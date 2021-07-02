ASUS Launches Zenfone 8 in US: Starting at $599

ASUS Launches Zenfone 8 in US: Starting at $599by Andrei Frumusanu on July 2, 2021 9:00 AM EST
Following the phone’s initial announcement mid-May, this week ASUS has officially launched their new ZenFone 8 in the US starting at a price of $599. The ZenFone 8 is a bit unusual in the market as it is trying to fit itself in the niche of a small flagship device – at least in terms of performance.
|ASUS ZenFone 8 Series
|ZenFone 8 Flip
|
ZenFone 8
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
1x Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz
3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.42GHz
4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.80GHz
Adreno 660 @ 840MHz
|DRAM
|6 GB LPDDR5
|6/8/16 GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB UFS 3.1
+ microSD
|128/256GB UFS 3.1
|Display
|6.67" AMOLED
2400 x 1080 (20:9)
90Hz
200Hz Touch
|5.9" AMOLED
2400 x 1080 (20:9)
120Hz
240Hz Touch
|Size
|Height
|165.08 mm
|148.0 mm
|Width
|77.28 mm
|68.5 mm
|Depth
|9.6 mm
|8.9 mm
|Weight
|230 grams
|169 grams
|Battery Capacity
|5000mAh
30W charging (PD3.0)
|4000mAh
30W charging (PD3.0)
|Wireless Charging
|-
|Rear Cameras
|Main
|64MP IMX686
0.8µm pixels (1.6µm 4:1 16MP)
f/1.7
|64MP IMX686
0.8µm pixels (1.6µm 4:1 16MP)
f/1.7 w/OIS
|Telephoto
|8MP
3x optical zoom
f/2.4
|n/a
|Wide
|12MP IMX363
1.4µm pixels Dual PDAF
113° FoV ultra-wide
f/2.2
|Extra
|-
|Front Camera
|Flip-camera Design
Front cameras = Rear cameras
|12MP IMX663
1.22µm
|I/O
|USB-C
|USB-C
3.5mm headphone
|Wireless (local)
|802.11ax WiFi-6
Bluetooth 5.1 LE + NFC
|Other Features
|Triple-function Power Button w/ Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor
|IP68
Dual Speakers
Under-screen fingerprint sensor
|Dual-SIM
|Dual nanoSIM
|Launch Price
|21,999 TWD
(USD~748, EUR~626)
|starting $/€599
Today’s US launch now also confirms the pricing of $599 for the 128GB variant, and $699 for the 256GB variant, lining up with the European prices (tax normalised) that were disclosed a few weeks back. ASUS’ launch window and availability seems to have improved compared to past generation ZenFones, which usually had taken several months to see wider spread availability.
We had briefly reviewed the ZenFone 8 back in May, and refer to the article for more in-depth coverage:
We found the ZenFone 8 to be an interesting device which strengths as well as drawbacks. The performance of the phone is great given the Snapdragon 888 chipset as well as the 120Hz refresh rate screen, both packing a punch for a device of this smaller form-factor. Possible deal-breakers for users are the lacklustre camera quality which hasn’t seen much improvements versus its predecessor. While the ZenFone 8 is a step-up for ASUS’s mobile portfolio, it still has troubles in terms of representing itself as a good value alternative to devices such as the $699 Galaxy S21, even at a $100 lower price point.
The official US variant ZenFone 8 can be ordered off ASUS’s own online store.
