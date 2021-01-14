CES 2021: Dynabook Intros Satellite Pro L50 Laptop

Dynabook has announced a new laptop based on the fabled Satellite series, a mainstay for Toshiba for many years, at CES 2021. The Satellite Pro L50 includes Intel's 10th generation mobile processor, with NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, and is designed for productivity on the go.

The Dynabook Satellite Pro L50 is based on Intel's 10th generation mobile processor and includes NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 graphics for handling more demanding tasks. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with anti-glare technology and includes an integrated HD webcam at the top. The webcam itself has a privacy shutter for added security in today's online world, where privacy is a key factor for many users, including SMEs. There's a dual array microphone setup built-in, with background reduction technology.

For connectivity, the Satellite Pro L50 includes one USB Type-C, with three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI video output, Gigabit LAN Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6 for networking. It weighs 1.85 KG, with a full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad, and comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Dynabook says pricing for the Satellite Pro L50 with the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics will start at $900.

