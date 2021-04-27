AMD: Mobile Radeon RX 6000 Still On Track For Q2 Launch

Among the items touched upon by AMD in today’s earnings release, CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s prepared remarks included a brief update on AMD’s GPU product roadmap.

For those of you wondering where AMD’s mobile Radeon RX 6000 (Navi 2x) parts are, you shouldn’t be waiting too much longer. At the start of this year AMD announced that RDNA2 mobile products would be launching in the first half of the year, and on today’s call, Dr. Su has confirmed that this is still the case. At this point the company is expecting the first notebooks using its mobile-suitable GPUs to launch later in the quarter – which means that the hardware itself should be shipping to OEMs and ODMs soon.

Overall, AMD is continuing to ramp production of GPUs in what continues to be a tight environment for 7nm production capacity at TSMC, as well as the packaging AMD’s advanced chips require. Today’s financial release didn’t include any further information on when additional (mid-range) desktop video cards would launch, but those are expected on a similar time scale as AMD’s mobile parts.



AMD CES 2021