AMD Computing & Graphics EVP Rick Bergman to Retire - Jack Huynh Named Replacement

In a brief press release sent out yesterday afternoon, AMD has announced that its executive leadership team is going to see some changes. Rick Bergman, the current executive vice president of AMD’s important Computing and Graphics business group, has announced that he will be taking up retirement later in the quarter. In his place, long-time AMD executive and design engineer Jack Huynh has been appointed as the new senior vice president and general manager for the group.

Rick Bergman is a well-known name at AMD with a significant history at the company, most notably on the GPU side of the business. Prior to re-joining AMD in 2019 to lead the Compute and Graphics business unit, he was CEO of Synaptics from 2011 through 2019. Before leaving AMD the first time, Bergman worked at AMD (and earlier acquisition ATI) for over a decade, serving in various roles overseeing AMD’s GPU and CPU technologies, and helping to orchestrate AMD’s late 2000s graphics renaissance. This will mark the second (and final) time that Bergman is leaving the company, as he is retiring from AMD – though AMD notes that he will be sticking around through the current quarter “to ensure a smooth transition.”

In his place, long-time AMD executive (and design engineer) Jack Huynh has been tapped to lead the Computing and Graphics group. Huynh has been at AMD for over two decades, and prior to his new appointment, he was the senior vice president and general manager for AMD’s rather successful Semi-Custom business group for several years. With his new position, Huynh will have broad dominion over AMD’s desktop chip efforts, covering both CPUs and GPUs, including the ongoing development of AMD’s next generation of consumer and gaming products.