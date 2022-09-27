Intel Innovation 2022 Keynote: Live Blog (9am PT, 4pm UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:11PM EDT - Investing heavily in the UCIe chiplet ecosystem

12:10PM EDT - "Software defined, silicon enhanced"

12:09PM EDT - A Systems Foundry offers wafers, advanced packaging, chiplets, and software

12:09PM EDT - Now talking about the idea of a Systems Foundry

12:09PM EDT - With their previously announced Tower Semi acquisition, it gives Intel a significant bredth in capabilities

12:08PM EDT - Intel will continue to work to grow capacity and demand

12:08PM EDT - "We will not rest until the periodic table is exhausted"

12:08PM EDT - Expecting first 18A test chip tape-out before the end of the year

12:07PM EDT - Making process on Intel's "5 nodes in 4 years" development plan

12:07PM EDT - Going from 100B transistors today on a single package to 1T transistors by the end of the decade

12:07PM EDT - Pat reiterates that he doesn't consider Moore's Law to be dead

12:07PM EDT - At the heart of chip fabbing is Moore's Law

12:06PM EDT - Which brings us to Intel Foundry Services

12:06PM EDT - It also changes how Intel thinks about their business and chip design

12:06PM EDT - An example of a sensory device today. A device that makes his life better

12:05PM EDT - Pat shows off his hearing aid

12:05PM EDT - Oh? He's added a 5th superpower. Sensing is new to the list

12:04PM EDT - Compute, connectivity, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, AI, and sensing

12:04PM EDT - Pat is reiterating his "superpowers" analogy

12:04PM EDT - "We continue to witness the magic of technology"

12:03PM EDT - "We are in a new era"

12:03PM EDT - (Pat's shirt is "geek" in ASCII binary)

12:02PM EDT - News today on hardware, software, chip design, security, and more

12:02PM EDT - Pat is starting with reiterating Intel's focus on open ecosystems and a developer-first approach

12:01PM EDT - This keynote is slated to run for 1 hour

12:01PM EDT - "We're going to have a great event together now"

12:01PM EDT - Starting with Pat Gelsinger

12:01PM EDT - And here we go

12:01PM EDT - Expected subjects today inclue Raptor Lake, Sapphire Rapids, Intel's enterprise GPU efforts, and more

12:00PM EDT - And this keynote should be kicking off momentarily

12:00PM EDT - Meanwhile, on screenshot duty is the always-awesome Gavin Bonshor

11:59AM EDT - We'll see if the prices are accurate. But at this point they seem realistic

11:59AM EDT - Complete with prices

11:59AM EDT - Newegg posted Intel 13th Gen Core (Raptor Lake) processors for sale earlier this morning

11:58AM EDT - But first, a spoiler:

11:58AM EDT - Being an in-person event, this should be a more leisurely paced event than the kind of rapid-fire keynotes we've seen during the pandemic

11:57AM EDT - Ryan here, in both senses of the word. Intel is hosting this year's event as an in-person function at the San Jose Convention Center, my home away from home

With AMD's big Ryzen 7000 launch having only taken place just yesterday, Intel is expected to showcase its next generation of products for consumers. Leading the keynote will be visionary Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, with talks also expected from CTO and SVP Greg Lavender and founder and CEO of Landing AI, Dr. Andrew Ng.

The live blog will start with the opening keynote from Intel Innovation at 9am PT / 16:00 UTC / 18:00 CEST.