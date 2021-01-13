Acer at CES 2021: Acer Aspires To Ryzen 5000

As part of Acer’s CES launch, the company is announcing updates to both the Acer Aspire 5 and Acer Aspire 7, bumping both models to the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors. The new models are aimed at creativity, without breaking the bank.

Acer Aspire 7

The 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 7 targets creators who need the extra performance of a dedicated graphics card, and Acer has paired Ryzen 5000 APUs with NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650. The Aspire 7 can be specified with up to 32 GB of DDR4, and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. There will be an extra 2.5-inch drive slot as well, for additional storage.

Although not as cutting edge as some other models in Acer’s lineup, the Aspire 7 still features an 81.6% screen to body ratio on the 15.6-inch display, and Acer is calling for accurate color representation thanks to Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor to adjust gamma and saturation on the fly to avoid clipping and over-saturation.

The starting configuration will offer the Ryzen 5 along with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD and the GeForce GTX 1650 for just $749. Availability is March 2021.

Acer Aspire 5

Also featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, the Acer Aspire 5 hits an even lower price bracket, pairing the Ryzen 5000 with an optional AMD Radeon RX 640 GPU, up to 24 GB of memory, and up to a 1 TB M.2 SSD.

The base configuration is especially price-conscious, with a Ryzen 5 5500U, 1920x1080 60Hz IPS display, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB SSD for just $549.

The Acer Aspire 5 is also targeting a March release date.

Source: Acer