The NVIDIA GeForce Project Beyond and GTC Fall 2022 Keynote Live Blog (Starts at 8am PT/15:00 UTC)

12:02PM EDT - Updates to NVIDIA's Triton software as well
12:01PM EDT - NVIDIA RAPIDS now has a plug-in for Spark 3
11:59AM EDT - NV boasts 3.5 million developers
11:59AM EDT - Now we're on to AI software frameworks
11:55AM EDT - Now rolling a video of Isaac in action
11:55AM EDT - Driving autonomous robots and more
11:54AM EDT - Now on to the Isaac robotics platform
11:53AM EDT - Several new surgical robotics systems are being announced that will be using IGX and NVIDIA's Clara software stack
11:53AM EDT - Medical, robotics, etc
11:53AM EDT - This is for edge computing devices in multiple fields
11:52AM EDT - Just add a GPU on a video/accelerator card
11:52AM EDT - MicroATX motherboards with an Orin SoC and ConnectX NIC
11:51AM EDT - NVIDIA is also using Orin for a new platform called IGX
11:51AM EDT - This is the 6th Orin SKU for Jetson. The slowest, but also the cheapest
11:51AM EDT - 80x faster than previous Jetson Nano
11:50AM EDT - Announcing Jetson Orin Nano
11:50AM EDT - And how NVIDIA's partners are using Jetson robotics
11:50AM EDT - Now talking about the Jetson platform
11:50AM EDT - NVIDIA is currently on their Orin SoC for both cards/DRIVE and robotics
11:49AM EDT - "Robotic computers are the newest type of computers"
11:48AM EDT - (Where is my self-driving car?)
11:48AM EDT - Now rolling a video showing NVIDIA's various DRIVE technologies and features being used in concert on a drive
11:47AM EDT - And of course, all of this is being developed with a focus on safety
11:45AM EDT - All of this is part of NVIDIA's big goal of training self-driving AIs using sims, rather than having to do vast amounts of training in real-time on the roads
11:43AM EDT - Take recordings and modify them to easily create new/tweaked scenarios
11:43AM EDT - Scenes and assets are reconstructed
11:42AM EDT - Now rolling a video explaining the fewature
11:42AM EDT - Neural Reconstruction Engine
11:42AM EDT - NV has developed an AI to make a 3D scene from imported sensor data
11:41AM EDT - Now on to NVIDIA DRIVE
11:41AM EDT - Like Atlan, NVIDIA is trying to make it so that auto makers can do all of their car computation, from self-driving to infotainment, on a single processor
11:40AM EDT - Complete multi-domain isolation (running 3 OSes on one computer for different tasks, for example)
11:40AM EDT - Tensor cores feature transformer engines
11:39AM EDT - 77B transistors
11:39AM EDT - 2000 TFLOPS FP8
11:39AM EDT - Why the change? Thor is faster, and NVIDIA has decided to implement newer features from NVIDIA's latest architectures such as multi-instance GPU
11:39AM EDT - (Fun fact: in the comics, Atlan is known as the "Dead King")
11:38AM EDT - Being replaced with another SoC: Thor
11:38AM EDT - Atlan is dead!
11:38AM EDT - Looks like an update on NVIDIA's SoCs?
11:37AM EDT - Now on to robotics
11:37AM EDT - Also offering them as managed services
11:37AM EDT - Cloud, Replicator, and Farm containers available on AWS today
11:37AM EDT - Announcing Omniverse Cloud. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
11:35AM EDT - Using OVX servers
11:35AM EDT - Omniverse Cloud
11:35AM EDT - Omniverse as a cloud service
11:34AM EDT - Anything running on GDN can be streamed to any client device
11:34AM EDT - NVIDIA is using this to build out a global omniverse cloud service
11:33AM EDT - NVIDIA has built a GDN - graphics delivery network - as part of building out GeForce Now
11:32AM EDT - Already 150 connectors to omniverse
11:32AM EDT - (Jensen's pre-recorded presentations are less a written speech and more going down a list of bullet points, so he switches subjects very quickly)
11:31AM EDT - Now rolling a video of further users and uses of omniverse/digital twins
11:29AM EDT - Charter and Heavy.AI are using Omniverse to make digital twins of their cellular networks to simulate their RF propogation and resulting network performance
11:28AM EDT - "In the future, everything made will have a digital twin"
11:27AM EDT - Continuing to talk about Omniverse and quickly going through all of the different groups/customers using it
11:27AM EDT - Racer X was created with 30 artists in 3 months using Omniverse for collaboration
11:25AM EDT - For connecting to Siemens software
11:24AM EDT - Omniverse JT connector
11:24AM EDT - Several new features for omniverse and simulations in general
11:23AM EDT - Jensen is talking up omniverse for multiple tasks
11:22AM EDT - We're now on to enterprise matters, starting with the Omniverse
11:22AM EDT - And that's it for GeForce
11:21AM EDT - Now rolling another video
11:20AM EDT - Start saving your pennies now
11:19AM EDT - RTX 3060 now starting at $329 (again?)
11:19AM EDT - GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB and 12GB GDDR6 versions, starting at $899
11:18AM EDT - Expected to be 2-4x faster than RTX 3090 Ti
11:18AM EDT - GeForce RTX 4090, 24GB GDDR6X, $1600. Available October 12th
11:18AM EDT - And now to cards
11:17AM EDT - NVIDIA has pushed clockspeeds over 3GHz in the labs
11:17AM EDT - 2x faster than Ampere for rasterized games. 4x for RT games
11:17AM EDT - 1400 TOPS tensor performance
11:17AM EDT - Available shortly after the Lovelace launch
11:17AM EDT - And can then play those modified games
11:16AM EDT - Can then play with the scene to alter lighting and other attributes
11:16AM EDT - Capture the game into USD (universal scene discriptor)
11:16AM EDT - New application: RTX Remix
11:15AM EDT - Coming in November as DLC for current Portal owners
11:15AM EDT - This looks like it's Portal 2 as well?
11:15AM EDT - Rebuilt with RT and DLSS 3
11:14AM EDT - Remastered Valve's Portal with omniverse tools
11:14AM EDT - Announcing Portal RTX
11:14AM EDT - (Or rather, the image quality gains are slowing way down if you stick with just what you can buy with GPU performance gains)
11:13AM EDT - Recapping the need for DLSS. Transistor budgets/performnace have not kept up with resolution and image quality demands
11:12AM EDT - Now showing a demo of Cyberpunk with DLSS 3
11:11AM EDT - Benefits both CPU and GPU heavy games, since you're not having to render frames on either side
11:11AM EDT - "Boosting game performance by up to four times over brute-force rendering"
11:11AM EDT - Optical flow accelerator provides NN with pixel motion and geometry to generate intermediate frames
11:10AM EDT - So frame interpolation/projection, then?
11:10AM EDT - DLSS 3 is a new AI that can generate entire frames rather than just pixels
11:10AM EDT - Talking about how DLSS is used to get images up to 4K resolution without breaking the bank on performance
11:10AM EDT - Yep, DLSS 3
11:09AM EDT - DLSS 3 is on Jensen's slide
11:09AM EDT - Thereby reducing one of the issues tha tmakes ray tracing less efficient on GPUs
11:08AM EDT - Shader execution reordering improves shader execution efficiency by reordering shaders to better take advantage of coherency
11:07AM EDT - New tensor core with tensor engine and FP8 support
11:07AM EDT - New RT core with 2x the ray-triangle intersection throughput
11:07AM EDT - Out of order execution for GPU shaders?
11:06AM EDT - SER
11:06AM EDT - Major new technology: shader execution reordering
11:06AM EDT - New SM with 90 TFLOPS
11:06AM EDT - 76B transistors!
11:06AM EDT - NVIDIA engineers worked with TSMC for the 4N process for GPUs
11:05AM EDT - Announcing "Ada Lovelace", third generation RTX
11:05AM EDT - Empasis on RTX and ray tracing
11:05AM EDT - Discussing how NVIDIA made the demo possible
11:03AM EDT - "Racer X"
11:03AM EDT - Currently rolling some demo footage that is apparently being run on a single GPU
11:02AM EDT - "Future games will not have pre-baked worlds. Future games will be simulations"
11:01AM EDT - "Today we will show you new advances in NVIDIA RTX, NVIDIA AI, and NVIDIA Omniverse"
11:00AM EDT - And here we go
11:00AM EDT - So it should be a tight show
11:00AM EDT - Like NVIDIA's other GTC presentations, I'm expecting this to be entirely pre-recorded
10:59AM EDT - A thank you to my colleague Gavin Bonshor, who picked up on the fact that I wrote the wrong year in the article title (d'oh!)
10:59AM EDT - And here we go. There's just over a minute left on the stream timer
Kicking off a bit later this morning will be NVIDIA’s GTC 2022 fall keynote, which should prove to be a very interesting event.
Besides NVIDIA’s usual run-through of business announcements, the first part of this GTC’s keynote will be focused on NVIDIA’s GeForce products, making for a very rare appearance at NVIDIA’s increasingly enterprise-focused event. NVIDIA has been teasing the GeForce portion of the event as “Project Beyond” for about the past month, and in traditional secretive NVIDIA fashion, that’s all we officially know ahead of the show.
Given the timing of this event, the announcement of NVIDIA’s next-generation of consumer video cards (GeForce RTX 40 series?) and associated GPUs is a very safe bet. The GeForce RTX 30 series premiered just over two years ago, which is right in line with NVIDIA’s usual bi-yearly consumer product cadence.
Significant performance improvements are (hopefully) in the cards, but it will be interesting to see what NVIDIA does in light of the current cypto hangover, which hit a fevered pitch last week with the long-awaited completion of the Ethereum Merge – eliminating the need for video cards to mine the popular cryptocoin. The market for video cards is almost certain to be saturated for the next several months, especially as the performance levels covered by the current RTX 30 series cards. Which means it’s cards that would be faster than the RTX 3090 and its ilk that are the most likely to succeed in the current climate.
At the same time, from a graphics feature standpoint NVIDIA has been relatively stagnant since the release of the Turing architecture (RTX 20 series) in 2018, when NVIDIA first added DirectX 12 Ultimate (FL 12_2) support. As a result, a more feature-focused release would not be unusual for NVIDIA, but at the same time we’re not immediately aware of any new features under development for DirectX.
Following CEO Jensen Huang’s GeForce presentation, we’re expecting the GTC keynote to then dovetail into a more traditional enterprise presentation. NVIDIA’s H100 Hopper accelerator will no doubt be a big focus, as it’s slated to ship soon. As well, NVIDIA has been ever-increasingly focused on robotics, medical, automotive, and of course their omniverse simulation environment. So there should be no shortage of other things to talk about – even if we’re here first and foremost for the gaming cards.
NVIDIA's keynote starts at 8am Pacific (15:00 UTC), so please join us for our live blog coverage of the green machine’s latest announcements.
popej - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkThe title looks 2 years old ;) Reply
Gavin Bonshor - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkThanks for spotting that, I've edited it now :) Reply
Unashamed_unoriginal_username_x86 - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkMaybe the joke's been made a hundred times, but give yourself a pat on the back for performance improvements being "in the cards," that got a solid guffaw from me Reply
shabby - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkSpeaking of jokes... when are gpu reviews coming back to AnandTech? Reply
Thunder 57 - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkThat's a good one. Anandtech may go the way of the dodo before that happens. Reply
herozeros - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkMy curious bits are still waiting for a M1 Ultra deep dive . . . lot has changed here Reply
Jeff72 - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkGeForce RTX 4080, 16GB and 12GB GDDR6 versions, starting at $899
not
GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB and 12GB GDDR6 versions, starting at $899 Reply
Rudde - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkCompletely new frames that skip the CPU and the rendering pipeline? How much is made by the game and how much is just guessed by AI at that point? Reply
Mr Perfect - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkEveryone was expecting MSRPs to go up, but those 4080 prices are delusional. 3080 10GB MSRP was $700, and now they want $900 for the 12GB 4080? In this economy? Post Merge? Reply
Gothmoth - Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - linkthey are greedy fukheads..... no wonder most of my friends are playing on consoles now. Reply