NVIDIA CES 2023 Special Address Live Blog (8am PT/16:00 UTC) January 3, 2023
11:00AM EST - Thanks for joining us for another CES
11:00AM EST - Kicking things off this year, we have NVIDIA's "special address" presentation
11:00AM EST - Starting things off is Jeff Fisher
11:01AM EST - Expect this to be fast and furious, covering several of NVIDIA's business segments
11:01AM EST - First off, gaming
11:01AM EST - Recapping the Ada Lovelace Architecture
11:02AM EST - Ada introduced the hardware needed for DLSS 3, NVIDIA's frame interpolation technology
11:03AM EST - Look for NVIDIA's next DLSS 3 update later this quarter
11:03AM EST - 50 released or soon-to-be-released DLSS 3 titles
11:04AM EST - Now running a demo real of DLSS 3 games
11:04AM EST - And plugging new games that will have DLSS 3 support, including People Can Fly's Witchfire
11:05AM EST - As well as The Day Before, with RT and DLSS 3
11:07AM EST - As well as DLSS 3 support for Nexon's Warhaven
11:08AM EST - Still plugging games. Now on to Throne and Liberty as another game being announced to add DLSS 3 support
11:08AM EST - (YouTube's heavy compression really doesn't do these games justice)
11:09AM EST - Still going, Atomic Heart will be out in February with DLSS 3 support
11:10AM EST - Now on to GeForce Now
11:11AM EST - NVIDIA has continued to expand the service through additional partnerships
11:11AM EST - Ada Lovelace GPUs are coming to GFN
11:11AM EST - GFN will be using RTX 4080 Superpods
11:12AM EST - Available as part of the new Ultimate membership tier
11:12AM EST - Availability starting in select datacenters in late January, expanding beyond that throughout the quarter
11:13AM EST - The Ultimate tier can stream at up to 4K. $20/month
11:13AM EST - Hardware announcement! RTX 4070 Ti
11:14AM EST - This is the previously cancelled RTX 4080 10GB, which is now back as a lower tier card
11:14AM EST - Available on January 5th with prices starting at $799
11:15AM EST - The RTX 30 series will make up the rest of NVIDIA's desktop stack for the time being
11:15AM EST - Now on to mobile and laptops
11:15AM EST - The Ada Lovelace architecture is coming to laptops
11:15AM EST - RTX 40 Series laptops
11:16AM EST - NVIDIA is claiming up to 3x the power efficiency and 4x the performance (using DLSS 3, I'm sure)
11:16AM EST - Max-Q is back for this generation as well
11:17AM EST - Ada Max-Q laptops will use ultra low voltage GDDR6, as well as what they are terming "tri-speed memory" which can go to additional low-power voltage states
11:18AM EST - Introing RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 laptops
11:19AM EST - Laptop prices start at $999, available February 22nd
11:19AM EST - Oh, RTX 4090 and 4080 as well
11:19AM EST - Starting at $1999, available February 8th
11:19AM EST - No mention of which specific GPUs are being used here
11:20AM EST - And that's gaming. On to NVIDIA Studio news
11:20AM EST - Talking up the impact of AI on content creation
11:21AM EST - As well as RTX acceleration for other creation applications
11:22AM EST - And of course, it wouldn't be an NVIDIA presentation without an Omniverse mention in there somewhere
11:22AM EST - Now rolling a lifestyle video showing how Omniverse can be used in content creation
11:23AM EST - And making sure to name drop all of the applications that can export to Omniverse via USD
11:24AM EST - And a quick Toy Jensen cameo
11:26AM EST - Audio2Face for Blender, NVIDIA's AI Toybox, RTX Remix, and more
11:26AM EST - And finally, NVIDIA's Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE)
11:27AM EST - Simplifies and semi-automates the creation of avatars
11:28AM EST - NVIDIA has also updated its impressive Canvas program with 360 degree support
11:29AM EST - Also announcing RTX Video Super Resolution. Using AI upscaling to improve web video quality
11:29AM EST - For Chrome and Edge (so, Chromium) browsers
11:29AM EST - And back to Jeff. It's already time for the recap!
11:30AM EST - Oh, that was just for graphics. Now on to NVIDIA robotics
11:32AM EST - Sounds like NVIDA is going to be focusing on Isaac here, their simulation platform for training robotics AI models
11:33AM EST - Over 1000 companies are using some part of the Isaac platform
11:33AM EST - Recapping the availability of Isaac from cloud services
11:34AM EST - And Isaac will soon be able to handle multiple robots in a single instance
11:36AM EST - Announcing the next release of Isaac today. New conveyer building tool, radar/lidar support, and more
11:36AM EST - "There's something for everyone in the new Isaac sim"
11:37AM EST - And now on to self-driving cars
11:38AM EST - Recapping NVIDIA's Drive platform, as well as the DGX and OVX systems it's backed by
11:39AM EST - As well as talking up the benefits of Drive centralizing many of the microcontrollers used throughout a car
11:40AM EST - Meanwhile, the shift to EVs is giving car designers a chance to redesign their systems, as well as to incorporate new hardware and features (e.g. self-driving computers)
11:41AM EST - NVIDIA is announcing a partnership with Foxconn, who will be building EVs based on the Drive Hyperion platform
11:41AM EST - (I had no idea Foxconn made cars. But it makes sense; they make just about everything)
11:42AM EST - GeForce Now is coming to cars
11:42AM EST - GFN will be available in internet-enabled cars
11:43AM EST - Several Drive partners are integrating GFN, including Hyundai and Polestar
11:44AM EST - Mercedes-Benz will be using Omniverse for assembly and production planning
11:44AM EST - Now rolling a short video on the subject
11:45AM EST - NVIDIA's tech is also being used to design and simulate internal physical design concepts
11:47AM EST - And that's a wrap on NVIDIA's CES 2023 keynote. Thanks for joining us!
3 Comments
Samus - Tuesday, January 3, 2023 - linkThe 4070Ti is faster than the 3090Ti while having 33% less cores of near-equal capability and 1/3rd the non-RT tflops? So basically this is only true in edge cases where DLSS3 trickery allows it to excel, at the expense of a consistent gaming experience.
Seems like nVidia is relying on software this generation to push the numbers. Reply
shabby - Tuesday, January 3, 2023 - linkMagic bro... magic! Reply
TEAMSWITCHER - Tuesday, January 3, 2023 - link"near-equal capability" is a statement you pulled out of your ass. Reply