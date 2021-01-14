CES 2021: HP EliteBook 805 G8, With Ryzen Pro 5000

Not to be left out of the party for new laptops, HP has unveiled its latest series of AMD Ryzen 5000 powered notebooks. The HP EliteBook 805 G8 features AMD's Ryzen Pro 5000 mobile processors, with multiple screen size options available.

The HP EliteBook 805 G8 will be available in three different screen sizes, with 15.6, 14, and 13.3-inch variants. Designed for productivity on the go, HP includes Wi-Fi 6, with a model that includes an optional 4G LTE modem and SIM card slot. According to HP, the EliteBook 805 G8 also includes HP Sure View Reflect, which lets users work discreetly, with a copper sheen viewable when looking at the laptop from a side angle.

HP informs us that the outer box packaging is 100% sustainably sourced, for those that care about recyclable packaging. There's a clear focus on SME's, with access to HP QuickDrop for quick and easy file sharing, as well as HP's Tamper Lock system, which locks the system down if it has been physically opened or compromised.

HP hasn't provided any more on the technical specifications to us at this moment, nor has it said when the EliteBook 805 G8 with Ryzen Pro 5000 will be available.

