Computex 2021: TeamGroup Goes BIG, the Xtreem DDR4-3600 256 GB Memory Kit

At the all-digital Computex 2021 trade show, TeamGroup has announced a new high-capacity memory kit designed for the high-end desktop market and workstation use. The new TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 kit boasts a combined capacity of 256 GB with 8 x 32 GB modules.

Whether it's ridiculous amounts of Google Chrome tabs or a more realistic use case such as video editing, the Xtreem ARGB DDR4-3600 256 GB kit aims to provide a premium solution for workstation users on compatible platforms such as AMD's Threadripper 3000 series or Intel's Cascade Lake-X. The memory itself has a rectangular mirror finish on its illuminated heatsinks, designed to produce a layered effect that TeamGroup says is 'dazzling.'

Regarding the specifications, the 256 GB kit has eight 32 GB sticks that operate at 3600 MT/s (DDR4-3600) and have primary latency timings of CL 18-22-22-42. There's no information available on the specific memory chips this kit is using, nor does TeamGroup specify the operating voltage of the kit. It has the speed to satisfy gaming demands, with AMD Threadripper using its Infinity Fabric interconnect in parallel with memory frequency.

At present, we don't know when the TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB 256 GB (8 x 32 GB) kit will hit retail shelves, nor do we have the pricing. One thing is for certain; it's not going to be cheap as a similar kit in the Xtreem ARGB series with 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) retails for $420 at Newegg.