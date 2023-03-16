NVIDIA Bundles Redfall Bite Back Edition With GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

NVIDIA has launched a new RTX game bundle for the chipmaker's latest generation GeForce RTX 40 series (Ada Lovelace) video cards. For their latest promotional offer, the company has teamed up with Arkane Austin, the game developer behind Prey, Dishonored, and Deathloop, to offer a free digital copy of the upcoming Redfall game with select GeForce RTX 40 series desktop and mobile graphics card purchases. Redfall is a forthcoming open-world, co-op first-person shooter based on Unreal Engine 4 that will launch on May 2nd for the PC and Xbox Series X|S. The plot takes players to Redfall, a fictional island town located in Massachusetts, where they have to fight off a legion of blood-thirsty vampires.

The eligible GeForce RTX 40 series SKUs include the entirety of NVIDIA's current GeForce desktop video card lineup (GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080, and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti), whether purchased individually or as part of a pre-built gaming PC. On the mobile end, only laptops powered by the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU are qualified for the new bundle. Notably, the more recently launched GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060, and GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs are excluded.

NVIDIA Current Game Bundles

(March 2023) Video Card

(incl. systems and OEMs) Game GeForce RTX 40 Series Desktop (All) Redfall (Bite Back Edition) GeForce RTX 30 Series Desktop (All) None GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop

GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop Redfall (Bite Back Edition) GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptos (Other) None GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop (All) None

This is the first game bundle that NVIDIA has offered for any of the GeForce RTX 40 series cards since this generation of products first launched last fall. NVIDIA had previously been offering bundles with RTX 30 cards to help move remaining stocks, so it's notable here that the bundle only applies to the RTX 40 series – indicating that NVIDIA has either sufficiently depleted RTX 30 series stocks, or those are otherwise selling at a reasonable pace at current prices. Bundles are typically offered by both vendors to help add value to products that are otherwise slowly moving, so this may be a sign that RTX 40 series sales have finally cooled a bit.

Atypically for video card game bundles, NVIDIA isn't just offering the base edition of Redfall with the game, but rather a Steam copy of the premium Bite Back Edition. The Redfall Bite Back Edition sells for $99 and contains additional goodies, such as:

A Steam PC digital copy of Redfall

Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

Redfall leverages several NVIDIA technologies, including DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) 3 and Reflex. Ray tracing is also on the table but will arrive in a post-launch update. Redfall joins the ranks of another 28 games that embrace NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology, which employs artificial intelligence (AI) to improve gaming performance on GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

Arkane Austin hasn't revealed the complete system requirements for Redfall. However, the game listings on Steam and Epic Games recommend a hexa-core Intel or AMD processor, 16GB of memory, and a graphics card equivalent to a GeForce GTX 1070 or a Radeon RX 580 as the minimum recommended configuration. As such, even the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, one of the qualifying SKUs for the Redfall Bite Back Edition game bundle, should have no problems running Redfall fluidly.

As always, codes must be redeemed via the GeForce Experience application on a system with a qualifying graphics card installed. The Redfall bundle kicks off today, and more information and details can be found in the terms and conditions. Be sure to verify the participation of any vendors purchased from, as NVIDIA will not give codes for purchases made from non-participating sellers.