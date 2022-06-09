AMD Announces Genoa-X: 4th Gen EPYC with Up to 96 Zen 4 Cores and 1GB L3 V-Cache

As AMD makes strides in snatching market share with its high-performance x86 processor designs in the server market, it has announced some of its upcoming 4th generations EPYC families expected sometime in 2023. Focusing on its technical computing and database-focused family codenamed Genoa-X, it is the direct successor to AMD's Milan-X EPYC line-up which launches, later on, this year in Q4.

Essentially the V-Cache enabled version of AMD's Genoa EPYC CPUs, Genoa-X will include up to 96 Zen 4 cores and 1GB (or more) of L3 cache per socket. We know that Genoa-X will be using the latest SP5 socket (LGA6096), and will feature twelve memory channels, just like the regular Genoa platform which is set to debut in Q4 2022.

This means that the new SP5 platform will support Genoa, Genoa-X, Bergamo, and Siena, although it is unclear if users upgrading from Genoa to Genoa-X will need a new LGA6096 motherboard or if it will be enabled with a firmware update.

As the successor to Milan-X, Genoa-X is designed to slot into the same user segment, with AMD pitching it at customers who have workloads that uniquely benefit from oversized L3 caches – that is, workloads that can predominantly fit in those caches. That includes technical computing workloads (CAM, etc) as well as databases.

We expect to hear more about Genoa-X and any specific features it will bring to the 4th Gen EPYC platform in the future. AMD Genoa-X is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.