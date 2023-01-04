ASRock Industrial's NUC(S) 1300 BOX Series Brings Raptor Lake to UCFF Systems

Intel recently updated their low-power processors lineup with the Raptor Lake U- and P- Series 13th Gen Core mobile SKUs. Supporting a range of TDPs up to 28W, these SKUs allow ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) PC manufacturers to update their traditional NUC clones. Starting with Tiger Lake, ASRock Industrial took over ASRock's Beebox chassis design and equipped it with a 4"x4" industrial PC motherboard internally. The company has typically announced these NUC clones within a few days of Intel's platform announcement, and things are no different with Raptor Lake this time around.

One of the key updates this time around is the bifurcation of the NUC BOX lineup into slim and high-rise versions - the traditional NUC 1300 BOX series retains the previous industrial design with support for a 2.5" SATA drive. The new NUCS 1300 BOX series forsakes the 2.5" drive support and cuts down the height of the system from 47.85mm to 38mm. The company is also currently restricting the processor choice to either the Core i7-1360P or Core i5-1340P. In total, there are six different models being launched, and the key differences are summarized in the table below. Dual LAN capabilities are available only in the high-rise versions.

ASRock Industrial NUC(S) 1300 BOX (Raptor Lake-P) Lineup Model NUCS BOX-13xxP/D4 NUC BOX-13xxP/D4 NUC BOX-13xxP/D5 CPU xx:60 Intel Core i7-1360P

4P + 8E / 16T

(P) 2.2 - 5.0 GHz

(E) 1.6 - 3.7 GHz

28W - 64W xx:40 Intel Core i5-1340P

4P + 8E / 16T

(P) 1.9 - 4.6 GHz

(E) 1.4 - 3.4 GHz

28W - 64W GPU xx:60 Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) @ 1.5 GHz xx:40 Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) @ 1.45 GHz DRAM Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

Up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 in dual-channel mode Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots

Up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 in dual-channel mode Motherboard 4.02" x 4.09" UCFF Storage SSD 1x M.2-22(42/60/80) (PCIe 4.0 x4 (CPU-direct)) DFF - 1 × SATA III Port (for 2.5" drive) Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

2x2 802.11ax Wi-Fi (2.4Gbps) + Bluetooth 5.2 module Ethernet 1 × 2.5GbE port (Intel I226-LM) 2 × 2.5GbE port (Intel I226-LM) USB Front 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4-capable, DP 1.4a Alt Mode)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DP 1.4a Alt Mode 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4-capable, DP 1.4a Alt Mode)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DP 1.4a Alt Mode 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4-capable, DP 2.1 Alt Mode)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DP 1.4a Alt Mode Rear 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Display Outputs 2 × HDMI 2.0b (Rear)

2 × DisplayPort 1.4a (using Front Panel Type-C ports) 1 × HDMI 2.0b (Rear)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a (Rear)

2 × DisplayPort (using Front Panel Type-C ports) Audio 1 × 3.5mm audio jack (Realtek ALC233) 1 × 3.5mm audio jack (Realtek ALC256) PSU External (19V/90W) Dimensions Length: 117.5 mm

Width: 110 mm

Height: 38 mm Length: 117.5 mm

Width: 110 mm

Height: 47.85 mm

Note that the M.2 2280 support in the NUC BOX is enabled with a separate bracket, while the screw base is already at the correct position in the NUCS BOX.

Similar to the NUC 1100 and NUC 1200 BOX series units, one of the Type-C ports in the front panel is advertised as USB4, but does possess Thunderbolt 4 capabilities. ASRock Industrial seems to have retained the same components from the NUC 1200 BOX series for the NUC(S) BOX 1300/D4 series too - so, while the port is USB4 and has 40Gbps capabilities along with DP 1.4a Alt Mode, it doesn't have the newly advertised 20G (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) support that Intel has promised for the Thunderbolt ports in the low-power Raptor Lake mobile platforms. One of the requirements for this support seems to be the new Hayden Bridge retimer, which is not used in the NUC(S) 1300 BOX/D4 series.

However, it does look the DDR5-capable D5 version uses a different configuration, allowing it to claim DP 2.1 from the USB4 port. We have reached out to ASRock Industrial to check if this enables 20G USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support also.

In terms of availability and pricing, the company plans to release the DDR4 version first. The NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series will ship early next month, while the NUC 1300/D4 Series with SATA support will ship towards the middle of February. The barebones 1360P versions of both systems (without the SODIMMs and disk drive(s)) is expected to have a market price of around $700.