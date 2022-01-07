Intel Teases NUC12 Extreme Dragon Canyon: Socketed Alder Lake and 10GbE in Q1 2022

Intel Teases NUC12 Extreme Dragon Canyon: Socketed Alder Lake and 10GbE in Q1 2022by Ganesh T S on January 7, 2022 12:00 PM EST
Intel provided a teaser of their upcoming NUC12 Extreme product at CES 2022. Complete specifications have been promised closer to launch, but the components layout in their virtual presentation points to a follow-up very similar to the Beast Canyon NUC in terms of form-factor and sizing.
The key update from the Beast Canyon seems to be the use of a socketed processor, which should allow for a wider range of processor choices for the end user. The vapor chamber / CPU blower continues to be the cooling system for the components in the Compute Element 'add-in card'. The allowed TDP range for the supported processors is something that would be interesting to note while building systems based on the Dragon Canyon platform. Other aspects such as the use of DDR4 SODIMMs and a separate front panel connector board seem to be similar to the Beast Canyon NUC platform introduced last year.
From the I/O perspective, we have Thunderbolt 4 (as expected with Alder Lake) and Wi-Fi 6E. Networking enthusiasts should be quite happy with Intel's promise of delivering 10GbE LAN in the product. The absence of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 appears to be a slight dampener in what otherwise seems to be an exciting SFF platform expected to launch in the next few months.
Source: Intel on YouTube
shabby - Friday, January 7, 2022 - linkDdr4? 🧐 Reply
psychobriggsy - Friday, January 7, 2022 - linkAvailable and not too expensive, and not much performance difference. Reply
Drkrieger01 - Friday, January 7, 2022 - linkDoesn't Thunderbolt 4 cover the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 standard? I thought I read somewhere that they merged the standards. I just can't remember where Reply
ganeshts - Friday, January 7, 2022 - linkTB4 covers USB4, but not USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reply