ASRock Industrial's NUC1200 BOX Series Brings Alder Lake to UCFF Systems

Intel recently updated their low-power processors lineup with the Alder Lake U and P Series 12th Gen Core mobile SKUs. With support for a range of TDPs up to 28W, these allow ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) PC manufacturers to update their traditional NUC clones. Similar to the Tiger Lake generation, ASRock Industrial is again at the forefront - launching the NUC1200 BOX Series within a few days of Intel's announcement.

The new NUC1200 BOX Series retains the chassis design and form-factor of the NUC1100 BOX Series. The NUC BOX-1165G7 left a favorable impression in our hands-on review, and the NUC1200 BOX Series seems to be carrying over all those aspects. The company is launching three models in this series - NUC BOX-1260P, NUC BOX-1240P, and NUC BOX-1220P. The specifications are summarized in the table below.

ASRock Industrial NUC 1200 BOX (Alder Lake-P) Lineup Model NUC BOX-1260P NUC BOX-1240P NUC BOX-1220P CPU Intel Core i7-1260P

4C + 8c / 16T

(C) 2.1 - 4.7 GHz

(c) 1.5 - 3.4 GHz

20 - 64W (28W) Intel Core i5-1240P

4C + 8c / 16T

(C) 1.7 - 4.4 GHz

(c) 1.2 - 3.3 GHz

20 - 64W (28W) Intel Core i3-1220P

2C + 8c / 12T

(C) 1.5 - 4.4 GHz

(c) 1.1 - 3.3 GHz

20 - 64W (28W) GPU Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) @ 1.4 GHz Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (80EU) @ 1.3 GHz Intel® UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel® Processors (64EU) @ 1.1 GHz DRAM Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

Up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 in dual-channel mode Motherboard 4.02" x 4.09" UCFF Storage SSD 1x M.2-22(42/60/80) (PCIe 4.0 x4 (CPU-direct)) DFF 1 × SATA III Port (for 2.5" drive) Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

2x2 802.11ax Wi-Fi (2.4Gbps) + Bluetooth 5.2 module Ethernet 2 × 2.5GbE port (Intel I225-LM) USB Front 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (USB4 Certification Pending) Rear 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Display Outputs 1 × HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

2 × DisplayPort 1.4a (using Front Panel Type-C ports) Audio 1 × 3.5mm audio jack (Realtek ALC233) PSU External (19V/90W) Dimensions Length: 117.5 mm

Width: 110 mm

Height: 47.85 mm MSRP ? ? ?

According to the products' datasheet, ASRock Industrial plans to get the two Type-C ports in the front panel certified for USB4. Since the certification plan is still pending, they are being advertised as USB 3.2 Gen 2 for now. Going by our experience with the NUC-BOX1165G7, at least one of the front Type-C ports should be able to support Thunderbolt 4 peripherals.

The key updates over the NUC1100 BOX series seem to be the integration of dual 2.5GbE ports (compared to 1x 1GbE + 1x 2.5GbE), addition of 6GHz Wi-Fi support, and the presence of Alder Lake processors with their hybrid architecture comprising of both performance and efficiency cores.

Since the units target the embedded market also, they have the usual bells and whistles including an integrated watchdog timer and an on-board TPM. Pricing is slated to be announced in the coming months.