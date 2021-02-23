Lenovo Introduces The ThinkVision P40w: 40-inch Thunderbolt 4 Display With Intel AMT

Alongside a raft of ThinkPad updates, Lenovo is also announcing a new monitor to pair nicely with those Thinkpads. The Lenovo ThinkVision P40w is a rather impressive looking product, offering a 39.7-inch 21:9 panel, featuring a 5120x2160 WUHD resolution. And that’s not all.

The new P40w is also a dock for your laptop, thanks to the single-cable Thunderbolt 4 port which can charge the laptop at up to 100 Watts. It can provide up to 12 ports from the monitor, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and one USB Type-C. Not only that, but Lenovo includes an eKVM, which allows you to control two devices from this single monitor and dock combination. The extra Thunderbolt 4 port also would allow you to daisy-chain another 5K monitor.

Lenovo ThinkVision P40w Specification Display Display Size 39.7-inches

2.0 mm bezels top/sides Resolution 5120x2160 WUHD 75 Hz

140 PPI Curvature 2500R Color Gamut 98% P3

Factory Calibrated Brightness 300 nits

1000:1 Contrast IPS Response Time 4 ms (Extreme Mode)

6 ms (Normal Mode) Ports (Video) 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Out Ports (I/O) Output Ports:

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x Thunderbolt 4

Input Ports:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B

1 x Thunderbolt 4

RJ-45 Power Delivery USB Type-C : Up to 27 W

Thunderbolt 4: Up to 100 W Power Consumption 60 Watts (Typical)

0.5 Watts Sleep Mode Tilt (`)-5° to 22° Swivel 45° Plus/Minus VESA 100 x 100 and 200 x 100 Weight 14.65 kg / 32.30 lbs with stand

The 21:9 panel offers 98% of the P3 color space, and is factory calibrated for an error level of less than 2.0, and includes hardware-level blue light reduction, to keep the proper white balance while still reducing blue light emissions.

There is a built-in RJ-45 jack as well, allowing the monitor to be your network hub, and it supports Wake-On-LAN, PXE, and MAC pass-through. Lenovo is the first manufacturer to retail a professional monitor with Intel Active Management Technology built-in to integrate with the vPro on ThinkPads, and provide the extra management capabilities that provides.

If you have always wanted a big monitor with high resolution, wide gamut support, and of course the management capabilities of Intel AMT, Lenovo has you covered.

The new ThinkVision P40w will be available in June, starting at $1699 USD.