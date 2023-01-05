The AMD CES 2023 Keynote Live Blog (6:30pm PT/02:30 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

10:08PM EST - And of course, Lenovo was AMD's Threadripper Pro exclusive partner

10:08PM EST - Lenovo is arguably one of AMD's closest OEM partners. They've been willing to use AMD's products at times when other OEMs have not

10:07PM EST - Now time for another guest speaker: Matt Zielinski of Lenovo

10:06PM EST - Ryzen 7045 and Radeon 7600M laptops hitting the shelves in February

10:06PM EST - Comparing it to NVIDIA's RTX 3060

10:06PM EST - RDNA3, 32 CUs, 8GB GDDR6, and a configurable TDP

10:06PM EST - Announcing Radeon RX 7600M XT

10:05PM EST - Radeon RX 7000 Mobile GPUs

10:05PM EST - RDNA3 is coming to laptops

10:05PM EST - Touting AMD's performance advantage over Intel's 12900HX

10:05PM EST - So AMD has brought desktop Ryzen (Raphael) to laptops

10:04PM EST - Up to 16 Zen 4 cores, boost clocks up to 5.4GHz, 5nm process node

10:04PM EST - Ryzen Mobile 7045X series

10:04PM EST - A number of mobile and desktop products to talk about

10:04PM EST - Recapping the products they launched in the last few months

10:03PM EST - AMD has great Ryzen and Radeon products for gaming. Not to mention the AMD-powered consoles

10:03PM EST - "At AMD, gaming is in our DNA"

10:03PM EST - Now moving on to gaming

10:02PM EST - And that's Enrique

10:02PM EST - HP will have a full portfolio of Ryzen Mobile 7040-powered devices in the spring

10:02PM EST - And Lisa talks about the benefits of closely optimizing hardware and software together

10:02PM EST - HP has integrated the experiences that customers are demanding

10:00PM EST - Ryzen-powered

10:00PM EST - HP announced their new Dragonfly Pro notebook

10:00PM EST - HP and AMD working together creates innovation

09:59PM EST - Making opportunities for disruption and for innovation

09:58PM EST - Enrique is talking about how quickly things have changed with remote work

09:58PM EST - Now for another guest: Enrique Lores, HP's President and CEO

09:57PM EST - Online meetings never go quite as well as they should

09:57PM EST - Employees like working from home. But connectivity issues present them problems

09:56PM EST - Now moving on to the subject of hybrid work

09:56PM EST - And that's Panos. Lisa thanks him for the partnership

09:56PM EST - "It's going to require an OS that blurs the line between the cloud and the edge"

09:56PM EST - The models are so useful but compute intensive that Microsoft hasn't been able to do it before

09:55PM EST - "Just like the mouse helped reinvent the GUI, [...] AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows. Quite literally"

09:54PM EST - And it frees up the CPU cores for other things

09:54PM EST - Moving it to the Ryzen AI engine offers better performance for this effects at a fraction of the power

09:54PM EST - Talking about Window Portrait Studio effects as an example of functions that can be AI-accelerated

09:53PM EST - Microsoft wants to use every TOP that AMD can put on a chip

09:52PM EST - "It is our next step in our journey together"

09:52PM EST - Making technology more personal by harnessing the power of AI

09:52PM EST - Microsoft is on-board with AMD's AI efforts

09:51PM EST - (This did not get the applause that the Xbox did)

09:51PM EST - And Pluton security as well

09:51PM EST - Talking about current AMD-powered products, such as the Xbox Series X|S

09:50PM EST - Microsoft, of course, is a key partner for AMD. Without Windows, there's arguably no market for x86 CPUs

09:49PM EST - "Panos was not supposed to embarass me in the first 5 seconds"

09:49PM EST - "Your jacket's pretty rad"

09:49PM EST - Microsoft EVP and Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay

09:49PM EST - Now it's time for a guest break

09:48PM EST - More than 250 laptop wins in total for AMD's complete Ryzen 7000 Mobile series portfolio

09:48PM EST - First Ryzen 7040 notebooks in March

09:47PM EST - AMD is claiming 30 hours of video playback battery life on the 7040 series thanks in part to TSMC's 4nm process

09:47PM EST - 30% faster than Apple (unclear which product), 45% faster than Intel

09:47PM EST - AMD loves Cinebench. Or perhaps rather Cinebench loves AMD's architecture

09:46PM EST - Though the 1280P is an odd choice; that's one of Intel's 28W CPUs

09:46PM EST - Claiming it's faster than Intel and Apple

09:46PM EST - 4nm process technology, more than 25B transistors (almost 2x as many as Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt)

09:45PM EST - It sports a dedicated AI engine called Ryzen AI, based on the XDNA architecture

09:45PM EST - This is AMD's next gen processor for notebooks

09:44PM EST - Announcing the Ryzen 7040 series

09:44PM EST - The first use of the XDNA architecture will be in notebooks

09:44PM EST - Starting with a brand new accelerator, based on XDNA

09:44PM EST - "We need CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive accelerators"

09:43PM EST - "AI is truly the most important megatrend for tech"

09:43PM EST - Starting things with AI

09:42PM EST - AMD wants to push the envelope on high performance computing and other technologies

09:41PM EST - This is THE official opening keynote for CES. The one Microsoft used to helm for a very long time. It goes to show how things have changed

09:41PM EST - Lisa welcomes the crowd and talks about how wonderful it is to be here in person

09:40PM EST - (It could use some glowsticks)

09:40PM EST - Okay, this is a promo reel for AMD. Together we advance_

09:39PM EST - Or will be, after this video bumper

09:38PM EST - And here's Lisa

09:38PM EST - And now talking about Dr. Lisa Su and her many accomplishments

09:38PM EST - (The pandemic still weighs heavily on CES; attendance is still around half it was at its peak in 2020)

09:37PM EST - Gary is talking briefly about AMD, and how things have changed since the pandemic

09:36PM EST - And speaking of CES, first on the stage is the CTA chairman, Gary Shapiro

09:36PM EST - Looks like this is a generic CES bumper, rather than an AMD video

09:35PM EST - Starting with an inspirational video

09:34PM EST - And here we go

09:34PM EST - Even VESA isn't in South Hall this year. Those companies that are at the show are increasingly doing private suites for smaller audiences

09:33PM EST - But the rest of the PC ecosystem has a lighter footprint. In part because AMD and Intel just launched their current desktop platforms a few months ago

09:32PM EST - There are plenty of laptops to show off, thanks to several companies offering new parts suitable for mobile systems

09:32PM EST - Speaking broadly based on announcements and meetings for this year's show, the PC presence as CES 2023 looks to be only light-to-modest

09:31PM EST - It also means there's a chance it could go a bit long. Or start a bit late, as would seem to be the case here. But such is the nature of live presentations

09:30PM EST - Though the live format will hopefully mean it runs at a bit more moderate pace

09:30PM EST - This should run for an hour. And judging from past AMD CES keynotes it should be packed with announcements

09:29PM EST - So no pressure, AMD 😉

09:29PM EST - I'm told that this will be a truely live presentation - not a pre-recorded video - which will make it the first live AMD keynote since before the pandemic

09:28PM EST - CES keynote season continues this week with the second major PC-centric keynote of the event, being held by AMD. Helmed as always by CEO Dr. Lisa Su, AMD is taking the center stage this evening to share their plans and products for consumer electronics for 2023. AMD is in the midst of rolling out their Zen 4 CPU architecture and RDNA 3 GPU architecture across their product lines, so there's ample space in both AMD's desktop and mobile product lineups to introduce some new parts – and we don't expect to come away empty-handed

