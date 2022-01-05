CES 2022: ASUS Unveils Zenbook 14 OLED, Intel Evo Laptop with Alder Lake

As part of its desire to upgrade its existing laptop and notebook ranges with the latest and greatest hardware available, ASUS has announced during CES 2022 that it has refreshed and updated its Zenbook range for the upcoming year. This includes both Intel and AMD variants of its Zenbook 14 OLED series. The Intel version (UX3402) comes equipped with the latest 12th generation Alder Lake mobile processor, as well as a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, and a 14" 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreen display.

As is customary when Intel and AMD launch a new generation of mobile processors, all the laptop and notebook manufacturers follow suit with a flood of new models and refreshes. Whether it's an entirely new design or just an update with the latest hardware, ASUS looks to modernize its range for 2022 with a mixture of both. This includes the ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) in tandem with Intel's latest Alder Lake 12th generation mobile processors, as well as a new monogram design on the lid with a variety of color options available.



The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) follows a similar layout to the Intel Version.

While we don't have official images at the time of writing of the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402), we know that it will be available in either Aqua Celadon or Ponder Blue, with a unique Japanese Kintsugi inspired design on the lid. Other notable features of the UX3402 include a webcam on the top bezel with upgraded MyASUS webcam filters and functionality. Keeping things powered up on the move is a 75 Wh lithium-polymer battery.

The main specifications include support for and up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 5200 MT/s memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe storage. There's a 14-inch 16:10 OLED touchscreen panel that supports 2880 x 1800 resolution with a quick 90 Hz refresh rate and has a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The panel itself has a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut which is Pantone validated, is VESA HDR 500 certified.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402 has a thickness of 16.9 mm and weighs just 1.39 KG, making it an ultra-portable option, and it also conforms to Intel's Evo laptop platform. In regards to IO, it includes two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, one USB 3.2 G2 Type-A port with one 3.5 mm audio combo jack, one HDMI 2.0 video output, and a microSD card reader. ASUS also includes a full-size ErgoSense keyboard with an integrated ErgoSense touchpad, which doubles up as a Numpad.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402 with Alder Lake will be available sometime in Q2 2022, but ASUS hasn't provided us with pricing at this time.

Source: ASUS