games manageable by said hardware. Get a console or play games on your phone. There are lots that need no obnoxica-level graphics processor and CPU combo that turns your computer into a space heater. Reply
TheinsanegamerN - Thursday, August 31, 2023 - linkOr get a GPU and stop crying like a baby over something you see ONCE when putting it in the case and then never again. Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, August 31, 2023 - linkThere is no need to feel threatened by reason. It causes needless aggression. Reply
DanNeely - Thursday, August 31, 2023 - linkThe half slot of space does give better air flow if there's a card 2 slots below it; but overall I agree that making it a bit thicker and either being no taller than a standard card or a bit shorter instead would have been a better tradeoff. Reply
Dante Verizon - Thursday, August 31, 2023 - linkThat's not slim in any of the other parallel realities... Reply