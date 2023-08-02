Intel Quietly Launches New Arc GPUs for Laptops

Intel has quietly released two new Arc Alchemist-series graphics processors for laptops. The new Arc A530M and Arc A570M target mid-range notebooks designed for light gaming. Perhaps the most intriguing thing about the new mobile GPUs is that they use previously unreleased ACM-G12 silicon.

Intel's Arc A530M GPU comes with 12 Xe cores and 1536 stream processors operating at 1300 MHz, which clearly distinguishes it from the company's entry-level Arc A370M GPU that only has eight Xe cores and 1024 stream processors. Meanwile, the Arc A570M features 16 Xe cores and 2048 stream processors running at 1300 MHz, which makes it clearly faster than the previously released Arc A550M with the same number of SPs at 900 MHz, but does not allow it to challenge the Arc A730M that has 3072 SPs working at 1100 MHz.

One interesting wrinkle about the Arc A530M and Arc A570M is that they seem to be based on Intel's yet-to-be-confirmed ACM-G12 GPU, according to Bionic_Squash. This graphics processor reportedly has 16 Xe clusters, which means that it sits above the ACM-G11 with eight Xe clusters and Arc-G10 with 16 Xe clusters in total. Intel yet has to formally confirm that it uses its unannounced ACM-G12 silicon for the A530M and A570M parts.

Intel Arc Comparison Arc A370M Arc A530M Arc A550M Arc A570M Arc

A730M Stream Processors 1024 1536 2048 2048 3072 Xe-cores 8 12 16 16 24 Render Slices 2 3 4 4 6 Ray Tracing Units 8 12 16 16 24 Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) Engines 128 192 256 256 384 Xe Vector Engines 128 192 256 256 384 Graphics Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz 900 MHz 1300 MHz 1100 MHz TGP 35-50W 65W-95W 60W 75W-95W 80W-120W PCI Express PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x16 Memory Size 4 GB 4 GB

8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Graphics Memory Interface 64 bit ? 128 bit ? 192 bit Graphics Memory Bandwidth 112 GB/s ? 224 GB/s ? 336 GB/s Graphics Memory Speed 14 Gbps ? 14 Gbps ? 14 Gbps

One of the things that strikes the eye about the new mobile GPUs is their thermal graphics power between 65W and 95W for the Arc A530M as well as between 75W and 95W for the Arc A570M. By contrast, the Arc A550M is rated for a 60W TGP, which makes it a considerably better choice than the Arc A530M both from performance and from battery life point of view.

What remains to be seen is whether Intel uses its ACM-G12 graphics processor for desktop parts too. While the company has formally announced its Arc A580 with 3072 stream processors, this part was based on the ACM-G10 and never came to market possibly because Intel did not want to address entry-level gaming market segment. It is unclear whether Intel is interested in rolling out a discrete desktop offering that would be positioned even below the unreleased Arc A580.

Intel's newly released Arc A530M and Arc A570M are already supported by Intel's latest graphics drivers.

Sources: Intel Ark (1, 2), Bionic_Squash