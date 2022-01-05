CES 2022: The ASUS ROG Flow Z13, A Gaming Tablet That's So Much More

During its CES 2022 ROG Launch Event, ASUS unveiled its latest gaming device, the ROG Flow Z13. Upon first look, it may resemble a gaming-themed version of Microsoft's Surface Pro, but with a mighty kicker. The ROG Flow Z13 features Intel's latest Alder Lake mobile processor, with up to and including NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics, as well as up to 32 GB of DDR5-5200 memory. It's also compatible with the ASUS ROG XG Mobile external graphics dock with high-level mobile graphics performance.

Perhaps one of the more exciting announcements from ASUS during CES 2022 is the ROG Flow Z13. It is essentially a powerful 13.4-inch gaming tablet with plenty of functionality and power underneath its hood. The 13.4-inch screen is available either with 1920 x 1080 (FHD) at 120 Hz or 3840 x 2160 (UHD) at 60 Hz with an aspect ratio of 16:10 across both. Some of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13's key specifications include support for up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, with a choice of either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics card.

Other specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 include support for up to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory, although these are soldered in and cannot be upgraded. Storage options consist of a single PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, with up to 1 TB of capacities supported. The ROG Flow Z13 has a 56 Wh battery installed with Type-C sharing, a bigger battery than Microsoft's Surface Pro X offers. It also weighs in at just 1.1 KG and is 12 mm thick, and features a complete CNC aluminum chassis.

Acting as both a tablet and a laptop, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 comes with an inclusive kickstand and comes with a detachable keyboard for users looking to use it as a regular laptop. It includes plenty of connectivity, including a Wi-Fi 6E CNVI for wireless and BT 5.2 support, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 2.1 video output, a single 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.



The ASUS ROG XG Mobile eGPU from CES 2021

Much like the ASUS ROG Flow X13 convertible gaming notebook that we covered during CES 2021, the ROG Flow Z13 is also compatible with the ROG XG Mobile external graphics dock. Updated for 2022, the latest ASUS ROG XG Mobile can now support either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT over a PCIe 3.0 x8 interface which users more choice. Providing power to the graphics and charging functionality to the Flow Z13 is a built-in 330 W power supply. It also offers an additional four USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 video output pairing, as well as one 2.5 GbE port.

At the time of writing, ASUS hasn't informed us when the ROG Flow Z13 will be available to purchase or how much it might cost.

Source: ASUS