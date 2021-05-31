Computex 2021: Intel's Keynote, a Live Blog (10pm ET)by Dr. Ian Cutress on May 30, 2021 9:29 PM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
10:26PM EDT - Leadership innovation with Intel
10:25PM EDT - Demand Drivers are here to stay
10:25PM EDT - (350m+ units)
10:25PM EDT - (Intel expects PC Market to sell 1 million units a day in 2021)
10:25PM EDT - Phenomenal year for the PC market
10:24PM EDT - Migrating from home to work in the same location
10:24PM EDT - Now for the PC
10:23PM EDT - Partnership with QCT and Foxconn
10:22PM EDT - Intel FlexRAN
10:22PM EDT - Testing critical equipment
10:21PM EDT - Taiwan 5G innovation Center
10:21PM EDT - Intel in 80% of the Olympic venues
10:21PM EDT - Also other sports events
10:20PM EDT - perform fine-grain skeletal analysis
10:20PM EDT - Optane and SmartNICs
10:20PM EDT - 3D camreas and athlete tracking
10:19PM EDT - Integrating technology
10:19PM EDT - Olympic Games is a real-life innovation lab for Intel
10:18PM EDT - Partnered with Olympic Games
10:18PM EDT - currently being sampled to key customers
10:18PM EDT - LAUNCH NEXT YEAR
10:17PM EDT - Next Gen Sapphire Rapids
10:17PM EDT - hundreds of unique 3rd Gen Xeon systems
10:16PM EDT - Launched 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable this year
10:16PM EDT - Servicing all workloads from edge to cloud
10:16PM EDT - Update from Lisa Spelman
10:15PM EDT - (But all areas require specifications)
10:15PM EDT - Not just specification chasing
10:15PM EDT - build-out of the four superpowers
10:14PM EDT - world-wide supply chain
10:14PM EDT - Arizona and New Mexico so far
10:13PM EDT - $20b investment announcement so far
10:13PM EDT - Intel Foundry Services
10:13PM EDT - Unveiled IDM 2.0 in March
10:13PM EDT - Investment in suppliers for Intel's Vietnam site
10:13PM EDT - Collaborative approach from Intel with their suppliers (and their suppliers)
10:12PM EDT - Wi-Fi modules, substrates, Panels
10:12PM EDT - Entire supply chain needs to rise to the education
10:12PM EDT - It will take a couple of years to get to the end of this
10:12PM EDT - Near-term constraints though
10:12PM EDT - Supply chain constraints
10:11PM EDT - (What pin is Pat wearing?)
10:11PM EDT - accelerated by COVID
10:11PM EDT - Uniquely suited for innovation
10:11PM EDT - Intel offers at-scale manufacturing
10:11PM EDT - Mentioning Intel Developer Forum
10:10PM EDT - new CEO cameo
10:10PM EDT - Solutions of tomorrow require new technology, not old technology
10:10PM EDT - Innovation plays a critical role
10:09PM EDT - New $20m commitment from Intel to ITRI
10:09PM EDT - IRTI will continue to fund projects in healthcare and education
10:07PM EDT - Improvements in medical technology
10:07PM EDT - Joe Hsieh from ASUS cameo
10:07PM EDT - Invest in technology to limit the impact of future crises
10:06PM EDT - Intel Pandemic Response Technology Initiative
10:06PM EDT - Needs more innovation from cloud to edge to devices
10:06PM EDT - Need for complete solutions across both
10:06PM EDT - Blurring of work lives and home lives
10:05PM EDT - Forcing fundamental changes in infrastructure
10:05PM EDT - Shortages and pandemic will be felt for a decade
10:05PM EDT - Computex since 1990
10:05PM EDT - Intel was first in Taiwan in 1985
10:04PM EDT - Intel aims to create world changing technology for everyone on the planet
10:04PM EDT - Starting with pandemic talk
10:03PM EDT - This is the first presentation in the pandemic I've seen with built-in subtitles done in advance for a pre-recorded video. Good to see that there's some accessibility going on
10:02PM EDT - [upbeat music]
10:01PM EDT - Starting with a Taitra intro as the first keynote of the event
10:01PM EDT - Here we go
09:48PM EDT - This year is a busy one for Intel. A new CEO at the start of the year, a commitment to 7nm, and then the launch of new desktop Rocket Lake processors followed by Tiger Lake-H processors. There are promises of next-generation Alder Lake later in the year, and we're all interested to see what happens with Intel's desktop graphics strategy. Heading up today's Computex keynote is not the usual CEO spot, but Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. We'll be starting the live blog promptly at 10pm ET, or 10am Taipei time.
