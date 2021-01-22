ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI Announced: A Motherboard for AMD Threadripper Pro

ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI Announced: A Motherboard for AMD Threadripper Proby Dr. Ian Cutress on January 22, 2021 1:02 PM EST
In the world of crazy motherboard names, I think ASUS might have won with this one. The new ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI is a motherboard built for AMD’s upcoming Threadripper Pro processors featuring enough added clout to make the most of 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0.
The extended-ATX (E-ATX) motherboard uses a transposed LGA4094 socket, capable of supporting the 64-core Threadripper Pro 3995WX at 280 W. The socket uses a 16 power stage VRM design with a massive finned heatsink designed to full air from the front of the motherboard to the back in line with the socket and the memory slots, ending in the rear panel which has its own air baffle. There are eight memory slots, enabling 512 GB or 1 TB of DDR4-3200.
The power delivery heatsink seems to be connected to the active chipset heatsink, which in turn has additional heatsinks for all three of the board’s PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots. Other storage options include two U.2 ports, eight SATA ports, and a bundled Hyper M.2 card capable of supporting another four M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 storage drives.
The board has seven full length supported PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for add-in cards, with these systems aimed at renderers and computational work that can add in additional compute cards. Additional controllers include an Intel X550-AT2 for dual 10 gigabit Ethernet, a baseband management controller (ASUS doesn’t say which one), and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, likely enabled through Intel’s AX201 or AX210.
Port wise there are nine USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports each with 10 Gbps, and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port capable of 20 Gbps. For the front panel, there are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectors, as well as USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0. Also on the board is BIOS flashback, CMOS reset, what looks like a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec, a COM header, and a wide array of 5-pin fan headers. ASUS’ custom TPU chipset is also onboard.
Users should also be aware that this board appears to take three 12V CPU power connectors, whereas most power supplies only take two. There are also two additional 6-pin PCIe connectors to provide power to the PCIe slots. The rear of the board contains a backplate to assist with board rigidity.
The ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE Wi-Fi is expected to be available in North America from March. Price is as-yet unknown.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
7 Comments
View All Comments
shabby - Friday, January 22, 2021 - linkWifi... isn't this the most useless feature on this board? Reply
Ian Cutress - Friday, January 22, 2021 - linkNot really. I spent three years with my main system/workstation in a place where the only network access I could realistically put was wireless. Sometimes environments have limitations, either physical or legal. I'm not saying it's popular, but if it's an everything bagel, might as well have everything. Reply
rnalsation - Friday, January 22, 2021 - linkBluetooth is also a nice to have feature for various devices. Reply
QChronoD - Friday, January 22, 2021 - linkSo the picture shows 8x USB-A ports and 2x USB-C ports, but the paragraph below it says there are 9x and 1x. Or are one of the identical USB-C ports faster than the other?? Reply
ZoZo - Friday, January 22, 2021 - linkYes. Just click on the picture and look at the type-C ports, one indicates "10" and the other "20". Reply
ikjadoon - Friday, January 22, 2021 - link>Intel X550-AT2 for dual 10 gigabit Ethernet
These add-in cards still retail for a few hundred dollars alone. Glad to see they didn't skimp out on 5 Gbps or a single 10 Gbps on what I expect is a four-digit price tag. The heatsinks are probably necessary; this chip has an 11W TDP on its own...
// type-C rant
I also appreciate the clear USB speed labels on the rear I/O. Still, I will forever advocate for an OS-based menu that numerates exactly what each type-C port is capable of. W/ this Threadripper Pro motherboard, I assume nothing but USB.
The half-baked manuals for motherboards are already confusing enough: just put it in the operating system. Reply
Slash3 - Friday, January 22, 2021 - linkIPMI is via ASMB9-iKVM (AST2500).
https://www.asus.com/Commercial-Servers-Workstatio... Reply