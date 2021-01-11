CES 2021: Dynabook Unveils Satellite Pro C50

During CES 2021, Dynabook has unveiled its Satellite Pro series of laptops. A blast from the past, the new Satellite Pro C50 includes a professional design with a 15.6-inch screen with a thin bezel and is aimed more at professionals and SMEs.

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C50 has a dark blue frame, which is basic yet elegant, with a coating of Ionpure antimicrobial designed to limit bacterial growth. It includes a large full-size keyboard including a numeric keypad, with an integrated HD webcam along the top of the bezel. It has a large 5.2 x 3.4-inch trackpad and has support for Windows Precision Touchpad.

Some of the more technical specifications include an Intel 10th generation mobile processor, DDR4 memory, with a solid-state drive for storage. It includes a USB 3.2 Type-C port with charging support, an HDMI video output, with Gigabit and Wi-Fi 5 network connectivity. It weighs around 1.76 KG, with a slim 19.7 mm profile.

In terms of pricing, the Dynabook Satellite Pro C50 starts at just $499.

