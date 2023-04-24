MSI Addresses CPU Voltages on AM5 Motherboards for Ryzen 7000X3D Processors

MSI Addresses CPU Voltages on AM5 Motherboards for Ryzen 7000X3D Processorsby Gavin Bonshor on April 24, 2023 8:23 AM EST
In response to recent reports of AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D processors being damaged, MSI has announced a wave of firmware updates to address potential issues. The highlight of MSI's new wave of BIOS versions for its AM5 motherboards is that the company is further locking down the voltage controls for X3D chips, removing support for positive offset voltages. Going forward, it will only be possible to use negative offset voltages on X3D chips, ensuring that the sensitive V-Cache-equipped X3D chips can't be overvolted and put at risk of damage.
Over the last couple of days, there has been concern across various social media platforms, such as Reddit, about reports of AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D processors spontaneously 'burning out.' Multiple users have posted issues where their Ryzen 7000X3D processors with 3D V-Cache have been dying – and curiously, all when using ASUS motherboards.
Perhaps one of the most recognizable images over the last few days has been via a Reddit post by Speedrookie. In the image above, the user uploaded a photo that shows his AMD Ryzen 7800X3D and ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming motherboard with very noticeable scorch marks within the CPU socket itself, as well as a very large bulging on the CPU contact pads.
Image credit: Speedrookie/Reddit
There is little concrete information about where the issue lies – whether it's even a systemic issue, or just a statistical fluke – but it would seem that MSI considers it an important enough matter to take immediate action via new firmware versions for its AM5 motherboards, including those with X670E, X670E, B650, and A620 chipsets.
Announced via a post on Reddit, the company is releasing new BIOSes for all of its AM5 platform motherboards. The new firmware from MSI specifically targets overvolting Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs or restricting the ability to do this. The new firmware from MSI essentially locks down any options or settings related to voltage adjustment. This includes blocking positive voltage offsets, as well as direct voltage adjustment. Consequently, with the new BIOSes it's only possible to use offering negative offset voltage settings on X3D chips
These updates don't just impact the firmware itself, but MSI has also restricted overvolting through its MSI Center application. So, much like their firmware, MSI Center won't allow users to add any additional CPU VCore to the processor when used on any the Ryzen 7000X3D processors such as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D which we've both reviewed recently.
|MSI AM5 Motherboard New BIOS Versions (as of 04/24)
|AnandTech
|BIOS Version
(Click to Download)
|Price at Amazon
($)
|MEG X670E Godlike
|E7D68AMS.151
|$1284
|MEG X670 Ace
|E7D69AMS.181
|$700
|MPG X670E Carbon WIFI
|E7D70AMS.171
|$361
|MAG X670E Tomahawk WIFI
|E7E12AMS.131
|$310
|Pro X670-P WIFI
|Coming Soon
|$264
|MPG B650 Carbon WIFI
|E7D74AMS.151
|$300
|MPG B650 Edge WIFI
|E7E10AMS.161
|$260
|MPG B650I Edge WIFI
|E7D73AMS.131
|$311
|MAG B650 Tomahawk WIFI
|E7D75AMS.161
|$219
|MAG B650M Mortar WIFI
|Coming Soon
|Pro B650-P WIFI
|E7D78AMS.151
|$200
|Pro B650M-A WIFI
|E7D77AMS.181
|$180
|Pro B650M-A
|E7D77AMS.181
|-
|Pro A620M-E
|E7E28AMS.121
|$108
Aside from the MSI Pro X670-P WIFI and MAG B650M Mortar WIFI motherboards, the rest of MSI's line-up has new firmware available for users to install and flash over the current BIOS version. MSI states that the remaining two boards will soon have a new firmware version. It should also be noted that on the official product pages for each motherboard and its corresponding BIOS version, these new BIOSes are listed as 'Beta'.
Meanwhile, for users still looking to squeeze a bit more out of their X3D processors, MSI is directing users to utilize the Enhanced Mode Boost option within the firmware, which essentially optimizes the Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) settings without making manual voltage adjustments.
As the situation develops, we expect to hear more from other vendors and users expressing issues. In the meantime, if you use an MSI AM5 motherboard with a Ryzen 7000X3D processor, these new BIOSes likely warrant a good look and a quick installation.
Source: MSI (via Reddit)
