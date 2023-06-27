Sabrent Launches Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch with 8Kp60 Support

Sabrent Launches Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch with 8Kp60 Supportby Anton Shilov on June 27, 2023 12:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Peripherals
- KVM
- Thunderbolt 4
- Sabrent
Sabrent has introduced one of the industry's first Thunderbolt 4 KVM switches, supporting displays up to 8K@60 Hz while also delivering 60W of power to host devices. The switch is aimed at creative professionals who want to use one monitor and set of input periphreals with two host computers.
The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch is a compact aluminum candy bar that has three Thunderbolt 4-certified USB Type-C ports supporting data transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps and DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, as well as four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports featuring a 10 Gbps speed. Notably, the full speed downstream Thunderbolt ports allow the switch to be used with 8K displays running at a full 60Hz refresh rate, which requires virtually the entire bandwidth of a TB4 port.
Meanwhile, to make it easier to switch between PCs, the KVM switch comes with an external button that can be placed everywhere on the desk.
The Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch from Sabrent supports USB Power Delivery 3.0, allowing it to supply up to 60W of power to Thunderbolt 4-connected host. In addition, its USB Type-A ports also support Battery Charging 3.2 support and can deliver up to 12W of power to any connected device. The device comes with an 120W external power supply, which is quite large.
Sabrent's Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch is not cheap: it has an MSRP of $299.99 and is among the most expensive devices of this kind on the market. The unit can be bought either directly from the company, or ordered from Amazon.
Source: Sabrent
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
6 Comments
View All Comments
DanNeely - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - link60W power delivery seems an odd choice. If the target market was desktops it's an unneeded expense; but the people using 8k displays with laptops are likely to be using higher end ones that would benefit from 100W charging. Reply
Grapple - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - linkWhy are the downstream ports labeled “Thunderbolt 4 Ports” while the upstream ports are labeled “USB-C Ports”? Surely they must be Thunderbolt 4. Reply
erotomania - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - linkUSB-C is just that, USB-C. TB4 is on the other side. Uplink would definitely be thru one of the TB4 ports. Reply
erotomania - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - linkor maybe, Sabrent's graphic is shite. Reply
Lucky Stripes 99 - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - linkBeing a DisplayPort KVM, I'd wait to see some real life reviews before spending this much money. I've found that DP KVMs tend to be less reliable than either DVI or HDMI models. Also, nowhere in the article or Sabrent's site does it mention if the TB-DP connection is emulated/persistent for the non-connected PC. The video on their site mentions that it takes a couple seconds for everything to come up, so I assume no. That can cause issues with desktop resizing, USB resource exhaustion, and shorter battery life for wireless keyboards and mice. Reply
sygreenblum - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - linkI have a love hate relationship with KVM switches, particularly with a multi-monitor set-up. When they work, they're great but the problem is the multi-monitor support seems to have a very short life span and can be glitchy beyond belief. Currently, I just use a low cost Cable Matters switch minus the monitors and switch the monitors manually. $299 isn't a bad price for 8K, which I do use for my main monitor for plan reading and takeoffs. I've paid a lot more for a 4K switch before and have been disappointed every time. If this actually works, I might buy it. Reply