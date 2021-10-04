ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition Announced

One thing Noctua is famed for, other than its high-end design and engineering team delivering top quality air-cooling products, is the brown/beige color scheme. Some users may detest the off-key and non-conventional color, which rarely goes with other colors inside their PC, and so they have to shun Noctua and look elsewhere. Others swear by the design, and ASUS has gone one step further by teaming up with Noctua to create an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition features two NF-A12x25 PWM cooling fans with a semi-passive design and aims to be one of the coolest and quietest air-cooled RTX 3070 on the market.

ASUS x Noctua: The Start of Something Bigger?

In August, Twitter user @KOMACHI_ENSAKA spotted that an ASUS and Noctua collaboration may have been in the works via a listing on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. Putting the rumors to rest, ASUS and Noctua have announced their collaboration today, and they both present the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition, with a slightly higher clocked OC version too.

The most striking thing visually with the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition models is the dual beige Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM cooling fans attached to a custom heatsink design with multiple fins and heat pipes behind the beige. Noctua and ASUS have opted for an extensive cooling design as the RTX 3070 Noctua Edition and OC version take up 4.3 slots worth of space and measure in at 12.2 inches in length.

Both the regular and OC models operate with a semi-passive design which means that whenever the temperature drops below 50°C, the fans will switch off. Both models have a standard I/O, including dual HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a video outputs. Providing power to the graphics cards is a pair of 8-pin PCIe power inputs and comes with a recommendation that users install a 750 W power supply or greater.



The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition with a dual-branded backplate

Touching on the specifications of the base model, it features a GPU base frequency of 1500 MHz, with a gaming mode boost clock of 1725 MHz and an OC mode boost clock of 1755 MHz. The OC variant features the same base clock of 1500 MHz but with more aggressive boost clocks of 1815 MHz in gaming mode and 1845 MHz in OC mode. Both models share a memory speed of 14 Gbps effective, with 5888 CUDA cores on a 256-bit memory interface and 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory.

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua and OC version will be available from mid-October, although no pricing has been given at the time of writing.

Source: Noctua

