HP at CES 2021: New ProBook 635 Aero G8 With Ryzen 5000 Mobile

HP has updated its ProBook series with new models based on AMD's latest mobile processors, with a sleek and professional design. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 now features AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, with a slimline design and weight of just under 1 kg.

Based on the previous ProBook 635 Aero G7 (2020) model, the new ProBook 635 G8 follows a similar design, with a 13.3-inch 1080p display, with support for up to 32 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. It also weighs just shy of 1 kg, making it a lightweight and portable option for professionals.



The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 (2020) for reference

The feature set includes a dual-array microphone built into the chassis, with a top-mounted 720p webcam with an additional IR camera. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 uses AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, with Wi-Fi 6/BT 5.0 connectivity, USB Type-A, and Type-C, with a headphone and microphone combo port. Included is a 53 Wh Li-ion polymer battery.

The HP ProBook Aero G8 is expected to be available from May, with prices are set to start at £849.

Interested in more of the latest industry news? Check out our CES 2021 trade show landing page!