ASUS Launches Zenfone 8 in US: Starting at $599

Following the phone’s initial announcement mid-May, this week ASUS has officially launched their new ZenFone 8 in the US starting at a price of $599. The ZenFone 8 is a bit unusual in the market as it is trying to fit itself in the niche of a small flagship device – at least in terms of performance.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Series ZenFone 8 Flip ZenFone 8 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

1x Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz

3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.42GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.80GHz



Adreno 660 @ 840MHz DRAM 6 GB LPDDR5 6/8/16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1

+ microSD 128/256GB UFS 3.1 Display 6.67" AMOLED

2400 x 1080 (20:9)

90Hz



200Hz Touch 5.9" AMOLED

2400 x 1080 (20:9)

120Hz



240Hz Touch Size Height 165.08 mm 148.0 mm Width 77.28 mm 68.5 mm Depth 9.6 mm 8.9 mm Weight 230 grams 169 grams Battery Capacity 5000mAh



30W charging (PD3.0) 4000mAh



30W charging (PD3.0) Wireless Charging - Rear Cameras Main 64MP IMX686

0.8µm pixels (1.6µm 4:1 16MP)



f/1.7 64MP IMX686

0.8µm pixels (1.6µm 4:1 16MP)



f/1.7 w/OIS Telephoto 8MP

3x optical zoom



f/2.4 n/a Wide 12MP IMX363

1.4µm pixels Dual PDAF



113° FoV ultra-wide

f/2.2 Extra - Front Camera Flip-camera Design

Front cameras = Rear cameras 12MP IMX663

1.22µm I/O USB-C USB-C

3.5mm headphone Wireless (local) 802.11ax WiFi-6

Bluetooth 5.1 LE + NFC Other Features Triple-function Power Button w/ Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor IP68

Dual Speakers

Under-screen fingerprint sensor Dual-SIM Dual nanoSIM Launch Price 21,999 TWD

(USD~748, EUR~626) starting $/€599

Today’s US launch now also confirms the pricing of $599 for the 128GB variant, and $699 for the 256GB variant, lining up with the European prices (tax normalised) that were disclosed a few weeks back. ASUS’ launch window and availability seems to have improved compared to past generation ZenFones, which usually had taken several months to see wider spread availability.

We had briefly reviewed the ZenFone 8 back in May, and refer to the article for more in-depth coverage:

We found the ZenFone 8 to be an interesting device which strengths as well as drawbacks. The performance of the phone is great given the Snapdragon 888 chipset as well as the 120Hz refresh rate screen, both packing a punch for a device of this smaller form-factor. Possible deal-breakers for users are the lacklustre camera quality which hasn’t seen much improvements versus its predecessor. While the ZenFone 8 is a step-up for ASUS’s mobile portfolio, it still has troubles in terms of representing itself as a good value alternative to devices such as the $699 Galaxy S21, even at a $100 lower price point.

The official US variant ZenFone 8 can be ordered off ASUS’s own online store.