The NVIDIA GeForce Project Beyond and GTC Fall 2022 Keynote Live Blog (Starts at 8am PT/15:00 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:02PM EDT - Updates to NVIDIA's Triton software as well

12:01PM EDT - NVIDIA RAPIDS now has a plug-in for Spark 3

11:59AM EDT - NV boasts 3.5 million developers

11:59AM EDT - Now we're on to AI software frameworks

11:55AM EDT - Now rolling a video of Isaac in action

11:55AM EDT - Driving autonomous robots and more

11:54AM EDT - Now on to the Isaac robotics platform

11:53AM EDT - Several new surgical robotics systems are being announced that will be using IGX and NVIDIA's Clara software stack

11:53AM EDT - Medical, robotics, etc

11:53AM EDT - This is for edge computing devices in multiple fields

11:52AM EDT - Just add a GPU on a video/accelerator card

11:52AM EDT - MicroATX motherboards with an Orin SoC and ConnectX NIC

11:51AM EDT - NVIDIA is also using Orin for a new platform called IGX

11:51AM EDT - This is the 6th Orin SKU for Jetson. The slowest, but also the cheapest

11:51AM EDT - 80x faster than previous Jetson Nano

11:50AM EDT - Announcing Jetson Orin Nano

11:50AM EDT - And how NVIDIA's partners are using Jetson robotics

11:50AM EDT - Now talking about the Jetson platform

11:50AM EDT - NVIDIA is currently on their Orin SoC for both cards/DRIVE and robotics

11:49AM EDT - "Robotic computers are the newest type of computers"

11:48AM EDT - (Where is my self-driving car?)

11:48AM EDT - Now rolling a video showing NVIDIA's various DRIVE technologies and features being used in concert on a drive

11:47AM EDT - And of course, all of this is being developed with a focus on safety

11:45AM EDT - All of this is part of NVIDIA's big goal of training self-driving AIs using sims, rather than having to do vast amounts of training in real-time on the roads

11:43AM EDT - Take recordings and modify them to easily create new/tweaked scenarios

11:43AM EDT - Scenes and assets are reconstructed

11:42AM EDT - Now rolling a video explaining the fewature

11:42AM EDT - Neural Reconstruction Engine

11:42AM EDT - NV has developed an AI to make a 3D scene from imported sensor data

11:41AM EDT - Now on to NVIDIA DRIVE

11:41AM EDT - Like Atlan, NVIDIA is trying to make it so that auto makers can do all of their car computation, from self-driving to infotainment, on a single processor

11:40AM EDT - Complete multi-domain isolation (running 3 OSes on one computer for different tasks, for example)

11:40AM EDT - Tensor cores feature transformer engines

11:39AM EDT - 77B transistors

11:39AM EDT - 2000 TFLOPS FP8

11:39AM EDT - Why the change? Thor is faster, and NVIDIA has decided to implement newer features from NVIDIA's latest architectures such as multi-instance GPU

11:39AM EDT - (Fun fact: in the comics, Atlan is known as the "Dead King")

11:38AM EDT - Being replaced with another SoC: Thor

11:38AM EDT - Atlan is dead!

11:38AM EDT - Looks like an update on NVIDIA's SoCs?

11:37AM EDT - Now on to robotics

11:37AM EDT - Also offering them as managed services

11:37AM EDT - Cloud, Replicator, and Farm containers available on AWS today

11:37AM EDT - Announcing Omniverse Cloud. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

11:35AM EDT - Using OVX servers

11:35AM EDT - Omniverse Cloud

11:35AM EDT - Omniverse as a cloud service

11:34AM EDT - Anything running on GDN can be streamed to any client device

11:34AM EDT - NVIDIA is using this to build out a global omniverse cloud service

11:33AM EDT - NVIDIA has built a GDN - graphics delivery network - as part of building out GeForce Now

11:32AM EDT - Already 150 connectors to omniverse

11:32AM EDT - (Jensen's pre-recorded presentations are less a written speech and more going down a list of bullet points, so he switches subjects very quickly)

11:31AM EDT - Now rolling a video of further users and uses of omniverse/digital twins

11:29AM EDT - Charter and Heavy.AI are using Omniverse to make digital twins of their cellular networks to simulate their RF propogation and resulting network performance

11:28AM EDT - "In the future, everything made will have a digital twin"

11:27AM EDT - Continuing to talk about Omniverse and quickly going through all of the different groups/customers using it

11:27AM EDT - Racer X was created with 30 artists in 3 months using Omniverse for collaboration

11:25AM EDT - For connecting to Siemens software

11:24AM EDT - Omniverse JT connector

11:24AM EDT - Several new features for omniverse and simulations in general

11:23AM EDT - Jensen is talking up omniverse for multiple tasks

11:22AM EDT - We're now on to enterprise matters, starting with the Omniverse

11:22AM EDT - And that's it for GeForce

11:21AM EDT - Now rolling another video

11:20AM EDT - Start saving your pennies now

11:19AM EDT - RTX 3060 now starting at $329 (again?)

11:19AM EDT - GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB and 12GB GDDR6 versions, starting at $899

11:18AM EDT - Expected to be 2-4x faster than RTX 3090 Ti

11:18AM EDT - GeForce RTX 4090, 24GB GDDR6X, $1600. Available October 12th

11:18AM EDT - And now to cards

11:17AM EDT - NVIDIA has pushed clockspeeds over 3GHz in the labs

11:17AM EDT - 2x faster than Ampere for rasterized games. 4x for RT games

11:17AM EDT - 1400 TOPS tensor performance

11:17AM EDT - Available shortly after the Lovelace launch

11:17AM EDT - And can then play those modified games

11:16AM EDT - Can then play with the scene to alter lighting and other attributes

11:16AM EDT - Capture the game into USD (universal scene discriptor)

11:16AM EDT - New application: RTX Remix

11:15AM EDT - Coming in November as DLC for current Portal owners

11:15AM EDT - This looks like it's Portal 2 as well?

11:15AM EDT - Rebuilt with RT and DLSS 3

11:14AM EDT - Remastered Valve's Portal with omniverse tools

11:14AM EDT - Announcing Portal RTX

11:14AM EDT - (Or rather, the image quality gains are slowing way down if you stick with just what you can buy with GPU performance gains)

11:13AM EDT - Recapping the need for DLSS. Transistor budgets/performnace have not kept up with resolution and image quality demands

11:12AM EDT - Now showing a demo of Cyberpunk with DLSS 3

11:11AM EDT - Benefits both CPU and GPU heavy games, since you're not having to render frames on either side

11:11AM EDT - "Boosting game performance by up to four times over brute-force rendering"

11:11AM EDT - Optical flow accelerator provides NN with pixel motion and geometry to generate intermediate frames

11:10AM EDT - So frame interpolation/projection, then?

11:10AM EDT - DLSS 3 is a new AI that can generate entire frames rather than just pixels

11:10AM EDT - Talking about how DLSS is used to get images up to 4K resolution without breaking the bank on performance

11:10AM EDT - Yep, DLSS 3

11:09AM EDT - DLSS 3 is on Jensen's slide

11:09AM EDT - Thereby reducing one of the issues tha tmakes ray tracing less efficient on GPUs

11:08AM EDT - Shader execution reordering improves shader execution efficiency by reordering shaders to better take advantage of coherency

11:07AM EDT - New tensor core with tensor engine and FP8 support

11:07AM EDT - New RT core with 2x the ray-triangle intersection throughput

11:07AM EDT - Out of order execution for GPU shaders?

11:06AM EDT - SER

11:06AM EDT - Major new technology: shader execution reordering

11:06AM EDT - New SM with 90 TFLOPS

11:06AM EDT - 76B transistors!

11:06AM EDT - NVIDIA engineers worked with TSMC for the 4N process for GPUs

11:05AM EDT - Announcing "Ada Lovelace", third generation RTX

11:05AM EDT - Empasis on RTX and ray tracing

11:05AM EDT - Discussing how NVIDIA made the demo possible

11:03AM EDT - "Racer X"

11:03AM EDT - Currently rolling some demo footage that is apparently being run on a single GPU

11:02AM EDT - "Future games will not have pre-baked worlds. Future games will be simulations"

11:01AM EDT - "Today we will show you new advances in NVIDIA RTX, NVIDIA AI, and NVIDIA Omniverse"

11:00AM EDT - And here we go

11:00AM EDT - So it should be a tight show

11:00AM EDT - Like NVIDIA's other GTC presentations, I'm expecting this to be entirely pre-recorded

10:59AM EDT - A thank you to my colleague Gavin Bonshor, who picked up on the fact that I wrote the wrong year in the article title (d'oh!)

10:59AM EDT - And here we go. There's just over a minute left on the stream timer

Kicking off a bit later this morning will be NVIDIA’s GTC 2022 fall keynote, which should prove to be a very interesting event.

Besides NVIDIA’s usual run-through of business announcements, the first part of this GTC’s keynote will be focused on NVIDIA’s GeForce products, making for a very rare appearance at NVIDIA’s increasingly enterprise-focused event. NVIDIA has been teasing the GeForce portion of the event as “Project Beyond” for about the past month, and in traditional secretive NVIDIA fashion, that’s all we officially know ahead of the show.

Given the timing of this event, the announcement of NVIDIA’s next-generation of consumer video cards (GeForce RTX 40 series?) and associated GPUs is a very safe bet. The GeForce RTX 30 series premiered just over two years ago, which is right in line with NVIDIA’s usual bi-yearly consumer product cadence.

Significant performance improvements are (hopefully) in the cards, but it will be interesting to see what NVIDIA does in light of the current cypto hangover, which hit a fevered pitch last week with the long-awaited completion of the Ethereum Merge – eliminating the need for video cards to mine the popular cryptocoin. The market for video cards is almost certain to be saturated for the next several months, especially as the performance levels covered by the current RTX 30 series cards. Which means it’s cards that would be faster than the RTX 3090 and its ilk that are the most likely to succeed in the current climate.

At the same time, from a graphics feature standpoint NVIDIA has been relatively stagnant since the release of the Turing architecture (RTX 20 series) in 2018, when NVIDIA first added DirectX 12 Ultimate (FL 12_2) support. As a result, a more feature-focused release would not be unusual for NVIDIA, but at the same time we’re not immediately aware of any new features under development for DirectX.

Following CEO Jensen Huang’s GeForce presentation, we’re expecting the GTC keynote to then dovetail into a more traditional enterprise presentation. NVIDIA’s H100 Hopper accelerator will no doubt be a big focus, as it’s slated to ship soon. As well, NVIDIA has been ever-increasingly focused on robotics, medical, automotive, and of course their omniverse simulation environment. So there should be no shortage of other things to talk about – even if we’re here first and foremost for the gaming cards.

NVIDIA's keynote starts at 8am Pacific (15:00 UTC), so please join us for our live blog coverage of the green machine’s latest announcements.