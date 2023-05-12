Asus Unveils Two Slimmer GeForce RTX 4090 Video Cards: ROG Strix LC and TUF OG

Asus has expanded the company's GeForce RTX 40-series product portfolio with two new RTX 4090 graphics cards. The ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC, which are available in regular and OC editions, have arrived to compete in the high-end segment. What makes these cards notable, in turn, is their reduced size: the new cards are physically smaller than Asus' early RTX 4090 offerings, as well as many of the competitors on the market.

The GeForce RTX 4090 is a 450W gaming graphics card, with large coolers to match. Even NVIDIA's hard-to-get GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition is a triple-slot graphics card, and air-cooled AIB cards tend to be larger still. So for the size-conscious gamer, this leaves liquid cooled cards, which brings us to Asus's new ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090. The closed-loop card moves a lot of its bulk off to an attached 240 mm radiator block, bringing the card itself down to 2.6-slots wide.

The ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090's hybrid cooling system packs a cold plate that cools the large AD102 GPU and neighboring GDDR6X memory chips. The heat is transferred to the 240 mm radiator through 560 mm tubing, so there won't be an issue with large cases. A low-profile heatsink with a blower-style cooling fan keeps the other power delivery components cool. Meanwhile the radiator itself is equipped with a pair of 120 mm ARGB cooling fans are present to dissipate the heat once it gets there.

Asus GeForce RTX 4090 Specifications AnandTech ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 Regular Edition Boost Clock

(Default / OC) 2,520 MHz / 2,550 MHz 2,520 MHz / 2,550 MHz 2,520 MHz / 2,550 MHz OC Edition

Boost Clock

(Default / OC) 2,610 MHz / 2,640 MHz 2,565 MHz / 2,595 MHz 2,565 MHz / 2,595 MHz Display Outputs 2 x HDMI 2.1a

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a 2 x HDMI 2.1a

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a 2 x HDMI 2.1a

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Design 2.6 Slot 3.2 Slot 3.65 Slot Power Connectors 1 x 16-pin 1 x 16-pin 1 x 16-pin Dimensions 293 x 133 x 52 mm

325.9 x 140.2 x 62.8 mm 348.2 x 150 x 72.6 mm Radiator Dimensions 272 x 121 x 54 mm N/A N/A

Asus's other new RTX 4090 card, the air-cooled TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG, is a unique case of its own. Technically, it's a new SKU; however, the graphics card reuses the TUF Gaming cooler from the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

This is notable because the TUF cooler used on the 3090 Ti was a good bit smaller than Asus's first RTX 4090 cooler. The net result is that these changes bring the new OG card's width from 3.65-slots (and arguably, wide enough that you need to leave a 4th slot open for air flow) down to 3.2 slots - just enough room for proper airflow if the neighboring 4th sot is occupied. Altogether, the OG model is smaller in every dimension, shaving off 6% of its height, 7% of its length, and 13% of its width. Asus doesn't list the weight of its graphics cards, so we cannot comment on whether the new OG version has lost weight.

By most accounts, Asus's current RTX 4090 cooler is highly effective – it's just also really big. So offering a separate SKU with a smaller cooler makes a good deal of sense, especially given how popular NVIDIA's true triple-slot Founders Edition card has been. The smaller TUF cooler is rated for the same 450W TDP as the larger TUF 4090 cooler, but, as always, there may be performance/acoustic tradeoffs involved.

There's one other change that Asus doesn't advertise with the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG. The renders on the product page show the graphics card with a longer PCB. One of the advantages of the more compact PCB on the previous model was that it permitted Asus (and NVIDIA) to vent heat out of the back side of the card, as well as to optimize the trace layouts and component placement. Meanwhile, with the longer PCB, Asus relocated the 16-pin power connector. Instead of being placed in the middle, the power connector is on the farther right side.

Between the two new cards, the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 ends up with the edge in clockspeeds, flaunting boost clock speeds up to 2,640 MHz when in its highest performance mode. Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG series have the same clock speeds as the vanilla models, with a rated boost clock of 2520 MHz stock and 2595 MHz when the OC card is in its highest mode. In addition, the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG have other attributes in common, including using a single 16-pin power connector and a display output layout consisting of two HDMI 2.1a ports and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

Asus hasn't revealed the pricing or availability of the new graphics cards. For reference, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 and OC Edition retail for $1,599 and $1,799, respectively. The OG counterparts likely have similar price tags. Meanwhile, we'd expect the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 to carry a more considerable premium due to the AIO liquid cooling design.