Computex 2021: Intel's Keynote, a Live Blog (10pm ET)

10:26PM EDT - Leadership innovation with Intel

10:25PM EDT - Demand Drivers are here to stay

10:25PM EDT - (350m+ units)

10:25PM EDT - (Intel expects PC Market to sell 1 million units a day in 2021)

10:25PM EDT - Phenomenal year for the PC market

10:24PM EDT - Migrating from home to work in the same location

10:24PM EDT - Now for the PC

10:23PM EDT - Partnership with QCT and Foxconn

10:22PM EDT - Intel FlexRAN

10:22PM EDT - Testing critical equipment

10:21PM EDT - Taiwan 5G innovation Center

10:21PM EDT - Intel in 80% of the Olympic venues

10:21PM EDT - Also other sports events

10:20PM EDT - perform fine-grain skeletal analysis

10:20PM EDT - Optane and SmartNICs

10:20PM EDT - 3D camreas and athlete tracking

10:19PM EDT - Integrating technology

10:19PM EDT - Olympic Games is a real-life innovation lab for Intel

10:18PM EDT - Partnered with Olympic Games

10:18PM EDT - currently being sampled to key customers

10:18PM EDT - LAUNCH NEXT YEAR

10:17PM EDT - Next Gen Sapphire Rapids

10:17PM EDT - hundreds of unique 3rd Gen Xeon systems

10:16PM EDT - Launched 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable this year

10:16PM EDT - Servicing all workloads from edge to cloud

10:16PM EDT - Update from Lisa Spelman

10:15PM EDT - (But all areas require specifications)

10:15PM EDT - Not just specification chasing

10:15PM EDT - build-out of the four superpowers

10:14PM EDT - world-wide supply chain

10:14PM EDT - Arizona and New Mexico so far

10:13PM EDT - $20b investment announcement so far

10:13PM EDT - Intel Foundry Services

10:13PM EDT - Unveiled IDM 2.0 in March

10:13PM EDT - Investment in suppliers for Intel's Vietnam site

10:13PM EDT - Collaborative approach from Intel with their suppliers (and their suppliers)

10:12PM EDT - Wi-Fi modules, substrates, Panels

10:12PM EDT - Entire supply chain needs to rise to the education

10:12PM EDT - It will take a couple of years to get to the end of this

10:12PM EDT - Near-term constraints though

10:12PM EDT - Supply chain constraints

10:11PM EDT - (What pin is Pat wearing?)

10:11PM EDT - accelerated by COVID

10:11PM EDT - Uniquely suited for innovation

10:11PM EDT - Intel offers at-scale manufacturing

10:11PM EDT - Mentioning Intel Developer Forum

10:10PM EDT - new CEO cameo

10:10PM EDT - Solutions of tomorrow require new technology, not old technology

10:10PM EDT - Innovation plays a critical role

10:09PM EDT - New $20m commitment from Intel to ITRI

10:09PM EDT - IRTI will continue to fund projects in healthcare and education

10:07PM EDT - Improvements in medical technology

10:07PM EDT - Joe Hsieh from ASUS cameo

10:07PM EDT - Invest in technology to limit the impact of future crises

10:06PM EDT - Intel Pandemic Response Technology Initiative

10:06PM EDT - Needs more innovation from cloud to edge to devices

10:06PM EDT - Need for complete solutions across both

10:06PM EDT - Blurring of work lives and home lives

10:05PM EDT - Forcing fundamental changes in infrastructure

10:05PM EDT - Shortages and pandemic will be felt for a decade

10:05PM EDT - Computex since 1990

10:05PM EDT - Intel was first in Taiwan in 1985

10:04PM EDT - Intel aims to create world changing technology for everyone on the planet

10:04PM EDT - Starting with pandemic talk

10:03PM EDT - This is the first presentation in the pandemic I've seen with built-in subtitles done in advance for a pre-recorded video. Good to see that there's some accessibility going on

10:02PM EDT - [upbeat music]

10:01PM EDT - Starting with a Taitra intro as the first keynote of the event

10:01PM EDT - Here we go

09:48PM EDT - This year is a busy one for Intel. A new CEO at the start of the year, a commitment to 7nm, and then the launch of new desktop Rocket Lake processors followed by Tiger Lake-H processors. There are promises of next-generation Alder Lake later in the year, and we're all interested to see what happens with Intel's desktop graphics strategy. Heading up today's Computex keynote is not the usual CEO spot, but Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel's EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. We'll be starting the live blog promptly at 10pm ET, or 10am Taipei time.