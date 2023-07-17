Lenovo Develops Mini-ITX Form-Factor GeForce RTX 4060

Lenovo Develops Mini-ITX Form-Factor GeForce RTX 4060by Anton Shilov on July 17, 2023 5:30 PM EST
- Posted in
- GPUs
- Lenovo
- Mini ITX
- GeForce RTX
- AD107
One of design perks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 is its relatively low power consumption, which has allowed graphics cards makers to produce compact add-in-boards without the massive heatsink and VRM setups required by higher-end cards. At 115 Watts, the power consumption of the card is low enough that it makes even Mini-ITX-sized cards practical, which is great news for the SFF PC community. And to that end, we've seen a few manufacturers introduce Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 designs, with Lenovo now joining them as the latest member of the club with their own Mini-ITX 4060 card.
Specifications-wise, Lenovo's Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 is exactly what you'd expect: it a stock-configuration RTX 4060 that carries NVIDIA's AD107 graphics processor with 3072 CUDA cores that is mated to 8 GB of GDDR6 memory using a 128-but interface. Lenovo does not disclose display outputs configuration (though expect both DisplayPort and HDMI to be present), though we see an eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connector on the back of the board.
Meanwhile, the video card is equipped with a dual-slot, single-fan cooling system, which is typical for cards in this segment. The small heatsink and single fan is a big part in what's enabled Lenovo to build such a small card, ensuring it will fit in a Mini-ITX system (at least so long as it can accept dual-slot cards).
Overall, with its size and scale as the world's largest PC maker, we've seen Lenovo designs and manufacture scores of components over the years for their own internal use, with their Mini-ITX video card being the latest example. For the moment, Lenovo's Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 4060 is exclusively used for the company's IdeaCentre GeekPro 2023 system that is sold on JD.com. The PC is powered by Intel's Core i5-13400F and is outfitted with 16GB of RAM along with a 1TB SSD.
And while Lenovo is only using the card internally for now, there's also a chance the card could eventually make it to retail as a grey market product. The large scale of the company that makes internal component production viable also means that Lenovo parts sometimes end up on etailer shelves, especially if the company has excess stock to move.
Source: JD.com
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
8 Comments
View All Comments
PeachNCream - Monday, July 17, 2023 - linkI'm pretty sure the Mini-ITX standard is for motherboards and has nothing at all to do with expansion card measurements, but whatever it takes to label a product in these desperate times for consumer electronics companies will likely be tried to conjure up sales in a disinterested market. Reply
lmcd - Monday, July 17, 2023 - linkI'm pretty sure this pedantry is annoying and pointless, when it's clear that case manufacturers and card manufacturers have come up with some relatively tight de-facto standards about what constitutes a full-length card and what constitutes an ITX card. I can confidently use ITX in the search field and find a number of options, mostly anemic but occasionally a good option like this 4060. Reply
PeachNCream - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - linkNot sure why you would get annoyed over the fact that Mini-ITX is a motherboard rather than an expansion card form factor. If that's new information to you, rather than lashing out, you could do a bit of research. To be fair, the industry often mixes standardization with marketing like this so I can understand your confusion. Reply
cbm80 - Monday, July 17, 2023 - linkThe funny thing is that compact mini-ITX cases will NOT accept a "mini-ITX" card, while gamer mini-ITX cases accept larger cards. I've never seen a case that accepts "mini-ITX" cards and nothing larger, but maybe one exists? Reply
nfriedly - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - linkI have a Cooler Master Elite 110 mini ITX case which is pretty restrictive - officially it can take cards up to 210 mm / 8.268" - but the "hole" to get it into the case is a bit shorter than that, and, if you have a power connector on the end like this lenovo card, then you'll have to leave space for that too.
Not sure what the exact length is on the lenovo card, but just from eyeballing it, I think it would fit nicely. Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - linkGigabyte has a half height 4060, which I think is more interesting.
4060, 4070, and 4080 look massive, but they have very short PCBs. They just have massive overhang from their heatsinks. Reply
nfriedly - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - linkYeah, agreed. If they weren't so outrageously expensive, they'd be good candidates for upgrading cheap used office PCs. Reply
NextGen_Gamer - Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - linkNot gonna lie, but Lenovo's card here looks REALLY good. Almost like an official NVIDIA Founders Edition version. It would be a shame if they didn't sell it retail to everyone, though I of course realize that isn't what Lenovo does. Reply