TeamGroup Goes Big on SSD Cooling, Demos 120mm AIO Liquid Cooler For M.2 Drives

TeamGroup Goes Big on SSD Cooling, Demos 120mm AIO Liquid Cooler For M.2 Drivesby Anton Shilov on June 1, 2023 9:00 AM EST
- Storage
- SSDs
- Liquid Cooling
- TeamGroup
- Computex 2023
TeamGroup is demonstrating at Computex 2023 what it claims to be the world's first all-in-one liquid cooling system for hot-running M.2 SSDs. The SSD-sized Siren cooler is meant to ensure that high-end drives offer consistently high performance for prolonged periods, given the propensity for first-generation PCIe 5.0 SSDs to heat up and throttle under sustained heavy write workloads.
In a sign of the times in the high-end SSD space, TeamGroup has developed a high-end liquid cooler just for M.2 SSDs. The T-Force Siren GD120S, an all-in-one closed loop liquid cooler with a fairly large M.2 compatible water block and a 120mm radiator. This cooling system will be the company's range-topping cooler for solid-state drives that will guarantee that they are going to hit their maximum performance – by giving them nothing less than an overkill amount of cooling.
For reference, the M.2 spec tops out at a sustained power draw of 14.85W (3.3v @ 4.5A), with momentary excursions as high as 25W. So even with a high-end SSD like a current-generation E26-based drive, the actual cooling needs are limited. However in keeping with true PC style, sometimes you just want to go big – and in those cases there's the Siren.
The GD120S's water block itself features a copper block plate, and measures 78x 58 x 23.6mm. It's designed to be mated with M.2 2280 drives; no word on if it'll work on something smaller. The pump is rated for 22db(A) of noise. Meanwhile the radiator is a typical aluminum radiator, and is 136mm thick. That's paired with a 120mm fan that offers ARGB lighting; it runs at a maximum speed of 2200RPM, which translates to a maximum noise level of 39.5db(A). The cooler as a whole has a rated power consumption of 4 Watts.
TeamGroup has been particularly vocal about using liquid cooling for solid-state drives. The company's first liquid-cooled T-Force Cardea Liquid relied on the concept that largely resembled a vapor chamber. Then, the company introduced its T-Force Cardea Liquid II with an all-in-one LCS, but this device has never made it to the market and eventually transformed into a dual CPU and SSD cooler. Now, the company is finally ready to go with a dedicated AIO liquid cooler for M.2 SSDs.
Meanwhile, on the slightly more pragmatic side of matters, TeamGroup will alos be offering its T-Force Dark AirFlow Coolers, which are a tamer heatsink and active fan setup. The company has three different models on display, each employing a different heatsink configuration.
Source: TeamGroup
Techie2 - Thursday, June 1, 2023 - linkDumb gimmicks for the gullible. Reply
FatFlatulentGit - Thursday, June 1, 2023 - linkWe're gonna need a beefier M.2 socket to support the extra weight. Reply
Silver5urfer - Thursday, June 1, 2023 - linkA disaster in making.
Honestly I have mentioned multiple times already, we need Endurance as a consumer you all should demand that. And also capacity. Its been 7 years since NAND SSDs took off using MLC, and now we are still having same 1TB and 2TB Capacity from 2016's SanDisk Extreme Pro SATA MLC drive. It's pathetic.
To make matters worse the M.2 SSDs pSLC Cache exhausts after 15 mins as per Tomshardware IOmeter test and once that happens the 400GB cache say on a top drive (FireCuda 530 , Sabrent Rocket 4) drop to 1500MBs levels all the way from 7000MBs lol. And those are 2 drives with higher endurance but their Controller Phison is not enterprise grade and so It's not as much as reliable as a worst performing and poor Endurance Samsung WD and SKHynix mainstream big name in house M.2s.
Now PCIe5.0 arrives with another useless 14000MBs data rate for 15mins lol and horrid endurance standards. Better buy SATA Enterprise SSDs they have over 10000TBW ratings if you know where to look for and also don't need BS cooling, the performance is not that off, you run them at 550MBs vs 1500MBs which is useless for most of the tasks unless you are a data hoarder who likes to keep their data on an SSD (Technically infeasable as you have to spend thousands of dollars and then use a raid card). Reply