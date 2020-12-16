NVIDIA Extends GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 Call of Duty Bundle to January

For the lucky few who can get their hands on a GeForce RTX 3090 or 3080 card during a very competitive holiday shopping season, NVIDIA has opted to sweeten the pot by extending their Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game bundle. Previously scheduled to end on December 10th, the bundle has now been extended to January 11th.

NVIDIA has offered Call of Duty bundles a few times in the past, so including this year’s game is quickly becoming a regular tradition for the company. One of the biggest games on the market every year, NVIDIA and its developer relations team have worked with developer Treyarch to implement several technologies, including ray tracing support, NVIDIA’s DLSS, and NVIDIA’s new Reflex latency-reduction tech. So as with a lot of NVIDIA’s RTX series game bundles, it’s designed to show off the capabilities of the hardware as much as it is extra kicker to add to the value of NVIDIA’s cards.

NVIDIA Current Game Bundles

(December 2020) Video Card

(incl. systems and OEMs) Bundle GeForce RTX 3090 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War GeForce RTX 3080 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War GeForce RTX 3070 None GeForce RTX 3060 Ti None GeForce RTX 20 Series (All) None GeForce GTX 16 Series (All) None

NVIDIA is including the standard edition of Call of Duty with the top two cards of their RTX 30-series lineup, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, as well as new desktop systems that include those cards. Which at face value is a bit surprising; though game bundles with high-end cards aren’t unusual, RTX 30 series card sales are going so well that NVIDIA hardly needs to include extra swag to sell their cards. With that said, AMD's recently-launched Radeon RX 6000 series cards are now putting up a stiff fight for the high-end market – and even if they're in equally short supply, any sale that goes to AMD is a sale that doesn't go to NVIDIA. So perhaps it's best for NVIDIA not to rest on their laurels at this time.

At any rate, this is NVIDIA’s only game bundle for the moment. The company is not running the Call of Duty bundle for the recently-launched RTX 3070 or RTX 3060 Ti, nor are they including any games with their previous-generation RTX 20-series or GTX 16-series cards.

As always, codes must be redeemed via the GeForce Experience application on a system with a qualifying graphics card installed. The Call of Duty bundle runs from today through January 11th, and more information and details can be found in the terms and conditions. Be sure to verify the participation of any vendors purchased from, as NVIDIA will not give codes for purchases made from non-participating sellers.