GEEKOM Mini IT13 Packs Core i9 into 4x4 NUC Chassis: 14-Cores NUC

GEEKOM Mini IT13 Packs Core i9 into 4x4 NUC Chassis: 14-Cores NUCby Anton Shilov on August 25, 2023 2:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Desktop
- Mini-PC
- Raptor Lake
- GEEKOM
- Core i9-13900H
While Intel's classic 4x4 NUCs have been pretty powerful systems capable of handling demanding workloads, the company never cared to install its top-of-the-range CPUs into its compact PCs. GEEKOM apparently decided to fix this and this week introduced its Mini IT13: the industry's first 4x4 desktop with an Intel Core i9 processor, offering with 14 CPU cores inside.
The Mini IT13 from GEEKOM measures 117 mm × 112 mm × 49.2 mm, making it as small as Intel's classic NUC systems. Despite its compact size, it can pack Intel's mobile-focused 14-core Core i9-13900H (6P+8E cores, 20 threads, up to 5.40 GHz, 24 MB cache, 45W) that comes with integrated Xe graphics processing unit with enhanced performance (Xe-LP, 96 EUs or 768 stream processors at up to 1.50 GHz).
To maintain consistent performance of the CPU and avoid overheating and performance drops of even under significant loads, the system employs a blower-style cooler, which produces up to 43.6 dBA of noise, so the machine is not exactly whisper quite to say the least.
The compact PC supports up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory through two SODIMMs, an M.2-2280 with a PCIe 4.0 x4interface and an M.2-2242 SSD with a SATA interface, and an additional 2.5-inch HDD or SSD for more extensive storage.
As far as connectivity is concerned, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 comes with a Wi-Fi 6E+ Bluetooth 5.2 module, a 2.5 GbE port, two USB4 connectors, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A connector, two HDMI 2.0 outputs (in addition to two DPs supported through USB4), an SD card reader, and a TRRS audio jack for headphones.
Although GEEKOM does not directly mention it, the USB4 ports potentially allow to connect an external graphics card in an eGFX enclosure and make the Mini IT13 a quite decent gaming machine. Meanwhile, even without an external graphics card, the unit can support up to four displays simultaneously.
Interestingly, the GEEKOM IT13 machine does not cost an arm and a leg. The cheapest version with Core i5-13500H, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD can be purchased for $499, whereas the most expensive model with Core i9-13900H, 32 GB of memory, and 2 TB of solid-state storage costs $789.
Source: Geekom
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
9 Comments
View All Comments
meacupla - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkI wonder why they went with DDR4 SODIMM, when DDR5 SODIMM isn't that much more expensive, and would give the i9 a substantial boost in performance Reply
coder543 - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkLiterally about 2 days ago, SimplyNUC announced an i9-powered 4x4 NUC, which they also claimed was the first. So which is it? Who was first? Is SimplyNUC just white-labeling Geekom's product? The pictures look similar but distinct. Reply
coder543 - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkhttps://simplynuc.com/news/simply-nuc-unveils-the-...
https://simplynuc.com/onyx/ Reply
ganeshts - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkThe are pretty much identical in industrial design and ports layout.. only difference is that 2 Type-A ports in the Onyx are USB 2.0 vs (1x 2.0 + 1x 3.2Gen2) in the IT13, and the two USB4 ports in the Onyx are 20Gbps only (so 10 Gbps data + DP output), while they seem to be full-featured 40 Gbps in the IT13. And, the SDXC controller is fronted by a full-sized SDXC slot vs. microSDXC slot.
My educated guess is that SimplyNUC is using Shenzhen Jiteng Network Tech. as a ODM or OEM. That is GEEKOM's parent company. They probably have an agreement that the private label brand can't carry the same product spec as the one being marketed by SimplyNUC - so they made some port changes. But, the puzzling aspect is that the Mini IT13 is better specc-ed connectivity-wise compared to the Onyx. I know SimplyNUC does comment on AnandTech, so maybe they will let us know. Reply
ganeshts - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkFWIW, the ASUS PN 53 and the GEEKOM AS 6 are one and the same, down to the BIOS. Only the boot logo is different (and even that goes away when you flash the latest BIOS from the ASUS support site). Something a little bit similar is going on here, I suspect. Reply
meacupla - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkOnyx is equipped with DDR5-5200 Reply
ganeshts - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkThat is a big difference. Thanks for noting. It is a pity that the high-performance memory subsystem of the Onyx is not matched by correspondingly high-performance connectivity options. Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkA 45W chip in a NUC-sized box is not exactly an accomplishment to lose one's mind over. Reply
ballsystemlord - Friday, August 25, 2023 - linkThey just posted 2 articles about AMD stuff, so now they have to add one on Intel's products...
(Just the thoughts of an evil System Lord.) Reply