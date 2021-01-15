HP at CES 2021: New ProBook 635 Aero G8 With Ryzen 5000 Mobile

HP at CES 2021: New ProBook 635 Aero G8 With Ryzen 5000 Mobileby Gavin Bonshor on January 15, 2021 10:00 AM EST
HP has updated its ProBook series with new models based on AMD's latest mobile processors, with a sleek and professional design. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 now features AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, with a slimline design and weight of just under 1 kg.
Based on the previous ProBook 635 Aero G7 (2020) model, the new ProBook 635 G8 follows a similar design, with a 13.3-inch 1080p display, with support for up to 32 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. It also weighs just shy of 1 kg, making it a lightweight and portable option for professionals.
The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 (2020) for reference
The feature set includes a dual-array microphone built into the chassis, with a top-mounted 720p webcam with an additional IR camera. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 uses AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, with Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.0 connectivity, USB Type-A, and Type-C, with a headphone and microphone combo port. Included is a 53 Wh Li-ion polymer battery.
The HP ProBook Aero G8 is expected to be available from May, with prices are set to start at £849.
Interested in more of the latest industry news? Check out our CES 2021 trade show landing page!
nismotigerwvu - Friday, January 15, 2021 - link"Based on the previous ProBook 635 Aero G7 (2020) model, the new ProBook 635 G8 follows a similar design, with a 13.3-inch 1080p display, with support for up to 32 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage."
I think that 256 GB SSD is the starting option, not the max. They offer a 512 GB option for the G7, it would be odd to see that vanish in 2021, especially considering how tight that would be after the usual professional apps are installed. Reply
ITproblems2020 - Friday, January 15, 2021 - linkUp to 256GB of storage? That's it? Reply