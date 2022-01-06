CES 2022: ASUS Announces Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

During CES 2022, ASUS unveiled its Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition notebook. Built around the Zenbook 14 OLED series of compact yet high-performance laptops, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition takes things to the next level. Some of its features include a 3.5" OLED ZenVision screen on the top panel, support for up to an Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900H processor, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a 2800 x 1800 OLED HDR display.

Designed and built around the premise that it's usable in orbit, the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is US Space Systems Command certified (SMC-S-016A), as well as US Department of Defence (MIL-STD 810H) certified. ASUS states that this includes rigorous testing, including low and high-temperature testing, and at Attitude, high humidity, and drop testing; we don't advise users to try doing any of these for obvious reasons.

The chassis comes in a unique Zero-G titanium finish, a slimline 15.9 mm depth, and weighs around 2.87 lbs. In terms of battery life, the Space Edition comes with a 63 Wh lithium polymer battery, while the screen is a 14" OLED touchscreen display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and includes a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The panel is also Pantone validated, with HDR 500 validation, and up to 550 nits of brightness. Integrated into the lid is an ASUS ZenVision 3.5" OLED display which supports 256 x 64 resolution with 150 nits of brightness.

Looking at the finer specifications, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition supports up to an Intel Core i9-12900H (Alder Lake Mobile) processor, with Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics. The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition can also support up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 storage, with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory, and comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity included as standard. Along the top bezel of the screen is an integrated webcam, while the precision trackpad also doubles up as a Numpad.

Touching on some of the advertised features, ASUS uses its dual-fan IceCool thermal technology with two fans featuring 87 fan blades, four heat pipes (two 6 mm and two 8 mm), and support for up to 45 W TDP when in performance mode. On the IO, ASUS includes a MicroSD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 video output, two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, a single 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and a single USB 3.2 G2 Type-A port.

ASUS has informed us that the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition will be available sometime in Q2 2022.

Source: ASUS